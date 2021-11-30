See the children’s #LightTheWorld daily service calendar for December 2021

To help make service ideas fun and accessible to the youngest participants, this year’s Light the World initiative includes a daily service calendar for children.

The daily prompts start on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, and continue for the 25 days leading up to Christmas Day. As children complete each prompt, they can color the corresponding number spaces on the included Nativity coloring page.

Service ideas throughout December include writing or drawing things the child loves about each person in their family, watching the “The Christ Child,” praying to Heavenly Father each morning and night, delivering food to someone in need, and sharing a scripture with someone about Jesus.

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted about her excitement for this new calendar on social media.

“Christmas is a great time to teach children about how they can serve others,” she wrote. “What could you do today to serve someone or to help a child give service?”