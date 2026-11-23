President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the announcement of the Salt Lake Temple celebration theme on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

With the theme “Rejoice in Christ,” the Salt Lake Temple Celebration and open house will welcome visitors from around the world — all leading up to the Salt Lake Temple’s announced Dec. 5, 2027, rededication date.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — announced in a letter to Church leaders and members worldwide of the planned Dec. 5 date, also acknowledging the temple’s scheduled open house from April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1, 2027.

That extended open house — called the Salt Lake Temple Celebration — has been carefully planned and already received excited anticipation and media attention.

The Salt Lake Temple is nearly ready to reopen after renovation and after the celebration theme was announced at a press event on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global church with a universal message of Jesus Christ in which we rejoice,” said President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, chair of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration Executive Committee. “We’re so grateful that we’re here in a community where we’re welcome. We invite you to come and see and love Jesus Christ and the people who come here.”

The theme, “Rejoice in Christ,” comes from Philippians 4:4, which says, “Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.”

Latter-day Saint influencers pose for a photo at a kickoff event for the 2027 Salt Lake Temple Celebration Open House on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | Tad Walch, Deseret News

“Rejoice in Christ” reflects the purpose of both the temple and the celebration. Church leaders said the six-month celebration — from April 5 to Oct. 1, 2027 — will center on Jesus Christ and invite visitors to learn more about His teachings, His gospel and His role in God’s plan for His children.

At the Sept. 1, 2026, event announcing the theme, Church leaders emphasized that the Salt Lake Temple Celebration is a global event for everyone, regardless of faith tradition or background. Whether guests are longtime friends of the Church, first-time visitors to Temple Square or participating virtually from other parts of the world, all are invited to experience the temple and its message of faith, hope and belonging.

In addition to the temple open house — where guests will walk through rooms inside the renovated pioneer-era temple — the Salt Lake Temple Celebration will feature exhibits, films, live music, visual arts, family history opportunities and other activities across Temple Square. Visitors will be able to explore the story of the temple’s extensive renovation, learn about the sacred purpose of temples and participate in experiences designed for individuals and families of all ages.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the media event Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in Salt Lake announcing the theme ‘Rejoice in Christ’ for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints upcoming open house and celebration of the historic Salt Lake Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We invite the world — everyone, hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people,” President Uchtdorf said. “We expect 5 million people to come and see and enjoy this wonderful experience — what the temple, the house of the Lord, represents.”

President Uchtdorf was accompanied at the event by fellow members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Neil L. Andersen. Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota also attended and spoke about what she believes children can feel as they attend the celebration with their families.

“This is more than touring a building — a remarkable building,” President Chibota said. “It is about coming closer to Jesus Christ. It is about feeling God’s love for us and remembering that all of us are beloved children of our Heavenly Father.”

President Rosemary K. Chibota, Primary general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the announcement of the celebration theme for the Salt Lake Temple at a press event on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In a June 25 letter from the Church, the Salt Lake Temple Celebration Executive Committee highlighted the “historic and sacred moment” of next year’s Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

“We have a singular opportunity to help the world rejoice in Christ,” wrote President Uchtdorf in the letter.

Preceding the historic temple’s rededication and accompanying open house next year in Salt Lake City, “this celebration is not only about the temple’s beauty or its monumental history,” said President Uchtdorf. “It is about inviting more people than ever before to experience the message of Jesus Christ.”

All nations will come

In a July 2026 episode of the Church News podcast, Elder Brent H. Nielson, an emeritus General Authority Seventy and coordinator for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, and Richard Sutton, a senior director in the Temple Department, gave a preview of next year’s celebration, highlighting information, key experiences and traffic arrangements for visitors to know.

On the east plaza of Salt Lake City’s Temple Square rests a stone monument engraved with a biblical prophecy — that “in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it” (Isaiah 2:2).

Elder Brent H. Nielson, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, speaks about the Salt Lake Temple Celebration on an episode of the Church News podcast released Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

“As you look at that plaque and you face the temple, you see all the flags around the world leading to the temple,” said Elder Nielson.

He recalled that the late Church President Russell M. Nelson “used to regularly say, ‘This is a fulfillment of that prophecy, that all the nations of the world will come to this temple.’ And that’s what’s going to happen during this celebration.”

From April 5 to Oct. 1, 2027, seven days a week, everyone is invited to tour the recently renovated Salt Lake Temple before its rededication. More than an open house, though, this is a “celebration.”

Added Sutton: “President Nelson said, ‘This needs to be a celebration. And so we went from a Salt Lake Temple open house to a Salt Lake Temple Celebration, under prophetic direction.’”

What will the celebration offer?

The Salt Lake Temple’s open-house tours will start inside the neighboring Conference Center, with visitors shown a short video. Accommodations are being made to welcome guests speaking different languages.

In addition to the open house, attendees can find dozens of faith-building experiences across the grounds.

The west entrance, along with the Conference Center, before the Salt Lake Temple Celebration theme announcement on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sutton said it would take “hours and hours” to describe everything that’s being planned, adding, “There is so much that’s going to be new and renovated on Temple Square.”

For example, celebratory concerts will engage audiences, especially the youth, with uplifting music.

Sacred music will also be played around Temple Square, and lighting will illuminate the temple each night.

Also, the Conference Center will display 14 new pieces of art featuring the Savior.

What exhibits will be available on Temple Square?

Several buildings and areas around Temple Square will feature exhibits that add to the open-house experience, like:

Selfie stations: Areas that allow for photo opportunities. Nearby volunteers will also be available to take photos.

Joseph Smith Memorial Building: New exhibits highlighting the Savior’s life and His teachings.

Salt Lake Tabernacle: Projections shown on the dome ceiling.

Relief Society Building: An exhibit highlighting the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations, showing the impact of Latter-day Saint women on communities throughout the world.

Church History Museum: New Church history displays.

FamilySearch Library: New family history displays.

Temple Square Visitors’ Center: Statues, artwork, miniature models and replicas that teach of Jesus Christ and His role in temples.

Ukrainian artist Maryna Lukach used fabric and beads for her artwork featured in the new exhibit “All Nations Shall Flow Unto It" at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. This room features various depictions of the Salt Lake Temple from around the world, in different styles and media. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

How can individuals participate online?

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who also serves on the Salt Lake Temple Celebration Executive Committee, said the celebration extends far beyond Temple Square.

“The Salt Lake Temple Celebration is not just for those who live nearby,” he said. “This is a worldwide celebration. It’s something that is going to be celebrated in every corner of the world. It has great meaning and purpose.”

For those around the world not able to attend in person, the Church will release a virtual tour, three video projects and a music album. The videos will also be shown in various venues across Temple Square. Digital media include:

A virtual tour of the Salt Lake Temple.

“Dedicate”: A six-episode series where young adults from several countries testify of Christ, temples and temple covenants. Episodes started to be released weekly after the October 2026 general conference.

“Unshaken”: A film about the Salt Lake Temple’s multiyear renovations. It will be available for streaming in 2027.

“Beacons of Hope”: A film showing the beauty of houses of the Lord around the world. It will be available for streaming in 2027.

An album of music to prepare people to learn about the temple.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, pose for a photo at the premiere of the church’s first episode of “Dedicate,” a six-part video series about seven young adults touring the Salt Lake Temple, at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Johnny Rodriguez, who is leading the virtual experience effort, said the virtual tour will allow people to explore the Salt Lake Temple at their own pace and learn about its architectural, historical and religious features.

“We’ve tried to make it something that allows the visitor to kind of be in control and view the temple from their perspective [and] put them in the center of the experience,” he said.

Rodriguez said he hopes the virtual option will help visitors better understand Jesus Christ and the purpose of temples.

“I’m hoping that visitors who experience the virtual tour will come out feeling like, ‘Wow, a lot of things in the temple point to Christ,’” he said.

A Salt Lake Temple Celebration Toolkit offers additional communication materials, planning guides and ideas for participation, even for those not in Utah. It is designed to help local leaders and other Latter-day Saints around the world in this mission.

The Triad Center is pictured, wrapped in celebration of the upcoming Salt Lake City Temple open house, in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

With these resources, leaders and members can focus local efforts on Jesus Christ, engage the rising generation and all people worldwide, coordinate efforts for the celebration and related activities and strengthen faith by inviting others to learn about the blessings of the temple.

According to the guide, this celebration reaches far beyond Salt Lake City. “The celebration provides opportunities to strengthen testimonies, build relationships with friends of the Church and help all people understand the purpose of temples. It is a unified, global invitation to rejoice in Christ.”

“Together,” invited President Uchtdorf in the June letter, “let us seize this majestic moment to testify that God is among us and invite His children to find Him in His holy house.”

How can open house tickets be reserved?

Reservations for Salt Lake Temple open house tours became available Sept. 1 on TempleSquare.org and the Temple Square app. Within 24 hours, the first wave of free reservations was claimed with 1 million spaces reserved. Additional free tickets were able to be reserved Sept. 15 and Oct. 1.

Reservations are recommended for the open house tours but are not required for the broader Salt Lake Temple Celebration and its activities for the public around Temple Square.

Given the anticipated worldwide demand for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, tickets were scheduled to be released in batches in the lead-up to 2027. Additional tickets were expected to be made available, providing more opportunities for individuals, families and groups to plan their visits.

Walk-up reservations for the open house will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

To accommodate as many visitors as possible, guests may reserve up to six tickets. Those seeking tickets for larger parties, including family reunions, Church groups or community organizations, can submit a reservation request.

Tickets are also currently available every other Monday for the “Inside a Temple” tour in the Temple Square Visitors’ Center.

The Salt Lake Temple stands on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What traffic arrangements are being made?

Several traffic arrangements are in the works to limit road congestion. North Temple and West Temple streets, for example, will be closed around Temple Square.

Public transportation via the Utah Transit Authority will be free to ride for visitors with a ticket to the open house.

To accommodate those who drive to Temple Square, Elder Nielson said: “Some of our very good friends in the community have donated a 2,000-space parking lot on North Temple, where we’re hoping a lot of our visitors will park.”

He added that every eight minutes, a bus will shuttle people from the parking lot to Temple Square and back.

“We have been so grateful for the city of Salt Lake and their cooperation, from the mayor to the city council to the chief of police to the fire chief,” said Elder Nielson. “We have been working with all of them to make this a safe environment, to make sure that everybody who comes will have a pleasant experience.”

What is the role of volunteers?

In preparation for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, the Church has been looking for thousands of volunteers and performers.

“We are really passionate about finding the right people to be here to welcome those guests from all over the world,” said Jen Allen, senior event manager for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, to the Church News.

She continued, “We want everybody who comes to the celebration to feel welcome, so we just need really joyful people who are ready to serve each individual person that comes to celebrate with us.”

Over the summer, the Church opened applications for volunteers to fill out on TempleSquare.org. The first round opened in June and closed on July 15, and the second round opened in August and closed on Sept. 14.

Most volunteers were asked to commit to at least eight weeks of service during the celebration, and many volunteer assignments are a single, three- to four-hour shift per week. Participants needed to be age 16 or older in the year 2027.

Some of the assignments include on the “Rejoice Team.” Applicants selected their three preferred roles in case their first choice was not available.

These include the roles of shuttle ambassador, Guest Services representative (similar to an usher at other recent temple open houses), memory creator (to take photos for visitors), mobility assistant, elevator aide, app support specialist, security, parking marshal, internal or external traffic attendant, shuttle bay attendant and daytime porter/cleaning steward.

Performing groups of four to 100 participants have also been invited to volunteer, like professional, community, school, interfaith or cultural groups. Artisans were invited to apply to showcase work such as chalk art, watercolor, painting, woodworking and glass art. Positions have also been available as part-time Temple Square guides for returned missionaries and Church History Museum docents for senior missionaries.

Both guest-facing and non-guest-facing assignments have been available. Some positions are remote, so volunteers don’t have to live in Utah. Volunteers for on-site roles can also be from anywhere, as long as they’re able to be in person when scheduled, Allen explained.

Sutton said volunteers will have an experience unlike any other. They will be all over Temple Square, doing “any number of things.” While they will be helping others during the celebration, he hoped they would also have a great experience.

Elder Nielson spoke about how he helped with the open house of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple and saw members in the 14 stakes in the temple district volunteer and have incredible experiences. “People who participate in this type of an event, it will change their life and changed my life.”

The Salt Lake Temple, still under renovation, is seen from the new Visitors Center area on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 13, 2026. The Visitors Center is scheduled to open to the public on May 18, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

‘A wonderful, uniting effort’

The Salt Lake Temple spans, in a sense, “the world’s temple district,” said Elder Nielson. “This is the center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is where the First Presidency and the Twelve meet every Thursday. This is a different temple than other temples in the Church.”

This house of the Lord services the world in a way other temples don’t, said Sutton. “The Salt Lake Temple becomes a gathering place for a lot of members of the Church from around the world.”

For visitors who aren’t members of the Church, Sutton invited: “Those who might be curious of what the temple is all about, come with an open mind, and allow us to share with you what our beliefs are.”

And more than a Utah- or United States-based event, “we’re inviting the entire world to come to this celebration,” said Sutton. “This is going to be a celebration unlike anything else in the Church.”

The Salt Lake Temple Celebration will be “a wonderful, uniting effort,” said Elder Nielson. Those who attend “will understand that when our missionaries come to their country, we’re trying to help them lift the people in their communities. We’re trying to teach them about Jesus Christ.”

Elder Nielson added, “I’m hoping that people not of our faith will come and have the chance to finally get inside this temple and have millions of questions.”