The music video for this year’s youth theme song “Trust in the Lord” was published on the Church’s Strive to Be YouTube and Instagram accounts on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The youth theme for 2022 is “Trust in the Lord,” which comes from Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Video concept

In the video, a female character — contemporary dancer Aubry Mason — senses a glimpse of light and embarks on a journey to find more of the light. She moves through darkness and a crowd of despondent people, some distracted by media, to reach that light. When she finds the light, she embraces it. The video then shows her bringing those around her to the light.

“It’s this idea that trusting in the Lord and coming unto Christ brings this feeling of light and happiness and that you want to share this with everyone,” Mason said of the video concept. “And that through this light, you can overcome your struggles and help others overcome their struggles as well.”

Mason, a 22-year-old from Southern California who dances with SALT Contemporary Dance in Utah, is joined in the video by dancers from her company as well as other dancers from around the state.

Mason said she hopes those who watch the video can connect to it in their own ways. “That’s what is great about dance — it has such a great community aspect, and I feel like the dancing really helps to show that we’re all in this together and we can help lift each other up together. … Ultimately, I just hope that when they watch it, they can feel joy and happiness.”

The song’s message

The song “Trust in the Lord” is the title track for the 2022 youth theme album released in December.

Lizzy Newbold — who performed with Brigham Young University’s a cappella group Noteworthy before graduating last year — sings the track.

“For me, I think the message of the song is all about the power of having faith in our Divine Creator, especially when it feels like we don’t necessarily have the capacity to,” said Newbold, 23, who recently moved to Rhode Island to be a teacher.

“My favorite line in the song is ‘There may be mountains on the way, but we choose faith, not fear.’ And I hope that the song serves as a reminder that one of the gifts of Christ’s life was the example of choosing to seek truth and teach truth through love and compassion, rather than out of fear. So I hope that the youth who listen to this are able to feel that, just like I know I needed it when I was a youth.”

More theme resources

The youth theme website includes links to the new music as well as downloadable PDFs of the theme’s artwork and designs for T-shirts, banners and posters. A link to the youth Instagram account StriveToBe — which will publish content about the theme throughout the year — is also on the website.

Leaders are invited to use these resources throughout the year to bring focus and inspiration to activities, camps, youth conferences and devotionals.

A Face to Face event for youth on March 9 will focus on the youth theme and feature Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon.