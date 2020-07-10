Youth worldwide invited to participate in Youth Music Festival

Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their friends of other faiths are invited to participate in the first-ever virtual Youth Music Festival on July 29.

The global concert’s theme will be “Hear the Voice of the Lord,” based on President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to ‘Hear Him,’ and feature musical performances and testimonies from youth around the world. Church leaders will also share brief messages.

In the April general conference, President Nelson promised, “In those two words ﻿— ‘Hear Him’ ﻿— God gives us the pattern for success, happiness and joy in this life.”

This event is “by the youth, for the youth,” Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon said. “What an opportunity to be able to all together hear the voice of the Lord, especially through music. It’s a very powerful way to have our spirits be lifted and taught.”

Throughout 2020, Latter-day Saint youth have been focusing on the youth theme “go and do” (1 Nephi 3:7). Those who intentionally seek to “hear Him” will be better equipped to “go and do.”

Recognizing that youth worldwide haven’t been able to physically gather during the pandemic, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for them to connect with the global Church and to see that they’re not alone, that we’re all in this together. We hope they feel a sense of unity with the Saints around the globe.”

The 40-minute event will be prerecorded and livestreamed in multiple languages on Wednesday, July 29, at 6 p.m. MDT on YouTube.com/Strivetobe, ChurchofJesusChrist.org and Facebook.