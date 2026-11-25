President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second from left, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, stand with Joseph Brickey, left, and Cindy Latimore, right, at the Inspirational Art Association’s Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said all of God’s children have the ability to create different things in different ways and invite the Spirit through those creations.

Speaking on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City at the 16th annual Christmas Season Art Showcase of the Inspirational Art Association, President Uchtdorf called the act of creating a “yearning.”

Utah's Capitol building hosted the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

“The desire to create is one of the deepest yearnings of the human soul. No matter our talents, education, backgrounds or abilities, we each have an inherent wish and desire to create something that did not exist before,” he said.

President Uchtdorf was accompanied at the event by his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, and their daughter, Antje Uchtdorf Evans.

As children of Heavenly Father, all of those who experience mortality can make something with the gifts and talents they are given and cultivate, he said.

“Everyone can create,” he said. “Every one of us can each create different kinds of projects, works, gardens, companies and organizations that did not exist before.”

As part of the event, the IAA posthumously awarded Arch H. Williams the organization’s Patron of the Arts award for his work as the temple art manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2016 until his death in July 2026.

Ronald C. Gunnell, who works as global envoy to the Tabernacle Choir presidency, was presented as the organization’s Inspirational Artist of the Year. Gunnell has worked with the choir for more than three decades.

Salt Lake Temple Celebration preparations

Up the hill from Temple Square, President Uchtdorf took advantage of the opportunity to speak about art and its role in helping create an environment where visitors to the upcoming open house will be able to feel the Holy Ghost.

President Uchtdorf serves as the chair of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration committee. He said it is rare for the Church to have four members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sit on one committee together. He said this is one example of how important this moment is in the history of the Church.

Attendees of the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, heard a message from President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the Utah state Capitol. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

“Our committee and literally a cast of thousands who report to us have been working diligently with exceptional enthusiasm to prepare for what will be the biggest and the most significant event I think the Church has ever planned,” he said.

The number of individuals helping coordinate the celebration’s work may seem like a lot, but it pales in comparison to the number of visitors President Uchtdorf says he and other Church leaders are expecting between April 5, 2027, and Oct. 1, 2027.

“We expect at least 5 million people to tour the beautiful, renovated temple as well as major improvements and renovations throughout the Temple Square,” he said.

Giving some insight into the choice of the celebration’s theme, “Rejoice in Christ,” President Uchtdorf said the phrase reflects what members of the Church should feel and what friends of the Church should feel as they learn about the meaning of temples.

“Nothing could be more appropriate and inviting to the world to come and rejoice in Christ with us.”

President Uchtdorf talked about the direction he received from the late President Russell M. Nelson when he extended the call to serve as the committee’s chair for the celebration. President Nelson told President Uchtdorf that the celebration should be global in nature and that it should focus on the Savior.

“That is the task. Everything in the temple centers around Jesus Christ, as we know, and so must the celebration. In addition, the celebration will be joyful and rejoicing and touch the hearts and minds of the rising generation,” President Uchtdorf said.

Salt Lake City and the state of Utah are preparing to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2034. President Uchtdorf noted that those games will be played over a two-week period. The Salt Lake Temple Celebration will last 25 weeks. He said Church leaders hope the celebration will be as exciting for visitors who attend during the first week as it is for those who attend in the 25th week.

Art’s role in the celebration

President Uchtdorf said teams of artists are creating more than 50 new pieces of original art to be on display as part of the celebration. Some of the pieces will be on display in the Conference Center. Others will be part of the path that connects the Conference Center to the entrance of the Salt Lake Temple.

“It will be a path, walking with Jesus Christ into the temple,” President Uchtdorf said.

Joseph Brickey, president of the Inspirational Art Association, is among the artists working on pieces for the celebration.

Attendees at the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, listen to President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

President Uchtdorf described some of the work Brickey is doing at his studio in California. He also said the first of Brickey’s works for this project has already been hung in the Conference Center.

He said the works are meant to depict “the life and mission of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

He also mentioned there will be two large events with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, but details of those have not been announced. Other musical events are in the process of being scheduled and will be announced at a later date, President Uchtdorf said.

The best way for individuals to find out about all the events happening around the Salt Lake Temple Celebration is to download and use the Temple Square app, President Uchtdorf said. He invited the showcase’s attendees multiple times to download the app now and not wait until they have missed any announcements.

“So for every taste, for everyone, we will have something,” he said. “When you go to the Tabernacle, there is something different than you will find in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building or in the Conference Center or outside.”

Jesus Christ is at the heart

President Uchtdorf invited listeners to consider the open house and rededication of the Salt Lake Temple less as a culmination and more as a beginning.

“The temple will be the start because it’s the celebration of the rededication of the temple,” he said. “The temple will be the start, but Jesus Christ is the heart. He is the heart of it all. So that is the wonderful connection.”

Attendees of the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, heard a message from President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the Utah state Capitol. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

President Uchtdorf also said the experience of viewing and participating in the celebration is not limited to being physically at Temple Square. In addition to the app, TempleSquare.org and the Church’s social media channels will all have unique content. The Church anticipates welcoming more than 5 million visitors to the celebration and many more through its digital channels, he said.

Art that includes paintings, sculptures, music and video productions is all part of what he said he hopes will help individuals to feel the Spirit as they join in celebrating the Savior. All of this pairs with the craftsmanship demonstrated in the temple as part of its restoration process, he said.

“The arts will help us to set our heights — our sights — higher, and to be more hopeful, more joyful, and move toward the sacred horizon which our Heavenly Father has for us,” he said.

He shared his belief that art has a way of connecting people across time, geographies and other boundaries.

President Uchtdorf quoted President Brigham Young, who said in 1860: “There is a great work for the Saints to do. Progress, and improve upon and make beautiful everything around you. Cultivate the earth, and cultivate your minds. Build cities, adorn your habitations, make gardens, orchards, and vineyards, and render the earth so pleasant that when you look upon your labors you may do so with pleasure.”

As he concluded his remarks, President Uchtdorf encouraged individuals to remember the words of the French World War II pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, who wrote in “The Little Prince”: “One sees clearly only with the heart. Anything essential is invisible to the eyes.”

President Uchtdorf said this can relate to an individual’s perspective on the Salt Lake Temple.

“People might just see it as a big building of granite. With your heart, you see it as the house of the Lord. You see it as the bridge — the gate to heaven,” he said.

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Karen Ferry, left, plays the violin while the brother-and-sister duo of Josh (center) and Janalee Rich (right) sing at the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Grant Rich, Josh Rich's son, accompanied on the piano. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Joseph Brickey's sculpture and painting of Joseph Smith were displayed in the Utah Capitol at the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Dan Wilson displayed multiple pieces at the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Deborah Murdock displayed "Esther To Go Before The King" at the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Austin Simkins displayed "Fear Not" at the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Jan Isaac displayed "Enoch's Vision, Angels Descending" at the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Janalee Rich displayed multiple paintings at the Inspirational Art Association's Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News