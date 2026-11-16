Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, visit with members of the Weber Ogden Institute of Religion student council prior to a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

OGDEN, Utah — When prophets repeat a message or plead with Church members to act, listen closely and take their counsel to heart, said Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“If you want to follow a living prophet, pay attention when he repeats something and when he pleads with us,” he said.

Speaking to hundreds of young adults at the Ogden Tabernacle on Sunday, Nov. 15, Elder Gilbert emphasized the importance of following prophetic counsel, learning to recognize the Holy Ghost’s influence and drawing closer to Jesus Christ.

Elder Gilbert was joined by his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, who also spoke.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, wave to an audience of hundreds of young adults following a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Following prophetic counsel

Elder Gilbert highlighted teachings from the late President Russell M. Nelson and President Dallin H. Oaks that each first shared with young adults and later repeated in general conference.

President Nelson’s invitation to “take charge of your own testimony” was first extended to young adults in his 2021 message, “Choices for Eternity,” and repeated in “Overcome the World and Find Rest.” He pleaded with members to nourish their testimonies with truth and make strengthening their faith in Jesus Christ their highest priority.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to hundreds of young adults during a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Gilbert then compared President Oaks’ February 2026 BYU devotional, “Coming Closer to Jesus Christ,” with his October 2026 general conference message, “The Gospel of Jesus Christ Is for All.” President Oaks encouraged listeners to be active Church members and move forward on the covenant path.

The repeated teachings, Elder Gilbert said, reflect a prophet’s desire to help members hear and understand what the Lord wants them to know.

“It is so imperative that you stay with us, that you stay on the covenant path,” he said. “This is what the Prophet has felt for you. He is pleading for you. He is repeating it. He is telling you what Heavenly Father told him to say.”

Recognizing the Holy Ghost

Elder Gilbert considered what might prevent young adults from staying active in the Church.

He quoted President Oaks’ BYU devotional, giving emphasis to President Nelson’s warning that “in coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost.”

President Oaks added: “One of the many reasons you will need the constant influence of the Holy Ghost is that you live in a season in which the adversary has become so effective at disguising truth that if you don’t have the Holy Ghost, you will be deceived.”

Young adults sing a hymn at the beginning of a devotional with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Using an illuminated light fixture, Elder Gilbert described how repeated claims contradicting what someone knows can introduce uncertainty. The Holy Ghost’s continuing witness helps individuals discern truth amid competing messages. Recognizing that witness requires learning how the Holy Ghost communicates personally.

“You need to know what the Holy Ghost feels like,” he said. “You need to be able to identify it. You need to know when you have it and when you do not.”

Elder Gilbert told of a family home evening when he and his wife asked their daughters to describe the feelings of the Spirit. Their answers included feeling clean, comforted, guided, loved, calm, peaceful and joyful. One daughter described feeling clarity.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles illustrates a principle with the assistance of Shaun Moore, a returned missionary and a member of the Weber Ogden Institute student council, during a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

He invited listeners to reflect on their own experiences and record in a permanent place how they feel the Holy Ghost.

“How do you feel when you are in the temple? When you are engaged in the Book of Mormon? When you are serving other people?” he asked. “Remember that feeling.”

Remembering those experiences can help young adults recognize the Spirit’s influence as they encounter questions or challenges to their faith, he said.

Elder Gilbert said the Holy Ghost’s continuing witness can help young adults recognize truth and avoid deception.

“That is a warning from a prophet of God,” he said.

Young adults sing a hymn at the beginning of a devotional with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Testimony of the Savior

Elder Gilbert concluded with his testimony of the Savior.

“Because of Jesus Christ, we can repent. We can change. We can find peace in a very noisy world,” he said. “Because of Jesus Christ, we can become something more than we are.”

He testified: “I bear my witness that He lives, and He is real, and He is active in your life more than you can even understand.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to hundreds of young adults during a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Anchored to Christ

Sister Gilbert encouraged young adults to remain anchored to Jesus Christ as they navigate uncertainty and challenges.

“When difficult things come our way, we can stay strong because we know who we are anchored to,” she said. “You’re anchored to the Savior Jesus Christ, and we can find strength in Him.”

Sister Christine Gilbert, wife of Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks to young adults during a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

What young adults learned

After the devotional, young adults reflected on what they learned by the power of the Holy Ghost.

Ryland Marker, a junior at Weber State University who served in the Arizona Tempe Mission, said Elder Gilbert’s message strengthened her desire to better recognize how the Holy Ghost communicates with her.

“I need to be prepared for the future, and I need to pay attention to the patterns that I’m noticing and how the Holy Ghost speaks to me,” Marker said.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, talk with Shaun Moore and other members of the Weber Ogden Institute of Religion student council prior to a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Shaun Moore, a WSU sophomore who served in the Côte d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission, was invited to join Elder Gilbert at the pulpit during his illustration about deciphering truth from deceptions. The lesson felt personal. When Elder Gilbert suggested checking on him in five years, Moore took it as an invitation to keep his testimony strong.

“That light will be on,” Moore said. “I will make sure that happens.”

Erika Hains, also a junior at Weber State, felt prompted to consider her priorities amid homework, exams and other responsibilities. She left wanting to become a more devoted disciple of Jesus Christ.

“It’s important to never lose focus of what truly matters,” she said.

Young adults arrive early at the Ogden Tabernacle for a devotional with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of a choir perform during a devotional with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves farewell to hundreds of young adults after speaking at a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Young adults arrive early at the Ogden Tabernacle for a devotional with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to hundreds of young adults during a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News