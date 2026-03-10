Church spent $1.58 billion — exceeding previous year’s record — in caring for those in need in 2025

Primary General President Susan H. Porter visits the St. Louis Primary School near Maseru, Lesotho, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 300 pairs of shoes to three schools in the area.

Following Jesus Christ’s teaching to “love thy neighbor as thyself” (Matthew 22:39), The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and territories in efforts to care for those in need in 2025.

This included 3,514 humanitarian projects, 37,063,409 pounds of food donated through bishops’ storehouses, 569 emergency relief projects and 7.4 million hours of volunteer work.

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary was released Tuesday, March 10, on caringreport.churchofjesuschrist.org. This summary highlights humanitarian aid, volunteer service and welfare and self-reliance efforts worldwide.

President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson, wrote that the Church seeks to follow Jesus Christ “by ministering to the sick, feeding the hungry and comforting the afflicted.”

A toddler affected by cleft conditions plays with a ball prior to reconstructive surgery in northeastern Brazil in early 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible. | Provided by Operation Smile

“Ours is a ministry of great joy to all of God’s children,” they wrote. “Every meal shared, every shelter built, every kindness offered becomes part of the Lord’s work. As we serve others, we are truly serving Him (see Matthew 25:40). In this way, each of us is answering His call to be a light to the world and to follow the Savior’s pattern of loving our neighbor.”

The First Presidency also testified that “Jesus Christ is at the center of this great work.”

2025 Church donations and service at a glance

The Church’s efforts to care for those in need include both the work of the Church as an organization and the individual efforts of Church members across the world.

Organizational efforts by the Church include supporting thousands of global humanitarian projects, offering welfare and self-reliance resources and organizing member and missionary volunteers.

Efforts of Church members around the world include ministering to others, serving in their local communities and consecrating their time. Members of the Church also give fast offerings by fasting once a month and donating the value of the missed meals to support those in need through the bishops’ storehouse and other welfare efforts.

Members and volunteers visit with elderly people in Guadalajara, Mexico, during the National Day of Service on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Many of the volunteer efforts by members of the Church — and friends of the Church — were accomplished through local JustServe projects. The JustServe platform is a free website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

Global humanitarian projects

638 education projects

227 clean water, hygiene, and sanitation projects

569 emergency relief projects

703 health care projects

67 mobility projects

571 food security projects

176 projects serving the homeless

Welfare and Self-Reliance resources

1,956 Deseret Industries associates with job placements

82,927,370 pounds of materials recycled at Deseret Industries

524,505 pounds of clothing and shoes donated for humanitarian aid from Deseret Industries

2,412 addiction recovery meetings per week

32,773 new addiction recovery program participants

142,494 self-reliance group participants

7,825 jobs secured through Employment Services

44% of children improved nutritionally among children who were screened for malnutrition more than once

16,099 clients served by Family Services

19,243 self-reliance course participants who started a business

49,349 EnglishConnect participants

37,063,409 pounds of food donated through bishops’ storehouses, equating to around 30,886,174 meals

16,399 new PEF loans

78.5% of 2025 PEF graduates started a better job

910 Benson Scholarships awarded

31,398 wheelchairs donated

Member and missionary volunteers

7.4 million hours volunteered

8,267,105 Relief Society members worldwide who contributed to hours of ministering work

13,789 welfare and self-reliance missionaries

114,639 new JustServe users registered

38,597 new JustServe projects created

Ministering assignments are made so that every member is cared for the way the Savior cared for those around Him. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Caring for women and children

The Relief Society organization is leading the Church’s efforts to care for women and children. This year’s summary highlights those efforts to improve the health and well-being of women and children around the world, especially through child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

The Church followed up its 2024 donation of $55.8 million by announcing a new contribution of $63.4 million for 2025.

To accomplish these objectives, the Church collaborated with eight global, nongovernmental humanitarian organizations — CARE, Catholic Relief Services, Helen Keller Intl, iDE, Map International, Save the Children, The Hunger Project and Vitamin Angels.

This year’s caring report highlights dozens of ways the Church has collaborated with other charitable organizations and non-profits to care for those in need around the world. The list of collaborating organizations includes UNICEF, World Food Programme, Project HOPE, CARE, WaterAid, ShelterBox and more.

CARE responds to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that struck on Friday, March 28, 2025, with the help of donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Provided by CARE