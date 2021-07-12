How the Gospel for Kids app can help children connect with the Savior at their level

The Gospel for Kids app is one of many resources Church leaders listed during the Children and Youth broadcast in June that can help parents and leaders support children in following the Savior.

The app consolidates three previous gospel-focus apps for kids and has four main sections: Scripture Stories, Coloring Books, Sing Along and More Activities. It is designed to help children connect with the Savior at their level.

“The Gospel for Kids app is an exciting new resource that connects children to the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Primary General President Camille N. Johnson in a July 12 Church Newsroom article. “I trust it will prove a blessing to parents and children who hunger for content to help families stay on the covenant path. I expect the music, stories and activities will invite the Spirit to attend to our precious Primary children.”

Scripture Stories features stories from the Book of Mormon, Old Testament, New Testament, and Doctrine and Covenants. Each story is designed like a children’s book and is narrated using language children can easily understand.

Coloring Books includes 21 different coloring books with pages that relate to various gospel and Church topics, such as scriptures, missionaries and service.

The Sing Along section has hymns, Children’s Songbook songs and other child-friendly gospel music. The words are highlighted and tracked with a bouncy ball, making it easy for children to follow along. This section also includes pre-loaded playlists for each month with songs that align with “Come, Follow Me” and Primary singing time lessons.

More Activities provides links to child-friendly resources and activities in the Gospel Library, Gospel Media and FamilySearch apps.

Julie Thompson, a mother of 14-year-old twin sisters with Down syndrome, said the Gospel for Kids app is “a perfect level for my girls and empowers them to search material themselves. They ask for it every Sunday and spend hours on it. They both love the videos, the coloring and the music. I am thankful for this new app, which is allowing my daughters to personally engage and learn the gospel without me as an intermediary.”

The app is currently available on iOS and Android in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Some features on Android are still under development but are scheduled to be released later this year, according to the article.

In January 2020, the Church released an app specifically designed for youth as part of the new Children and Youth program. The Gospel Living app allows youth to access uplifting media, track goals and plan activities. They can record impressions and be reminded about what they’re working on. The app is also a safe place to communicate with leaders, parents, families and each other.