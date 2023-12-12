How to watch, listen to ‘Season of Light,’ the Tabernacle Choir’s 2022 Christmas concert

Lea Salonga sings during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s Christmas concert has been broadcast on PBS since the 2003 concert was shown in 2004.

The Tabernacle Choir’s 2022 Christmas concert, “Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square” with singer and “Disney Legend” Lea Salonga and British actor Sir David Suchet will be broadcast on PBS starting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. MST (8 p.m. EST) and on BYUtv on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. MST (8 p.m. EST). More times are listed below. It is also available on CD and DVD. See the schedule below.

A gift to the community, the concert features the 360-voice Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, 85 of the Orchestra at Temple Square instrumentalists, and the 32-person Bells at Temple Square ensemble. Gabriel’s Trumpets and dancers have also participated in the performances.

Sir David Suchet performs during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

PBS viewing times

All times are for PBS Utah. Please check PBS.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. MST

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2:30 a.m. MST

Saturday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m. MST

Friday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m. MST

Sunday, Dec. 24, 11:30 a.m. MST

Monday, Dec. 25, 1 a.m. MST

Monday, Dec. 25, 11 p.m. MST

Also airing in December:

“20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” Sunday, Dec. 24, 10 p.m. MST (PBS Utah)

After the initial airing on Dec. 12, check PBS’s video streaming platforms including PBS.org, the PBS app, and PBS’s OTT (“over the top”) channels for availability.

BYUtv viewing times

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. MST

Thursday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. MST

Sunday, Dec. 24, 9:38 p.m. MST

Monday, Dec. 25, 12:56 a.m. MST

Monday, Dec. 25, 5:30 p.m. MST

Check BYUtv.org and the BYUtv app after the initial airing on Dec. 17 for streaming availability.

Also airing in December:

“20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” Wednesday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. MST

“O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough,” Tuesday, Dec. 14, 7:37 p.m. MST and Wednesday, Dec. 20, 12 p.m. MST

“Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas,” Sunday, Dec. 24, 6:34 p.m. MST and Monday, Dec. 25, 5 a.m. MST

Other Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra concerts are available on BYUtv.org and on the BYUtv app, including the 2023 summer concert with Adassa, “20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir” and Handel’s “Messiah.”

Television listings are subject to change. See the listings on PBS and BYUtv’s websites, your local TV provider or preferred streaming platform.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas music

Christmas music sung by the Tabernacle Choir is available on streaming platforms and on YouTube.

Tabernacle Choir Christmas music on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-W2Bkz_Rno&list=PLXPFet_zDHio06vly76NUFChCEuu0fMVW

And on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/238LmISaZcfOIAuRBzxDBW

1 of 24 Choir and bell ringers perform during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. 6 of 24 Attendees use their cell phone lights during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. 12 of 24 Dancers perform during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. 17 of 24 Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet speak during a press conference for Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Also pictured are choir president Mike Leavitt, conductor Mack Wilberg and guest Nick Winton. 20 of 24 Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet laugh during a press conference for Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. 23 of 24 Conductor Mack Wilberg laughs during a press conference for Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

How to watch the 2023 Christmas concert

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s 2023 Christmas concert is again open to the public this year with guest artists Broadway’s Michael Maliakel and British actress Lesley Nicol.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s Christmas concert is Thursday, Dec. 14, to Saturday, Dec. 16. Tickets for the event have been distributed and were available through an online registration and random selection in October. As with past Christmas concerts, it is anticipated it will be available to watch on PBS and BYUtv during the 2024 Christmas season.

On the Sunday morning following the concert, some concert repertoire and the guest artists are usually featured during the “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast. The Sunday, Dec. 17, “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast will be in the Conference Center and tickets are not required. See where to watch or stream the weekly broadcast on thetabernaclechoir.org

The choir also released songs from the 2022 concert on YouTube: “Hosanna (after Pachelbel’s Canon in D, P. 37).” “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “And Then Shall Your Light Break Forth,” “Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming,” “Here We Come A-Caroling,” Salonga singing the Filipino song “Payapang Daigdig,” and organist Richard Elliott’s solo of “On Christmas Night.”