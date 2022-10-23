See the 50+ past guest artists and narrators at the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble perform during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

When the Conference Center opened in 2000, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s Christmas concert moved from the Salt Lake Tabernacle into the new 21,000-seat auditorium. Singer Gladys Knight and actor Roma Downey were the first guest performers for the concerts in the Conference Center.

Since then, a variety of award-winning performers have stepped on the Conference Center stage to sing or share a narration and the Christmas story about the Savior’s birth.

Past choir President Ron Jarrett said he traced the roots of the Christmas concert back to an event held for employees of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“And then it expanded, and in 2000, when we were able to enter this beautiful facility [the Conference Center], we began the tradition of opening it up to many, many more people. … It has become a sought-after family tradition,” Jarrett said in 2017.

PBS began broadcasting a 60-minute recording of the previous year’s concert in 2004. In 2017, BYUtv joined with the choir to produce the broadcast specials.

A gift to the community, the free concert features the 360-voice Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, 150 of the Orchestra at Temple Square instrumentalists, and the 32-person Bells at Temple Square ensemble. Gabriel’s Trumpets and dancers have also participated in the performances.

In the fall, a guest artist is announced and registration for the random ticket selection opens.

The annual concert includes music with the choir, orchestra, guest performers, an organ solo, a narrated story and the Christmas story from Luke 2. It concludes with all singing “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”

A dress rehearsal was typically held on Thursday, with performances on Friday and Saturday, and the guest artists participate in the “Music & the Spoken Word” Sunday morning. More recently, the Thursday night concert is considered a regular performance.

Here is a list of past guest artists at the Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concerts and their performances since 2000 to the recent announcement of Broadway singer Ruthie Anne Miles to perform in 2024.

See the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel for the “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir” playlist for nearly two dozen songs from past concerts.

2000: Gladys Knight and Roma Downey

Gladys Knight delights at the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at their Christmas Concert. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

Gladys Knight was the first musical guest for the Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concert in the recently opened Conference Center. Knight, a Grammy Award-winning performer, sang a medley of Christmas songs: “Mary’s Boy Child, Jesus Christ,” “Sleep Little Jesus Boy” and “Go, Tell It on the Mountain.”

Roma Downey, star of television’s “Touched by an Angel,” narrated “Christmas Is Just the Beginning,” the script written by Margaret Smoot and Heidi Swinton.

Related Story Christmas concert 2000: A holiday gift to the community

2001: Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury, who died on Oct. 11, sang the title song “Beauty and the Beast,” and also “We Need a Little Christmas” from “Mame,” and “Not While I’m Around,” from “Sweeney Todd.”

She was the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast” and the voice of the Grand Duchess Marie in the animated movie “Anastasia.” She also portrayed Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote.”

2002: Walter Cronkite

Walter Cronkite conducts The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during the Christmas concert Friday Dec. 13, 2002, at the Conference Center. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

Journalist Walter Cronkite’s familiar voice was heard through the Conference Center when he was guest narrator at the annual Christmas concert of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. He shared “Silent Night, Holy Night,” the story of the Christmas Truce of 1914. He was also presented with a baton and invited to conduct the choir and orchestra in a surprise rendition of the famous “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”

“This the newsman did with a polish that belied his non-professional status as a conductor,” the Church News reported.

Related Story Voice of venerable journalist enriches 2002 Christmas concert

2003: Frederica von Stade and Bryn Terfel

Frederica von Stade and Bryn Terfel sing with the Tabernacle Choir during the 2003 Christmas Concert The Wonder of Christmas at the Confernce Center Thursday Dec. 11, 2003. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Frederica von Stade, America’s acclaimed mezzo-soprano, and Bryn Terfel, the United Kingdom’s preeminent Welsh baritone, shared the stage as guest performers for this year’s concerts. All 80,000 tickets for the performances were distributed even before it was announced who the guest artists would be, the Church News reported.

Von Stade’s appearance included “The First Nowell,” “One December, Bright and Clear,“ and Czech carol (in French) “A Bethlehem allons vite!” She also performed with the choir during the Cultural Olympiad of 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Terfel’s performance included the Welsh lullaby “Suo gan,” which made him think of Mary trying to make her baby go to sleep; “The Lord is My Shepherd”; “O, Come All Ye Faithful”; and of “Impossible Dream” from “Man of LaMancha.” He has also performed and recorded with the Tabernacle Choir several times since then.

Related Story The international flare of the 2003 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert

2004: Audra McDonald and Peter Graves

Audra McDonald performs during the dress rehearsal of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah Thursday, Dec. 16, 2004. | Keith Johnson, Deseret News

Tony Award-winning Broadway singer and actor Audra McDonald said during the 2004 media interviews that she and her husband give the Tabernacle Choir’s recordings as Christmas gifts to his family as they are fans of the choir. During the concert, she sang “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow,” “Sweet Little Jesus Boy,” “Children, Go Where I Send Thee,” “I Wonder as I Wander” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” Later in the program she was featured in another medley of contemporary favorites.

Actor Peter Graves, right, and choir conductor Craig Jessop during the dress rehearsal of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2004. | Keith Johnson, Deseret News

Veteran movie and television star Peter Graves, who was on “Mission Impossible,” shared a narration of “In Search of the King” based on a story by Henry Van Dyke and also read the Christmas story from the New Testament.

He joked about accepting the invitation saying: “I was delighted, and I knew I wouldn’t self-destruct!”

This concert also marked the choir’s first-ever collaboration with Ballet West, according to the Church News archives.

2005: Renée Fleming and Claire Bloom

It was operatic soprano Renee Fleming’s first time in Salt Lake City and the Grammy Award-winner’s performance included “What Child Is This” and “Poor Mary.” She joined with the choir in “Joy to the World,” “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella!” in French, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Angels, from the Realms of Glory.”

British actress Claire Bloom narrates a Russian story as the orchestra provides the background music during a dress rehearsal of the Christmas performance with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2005. | Brian Nicholson, Deseret News

British stage, screen and television actor Claire Bloom presented the narration “A Christmas Bell for Anya” and the Christmas story from the book of Luke in the New Testament.

Dancers from the University of Utah Department of Ballet also performed, according to the Church News archives.

Related Story Joy to the world conveyed at Tabernacle Choir's 2005 Christmas concert

2006: Sissel

When Norwegian-born Sissel, whose ethereal arias are throughout the film “Titanic,” sang during the 2006 Christmas concert, it was her second time performing with the choir and orchestra. In 2005, she performed with the choir for a broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” to commemorate the centennial of Norwegian independence.

Her performance included “Vitae Lux” (“Light of Life”), “Mitt Hjerte Alltid Vanker” (“My Heart Always Wanders”) and the reading of the Christmas story in Luke 2.

She has since performed with the choir during the summer concert in 2019.

2007: The King’s Singers

The King’s Singers, England’s six-man a cappella vocal ensemble, are one of the Choir’s most frequent guest artists, having performed in the 2016 Pioneer Day concerts, the 2007 Christmas concerts, in a Cultural Olympiad concert in the Tabernacle during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, 1998 Tanner Gift of Music concert and several appearances on “Music & the Spoken Word.”

During the “Rejoice and Be Merry” Christmas concert, the group sang “El niño querido,” “La peregrinación,” “Riu, riu, chiu,” “Little Drummer Boy” and “Jingle Bells.” With the choir and orchestra, they performed “Sussex Carol,” “Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly,” “O Holy Night,” “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow!,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and the finale “Angels, From the Realms of Glory.”

The random ticket selection process was introduced due to the high demand of the tickets at previous concerts, according to the Church News archives.

Related Story King's Singers at choir 2007 Christmas concert

2008: Brian Stokes Mitchell and Edward Herrmann

Tony Award-winning baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell sang holiday favorites for “Ring Christmas Bells” including “Sleigh Ride,” “Through Heaven’s Eyes,” “The Friendly Beasts,” “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” and “Angels from the Realms of Glory.” He was also the featured guest at Tanner Gift of Music concerts in 2008 and 2019 and is the narrator of “20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” that was released in 2021.

Veteran stage and screen actor Edward Herrmann, who also won Tony and Emmy awards, performed a narration set to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and the reading of the Christmas story from Luke 2.

The Bells on Temple Square were augmented by bell choirs from local high schools and a community group that gave homage to the theme “Ring Christmas Bells,” according to the Church News archives.

Related Story Christmas bells ring at 2008 concert

2009: Natalie Cole and David McCullough

For Grammy Award-winner Natalie Cole’s family, Christmas isn’t “official” until they hear “The Christmas Song (‘Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire’),” and her father, Nat “King” Cole’s iconic recording. She performed her own version of her father’s song during the concert titled “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” She also sang “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Grown-Up Christmas List,” “Caroling, Caroling,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “The Holly and the Ivy.” She also read the Christmas story from Luke 2.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian David McCullough shared the story behind a cherished carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” and a beloved song, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” (He died in August 2022.)

2010: David Archuleta and Michael York

When singer and “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta performed during the annual Christmas concert, “Glad Christmas Tidings,” he was the youngest guest artist to perform with the choir. It was also the first time a Utahn was the guest artist. His performance included “Joy to the World,” the whimsical “Cat and Mouse Carol,” Spanish Carol “Los pastores a Belén” and “Silent Night.”

Veteran stage and film actor Michael York, who is half Welsh, narrated the story of John Parry, a 19th century convert to the Church from Wales who organized a chorus among the Welsh emigrants. In Salt Lake City, that chorus formed the nucleus of what became the Tabernacle Choir. He also shared the Christmas story from Luke 2.

Related Story David Archuleta, Michael York headline 2010 Christmas concert

2011: Nathan Gunn and Jane Seymour

Opera baritone Nathan Gunn, whose awards include the first annual Beverly Sills Artist award, performed “Mighty Lord, and King All Glorious” from “Christmas Oratorio” by Bach, and also “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “A Wintry Mix: Winter Wonderland, White Christmas, Let It Snow!” “Silent Night” and the choir’s finale “Angels from the Realms of Glory,” for the performance titled “Once Upon a Christmas.”

Actor Jane Seymour, who has won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards, shared the opening narration during “Sing Forth This Day,” by Mack Wilberg, and told the story of “Good King Wenceslas” and read the Christmas story from the New Testament.

During the Thursday night dress rehearsal before the Friday and Saturday performances, PBS President Paula Kerger made an announcement, according to the Church News archives. For many years, the Christmas concert has been recorded and then broadcast on PBS the following year. Kerger announced that it was “ the number-one-rated entertainment program on PBS during the holidays.”

Related Story 2011 Christmas concert features British actress Jane Seymour and operatic baritone Nathan Gunn

2012: Alfie Boe and Tom Brokaw

Titled “Home for the Holidays,” the 2012 concert featured a third guest. Tom Brokaw, a veteran news anchor and author, shared a dramatized reading of the American “candy bomber,” Gail Halvorsen. Halvorsen, an active Latter-day Saint and U.S. Air Force pilot who served during the Berlin airlift, helped start dropping candy — tied with tiny parachutes. And Halvorsen, then 92 and dressed in a pilot’s uniform, joined Brokaw onstage. (Halvorsen died on Feb. 16, 2022 at age 101). Brokaw also read the Christmas story in the New Testament.

British tenor and Tony Award-winner Alfie Boe sang “Bring Him Home” from “Les Misérables.” The recording artist and opera and Broadway star portrayed Jean Valjean in the London production celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Les Misérables.” He shared that in stage show, the title of the song is “The Prayer.” “If you have that in mind that you are actually singing a prayer it comes across really well and that’s the beauty of it.”

He also sang “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “I Wonder as I Wander,” “Christmas at Home” medley and the finale “Angels, from the Realms of Glory.”

Related Story 2012 Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas Concert features veteran newsman Tom Brokaw

2013: Deborah Voigt and John Rhys-Davies

In “Let the Season In,” soprano Deborah Voigt’s performance included “The Holly and the Ivy” and the Frank La Forge composition “And There Were Shepherds Abiding in the Fields.”

With operatic prowess, she joined with the choir and orchestra on Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Magnifcat in D Major.” Voigt also performed a rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “We Need a Little Christmas” and a comedic rendition of “The Twelve Days After Christmas.”

British actor John Rhys-Davies, known for his roles as the dwarf Gimli in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Arab excavator Sallah in the “Indiana Jones” films, led a theatrical performance of “A Dickens Christmas.” Rhys-Davis portrayed the “Ghost of Christmas Present” from Charles Dickens’ famous novel “A Christmas Carol,” which included flying over the audiences in the Conference Center. He also shared the Christmas story from Luke 2.

2014: The Muppets from Sesame Street and Santino Fontana

Cookie Monster, Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, The Count, Abby Cadabby and Rosita traveled from Sesame Street to the Conference Center. And while Cookie Monster sang “C is for Cookie” and searched for cookies during the concert, titled “Keep Christmas With You,” he his fellow Muppets helped put on the concert — Rosita and Abby volunteered to be in the choir, Bert and Ernie to help in the control room, Grover and Cookie to direct, and Elmo to take a video camera and be an on-the-spot reporter from Temple Square and elsewhere. And Big Bird helped direct the choir.

Broadway star Santino Fontana, along with Elmo, Abby and Big Bird, tried to help Cookie Monster see there was more to Christmas than treats. Fontana had performed earlier in the year in the summer Pioneer Day concert. He was also the voice of Prince Hans in Disney’s “Frozen” and portrayed Prince Topher in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” on Broadway.

His performance included “The Candy Man” and “Pocketful of Miracles,” followed by the Alfred Burt composition “Some Children See Him.” He also sang “Everyone Who Likes Christmas” along with “Keep Christmas with You (All through the Year),” performed with Rosita and Abby Cadabby. He also shared the Christmas story in Luke 2.

The age limit was lowered from 8 years old to 5 years old because the Muppets were featured, according to the Church News archives.

Related Story Muppets, Santino Fontana join choir for 2014 Christmas concert

2015: Laura Osnes, Martin Jarvis and Metropolitan Opera Soloists

There were six guest artists for the the 2015 “Hallelujah!” concert, which also paid tribute to Handel.

Broadway star Laura Osnes, British stage and screen actor Martin Jarvis, and four Metropolitan Opera soloists.

Osnes, who had recently been on Broadway stage in the title role in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” also performed in the Pioneer Day concert earlier in the year.

She sang “Oh, Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” “The Secret of Christmas, from Say One for Me” and “Christmas Bell Fantasy.”

Jarvis narrated the story of George Frideric Handel and the creation and early performances of “Messiah” with the oratorio’s music sung performed by the choir and orchestra or the Metropolitan Opera soloists. He also shared the Christmas story in Luke 2.

Soprano Erin Morely, mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford, tenor Ben Bliss, and bass-baritone Tyler Simpson, sang “Of the Father’s Love Begotten,” and “’For Unto Us’—The Story of Messiah.” Morely, Mumford and Bliss are members of the Church and Mumford performed the choir for the “Messiah” Easter concert. All of the performers sang the finale “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”

2016: Rolando Villazón

Rolando Villazón, the tenor soloist in the choir and orchestra recording of “Messiah” released in March 2016, was both the vocal soloist and narrator for the Christmas concert, titled “ O Come, Little Children Christmas.”

Villazón, who grew up in Mexico and lived in France, read Hans Christian Andersen’s bittersweet tale “The Little Match Girl.” He also shared the Christmas story from Luke 2.

He performed the French carol “Il est né, le divin Enfant” and a medley of American Christmas songs with mezzo-soprano Angela Brower, a member of the Church who he met while doing a production in Germany. She told him about the choir and her dream to sing with them.

The program also included Villazón singing “Deck the Hall,” and the Spanish carol “Cancion para la Navidad” and joining with the choir in the finale “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”

Related Story Guest soloist and narrator evokes Christmas energy and compassion in performance with choir, orchestra at 2016 concert

2017: Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville

Sutton Foster, a Tony Award-winning Broadway actor, singer and dancer, sang “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Christmas Time Is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” John Denver’s “Sunshine on My Shoulder,” “Pure Imagination” from “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Golden Age of Christmas” medley. She also joined the choir as the the concert, titled “A Merry Little Christmas,” culminated in “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”

Hugh Bonneville, British stage, film and television actor, including Robert, Earl of Grantham, on the television series “Downton Abbey,” narrated the story behind the Christian hymn “It Is Well with My Soul” by Horatio Spafford. Spafford wrote the song after the loss of his four daughters in the shipwreck that his wife survived. He also read from Luke 2 of the birth of the Christ.

A first for the Christmas concerts, Wilberg turned and directed the audience in a singalong of “Jingle Bells.”

Related Stories Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville highlight choir and orchestra’s 2017 Christmas concert

2018: Kristin Chenoweth

Singing with the Tabernacle Choir was a bucket list item for actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth. The Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor’s career spans stage, film, television and concerts and best known for her role as Glinda in Broadway’s original 2004 production of “Wicked.”

Her performance included “We Need a Little Christmas,” “O Holy Night”, “Mary, Did You Know?” and the French carol “Angels from the Realms of Glory,” “What Child is This?” and “Angels Among Us” — and ringing a large bell during Richard Elliot’s organ solo “Carol of the Bells.”

The Orchestra also performed selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” during the concert titled “Angels among Us.”

Chenoweth also shared O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi.”

Related Stories Christmas joy: Kristin Chenoweth highlights Tabernacle Choir 2018 holiday concert

2019: Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas

In the 2019 concert titled “Christmas Day in the Morning,” Broadway singer and actor Kelli O’Hara’s performance included “Mary’s Little Boy Child,” “The Birthday of a King” and “A Cradle in Bethlehem,” which is a favorite of her father.

In a nod to her Broadway career — for which she has received seven Tony Award nominations and won Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Anna in The “King and I” — she sang three Rodgers and Hammerstein songs: “A Cockeyed Optimist” from “South Pacific,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune” from “The King and I,” and “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music.”

Actor Richard Thomas, known for his Emmy award-winning performance in “The Waltons” as John-Boy Walton, narrated throughout the concert, including Pearl S. Buck’s story, “Christmas Day in the Morning” about a boy searching for the perfect gift for his father. Thomas also read the Christmas story from Luke 2.

The concert also featured a “Tree of Life,” which is a collaboration between Wilberg and David Warner and included a white tree descending from the ceiling.

Related Story Tabernacle Choir’s 2019 Christmas concert invites all to share and awaken love

2020

Choir, orchestra and bells performances and rehearsals were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there wasn’t a Christmas concert.

For the PBS and BYUtv special for 2021, choir officials announced a two-hour retrospective titled “20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” featuring Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell as narrator and guest soloist. He was a guest artist in 2008. The retrospective features 60 songs, carols and stories performed by more than 40 stars during the choir’s past 20 Christmas concerts.

Related Stories Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square cancels Christmas concert, postpones auditions

2021: Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough

Titled “On This Day, Earth Shall Ring,” the 2021 was recorded with a masked and socially-distanced audience — about 4,000 each night in the 21,000-seat auditorium.

Megan Hilty is an American singer and actor, sang “Christmas is Coming, So Deck the Halls” and a medley about home and family that ranged from upbeat and festive with “Round and Round the Christmas Tree” and “Home for the Holidays” with the slower-paced “A Place Called Home” from “A Christmas Carol” musical in between. Her voice soared in the carols of “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Come to Him This Holy Night” and “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”

She previously performed with the Tabernacle Choir and the Utah Symphony in 2019 to commemorate the Golden Spike anniversary.

Neal McDonough shared about his Irish Catholic upbringing, a few Christmas symbols from Ireland and the story of Mary and Joseph during his narration.

The Celtic-themed concert was nod to the Irish heritage of Hilty and McDonough. Hilty has Swiss and Irish heritage on her father’s side and her husband’s grandparents are from Ireland. McDonough’s parents are Irish and came to the United States in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

2022: Lea Salonga and David Suchet

Broadway singer, actress and “Disney legend” Lea Salonga was the guest artist at the choir’s 2022 “Season of Light: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir” concert. Salonga is the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan from “Mulan” and “Mulan II.”

She sang “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “The Story Goes On” from “Baby,” and choir director Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “Payapang Daigdid” — a Filipino song that translates to “Peaceful World” and can be considered a counterpart to “Silent Night.”

She joined the choir for assistant director Ryan Murphy’s arrangement of “Christmas Together,” including renditions of “Sleigh Ride,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “O Holy Night.”

She also performed with the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel’s Trumpets for the traditional finale “Angels From the Realms of Glory.” Salonga was also the guest artist for the Tabernacle Choir and orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” tour concerts in the Philippines in February 2024.

The narrator was Sir David Suchet, British stage, screen and television actor, best known for his role as Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian sleuth. He shared “Endless Gifts, Endless Night: The Nicholas Winton Story” about Winton’s effort to organize the rescue of children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia prior to World War II breaking out in 1939. A surprise guest was Winton’s son Nick Winton, who was invited on the stage.

Suchet also shared the Nativity story from Luke 2.

Sir David Suchet, right, puts his hand on the shoulder of Nick Winton during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Officials used a random selection process to distribute tickets for the three nights of the concert. The audience was limited to 15,000 in the 21,000-seat Conference Center each night due to the construction on and around Temple Square.

This concert — “Season of Light” — will be streamed on BYUtv for the 2024 Christmas season starting Friday, Nov. 1.

2023: Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol

Broadway’s Michael Maliakel, who starring as the title role in Disney’s “Aladdin,” and British actor Lesley Nicol, Nicol is likely best-known for her role as Mrs. Patmore, the cook on “Downton Abbey.” joined The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as the featured guest artists for the 2023 Christmas concerts.

Special guest Michael Maliakel performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Maliakel (pronounced “molly-uh-kel”), whose family traditions included watching the choir’s Christmas special, sang “Joy to the World,” choir director Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “I Wonder as I Wander” and associate choir director Ryan Murphy’s arrangements of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Maliakel sang Wilberg’s arrangement of “God Help the Outcasts” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” which is based on author Victor Hugo’s novel, and joined the choir, orchestra and bells for the finale of “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”

Special guest Lesley Nicol performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Nicol shared the story of how Hugo and his wife, Adele, began hosting meals for destitute and needy children in their home, including a Christmas feast. As she narrated the story, actors and dancers portrayed the “Les Misérables” author, his family and others around the stage that was decorated with a European stone chateau motif and tower representing the Hugo home. She also read the Christmas story from Luke 2.

The audience this year was limited due to the construction on and around Temple Square, and 18,000 tickets were distributed for the 21,000-seat Conference Center.

The 2023 Christmas concert — “Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” — will be broadcast on PBS and BYUtv for the 2024 Christmas season. On PBS, It is scheduled to start streaming on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and the television premiere is Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, and will also air on Dec. 24 at 9:30 p.m. See pbs.org/show/christmas-tabernacle-choir for broadcast information. “Joy” will also run on BYUtv from Dec. 21-25.

2024: Ruthie Ann Miles

Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles will join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as the featured guest artist at the Christmas concerts Dec. 19, 20 and 21, 2024, in Salt Lake City. | Provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Choir leaders announced on Oct. 11, 2024, that Broadway singer Ruthie Ann Miles Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles will be the guest artist at The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s 2024 Christmas concert. A narrator will be announced later.

The concert will be on Dec. 19, 20 and 21 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Tickets, which are free, will be distributed through a random ticket selection and registration is from Tuesday, Oct. 15, at noon and runs through Friday, Nov. 1, at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time. Tickets will be distributed the following week through Friday, Nov. 10. See TheTabernacleChoir.org/christmas-concert-2024 for information.

As with past Christmas concerts, it’s anticipated it will be available to watch on PBS and BYUtv during the 2025 Christmas season.

On the Sunday morning following the concert, some concert repertoire and the guest artists are usually featured during the “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast. For the Sunday, Dec. 22, “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast, it will be in the Conference Center and tickets are not required. See where to watch or stream the weekly broadcast on TheTabernacleChoir.org.

Related Story Tabernacle Choir announces guest artist for 2024 Christmas concert

1 of 87 Gladys Knight delights the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at their Christmas Concert. Photo by Stuart Johnson. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News 2 of 87 Roma Downey of Touched By an Angel fame narrates during The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Christmas Concert at the Conference Center. Photo by Stuart Johnson. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News 3 of 87 Star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury sings with the Tabernacle Choir, December 7, 2001 during a Christmas Concert at the Conference Center. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News Archives) | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 87 Walter Cronkite conducts The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra during the Christmas concert Friday Dec. 13, 2002 at the Conference Center. PHOTO BY STUART JOHNSON. (Submission date: 12/13/2002) | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News 5 of 87 Frederica von Stade and Bryn Terfel sing with the Tabernacle Choir during the 2003 Christmas Concert The Wonder of Christmas at the Confernce Center Thursday December 11, 2003.Photo by Scott G. Winterton/Deseret Morning News December 11, 2003 (Submission date: 12/11/2003) | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 87 Audra McDonald (check spelling) performs during the dress rehearsal of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's Christmas program in Salt Lake City, Utah Thursday December 16, 2004. Keith Johnson/Deseret Morning News (Submission date: 12/16/2004) | Keith Johnson, Deseret News 7 of 87 Actor Peter Graves (right) and choir conductor Craig Jessop during the dress rehearsal of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah Thursday December 16, 2004. Keith Johnson/Deseret Morning News (Submission date: 12/16/2004) | Keith Johnson, Deseret News 8 of 87 Dress rehearsal of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah Thursday December 16, 2004. Keith Johnson/Deseret Morning News (Submission date: 12/16/2004) | Keith Johnson, Deseret News 9 of 87 Dress rehearsal of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah Thursday December 16, 2004. Keith Johnson/Deseret Morning News (Submission date: 12/16/2004) | Keith Johnson, Deseret News 10 of 87 PHOTO BY BRIAN NICHOLSON / DESERET MORNING NEWS **** British actress Claire Bloom narrates a Russian story as the orchestra provides the background music during a dress rehearsal of the Christmas performance with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City Thursday, December 8, 2005. | Brian Nicholson, Deseret News 11 of 87 PHOTO BY BRIAN NICHOLSON / DESERET MORNING NEWS **** Members of the group Bells of Temple Square perform during a dress rehearsal of the Christmas performance with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City Thursday, December 8, 2005. | Brian Nicholson, Deseret News 12 of 87 PHOTO BY BRIAN NICHOLSON / DESERET MORNING NEWS **** Dancers from the University of Utah, join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a Christmas performance in Salt Lake City Thursday, December 8, 2005. | Brian Nicholson, Deseret News 13 of 87 The King's Singers sing along with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during a concert at the Conference Cetner in Salt Lake City Dec 13, 2007. Jeffrey D. Allred/photo | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 14 of 87 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sing with The King's Singers at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Dec 13, 2007. Jeffrey D. Allred/photo | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 15 of 87 (left to right) Actor Edward Herrman, and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell talk with Tabernacle Choir music director Mack Wilberg and Choir President Mac Christensen during a press conference in the Conference center. December 12, 2008 Photo by Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News. | Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 87 "Ring Christmas Bells" presented by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells on Temple Square with special guests Brian Stokes Mitchell and Edward K. Herrmann at the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday December 12, 2008. Kristin Murphy/ Deseret News | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 87 Brian Stokes Mitchell performs during "Ring Christmas Bells" presented by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells on Temple Square at the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 12, 2008. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 87 Mormon Tabernacle Choir Director Mack Wilberg, author David McCullough, singer, songwriter and performer Natalie Cole, and Choir President Mac Christensen, speak to the media about annual Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on December 11, 2009 . Photo/Laura Seitz | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 19 of 87 Natalie Cole performs with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2009. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 20 of 87 President Thomas S. Monson, third from right, joins guest artists on stage after Mormon Tabernacle Choir's broadcast and mini-concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning, Dec. 13, 2009. On his left is Natalie Cole, singer and songwriter; on his right is David McCullough, acclaimed author and historian who provided the program's narration and who introduces his wife, Rosalee Barnes, on his right. Choir President Mac Christensen is at far right. At left are Scott Barrick, the choir's business manager; Mack Wilberg, the choir's music director; and Ron Gunnell, of the choir. Photo by Gerry Avant | Gerry Avant, Church News 21 of 87 Organist Richard Elliott acknowledges a standing ovation for his rendition of Good King Wenceslas, as The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, singer Natalie Cole and author David McCullough perform at the annual Christmas Concert at the LDS Conference CenterFriday, Dec. 11, 2009,in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tom Smart, Deseret News | Tom Smart, Deseret News 22 of 87 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, singer Natalie Cole and author David McCullough perform at the annual Christmas Concert at the LDS Conference CenterFriday, Dec. 11, 2009,in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tom Smart, Deseret News | Tom Smart, Deseret News 23 of 87 Actor Michael York presenta una leyenda con el Mormon Tabernacle Choir durante su concierto navideño anual en el centro de conferencias en Salt Lake City el viernes, 17 de deciembre, 2010. (Brian Nicholson, El Observador de Utah) Actor Michael York recites a story with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during the annual Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Friday, December 17, 2010. (Brian Nicholson, Deseret News) | Brian Nicholson, Deseret News 24 of 87 El Mormon Tabernacle Choir presenta su concierto navideño anual en el centro de conferencias en Salt Lake City el viernes, 17 de deciembre, 2010. (Brian Nicholson, El Observador de Utah) The Mormon Tabernacle Choir presents their annual Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Friday, December 17, 2010. (Brian Nicholson, Deseret News) | Brian Nicholson, Deseret News 25 of 87 David Archuleta se junta con el Mormon Tabernacle Choir para cantar durante el concierto navideño anual en el centro de conferencias en Salt Lake City el viernes, 17 de deciembre, 2010. (Brian Nicholson, El Observador de Utah) David Archuleta performs with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during the annual Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Friday, December 17, 2010. (Brian Nicholson, Deseret News) | Brian Nicholson, Brian Nicholson, Deseret News 26 of 87 El Mormon Tabernacle Choir presenta su concierto navideño anual en el centro de conferencias en Salt Lake City el viernes, 17 de deciembre, 2010. (Brian Nicholson, El Observador de Utah) The Mormon Tabernacle Choir presents their annual Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Friday, December 17, 2010. (Brian Nicholson, Deseret News) | Brian Nicholson, Deseret News 27 of 87 Mormon Tabernacle Choir President Mac Christensen, Choir Music Director Mack Wilberg, actress Jane Seymour and singer Nathan Gunn speak at a news conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2011. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 28 of 87 Actress Jane Seymour and singer Nathan Gunn are the guest performers for this year's Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert. Seymour and Gunn spoke at a news conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2011. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 29 of 87 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square, along with Nathan Gunn, perform during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 30 of 87 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square, along with Jane Seymour, perform during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 31 of 87 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square perform during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 32 of 87 20121215 Gail Halvorsen, left, Tom Brokaw, and Alfie Boe wave to the audience at the end of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City, Friday, Dec. 14, 2012. Ravell Call Deseret News -utsac, -utpro, no mags, no sales, no tabs j=23.choir.1212.chn | Ravell Call, Deseret News 33 of 87 20121215 Parachutes fall from the ceiling of the Conference Center as Tom Brokaw tells the story of Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber," during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City, Friday, Dec. 14, 2012. Ravell Call Deseret News -utsac, -utpro, no mags, no sales, no tabs j=23.choir.1212.chn | Ravell Call, Deseret News 34 of 87 Tabernacle Choir President Ron Jarrett, left, Deborah Voigt, John Rhys-Davies and Choir Music Director Mack Wilberg speak during a news conference at the LDS Conference Center auditorium stage on Friday, December 13, 2013. | Matt Gade, Matt Gade, Deseret News 35 of 87 20131213 John Rhys-Davies and Robin Dick fly above the audience as they perform "A Dickens Christmas" during a Christmas concert at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. John Rhys-Davies plays the Ghost of Christmas Present and Robin Dick plays Charles Dickens. | Ravell Call, Deseret News 36 of 87 Deborah Voigt performs during a Christmas concert at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. | Ravell Call, Deseret News 37 of 87 Santino Fontana and the "Sesame Street" Muppets perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during the choir's annual Christmas concert in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 38 of 87 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs with Santino Fontana and the "Sesame Street" Muppets during the choir's annual Christmas concert in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 39 of 87 Santino Fontana and the "Sesame Street" Muppets perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during the choir's annual Christmas concert in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 40 of 87 Santino Fontana and the Sesame Street Muppets perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during their annual Christmas concert in Salt Lake City Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 41 of 87 Santino Fontana performs with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during their annual Christmas concert in Salt Lake City Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 42 of 87 Laura Osnes performs during a performance of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra on Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015. | Chris Samuels, Deseret News 43 of 87 Metropolitan Opera soloists perform during Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra on Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015. | Chris Samuels, Chris Samuels, Deseret News 44 of 87 Martin Jarvis recites a monologue during a performance of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra on Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015. | Chris Samuels, Deseret News 45 of 87 Metropolitan Opera soloist Tamara Mumford sings during a performance of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra on Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015. | Chris Samuels, Deseret News 46 of 87 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells on Temple Square during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 47 of 87 Rolando Villazón and Angela Brower perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 48 of 87 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square perform during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 49 of 87 Rolando Villazón performs with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 50 of 87 20171215 Sutton Foster, right, and Hugh Bonneville discuss the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra Christmas concert at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 51 of 87 The Orchestra at Temple Square performs during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 52 of 87 English actor Hugh Bonneville narrates during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 53 of 87 20171215 The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sings during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 54 of 87 Actors perform during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 55 of 87 Broadway star Sutton Foster sings during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 56 of 87 Drummers perform during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 57 of 87 Richard Elliott takes a bow during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 58 of 87 20181214 Kristin Chenoweth sings with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during their opening Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 59 of 87 20181214 Actress Kristin Chenoweth jokes with conductor Mack Wilberg while singing with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during their annual Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 60 of 87 20181214 Kristin Chenoweth sings with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during their opening Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 61 of 87 Ron Jarrett, left, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Kelli O’Hara, acclaimed singer and actress, actor Richard Thomas, and Mack Wilberg, music director of TheTabernacle Choir, talk about the 2019 Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells on Temple Square will perform their annual Christmas concerts in the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 12–14, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 62 of 87 Dancers perform with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during a Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 63 of 87 Kelli O’Hara performs with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during a Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 64 of 87 Richard Thomas performs with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during a Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 65 of 87 Megan Hilty performs with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 66 of 87 Neal McDonough serves as emcee during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 67 of 87 The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble perform during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 68 of 87 The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble perform during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 69 of 87 Musicians perform during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 70 of 87 Ryan Murphy, associate music director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, joins special guest Neal McDonough onstage at the end of a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 71 of 87 The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble perform during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Special guests Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough joined the groups, with music director Mack Wilberg conducting. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 72 of 87 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Bells at Temple Square perform during a taping for the “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” television special at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 73 of 87 Lea Salonga sings during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 74 of 87 Sir David Suchet performs during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 75 of 87 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 76 of 87 Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet speak during a press conference for Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Also pictured are choir president Mike Leavitt, conductor Mack Wilberg and guest Nick Winton. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 77 of 87 Lea Salonga sings during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 78 of 87 Sir David Suchet performs during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 79 of 87 Broadway’s Michael Maliakel and "Downton Abbey’s" Lesley Nicol are joining The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as the featured guest artists for this year’s Christmas concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 80 of 87 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 81 of 87 Special guest Michael Maliakel performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 82 of 87 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 83 of 87 Special guest Lesley Nicol performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas Concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 84 of 87 Special guest Lesley Nicol performs with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 85 of 87 Richard Elliott and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble perform during the annual The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square Christmas concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 86 of 87 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their annual Christmas concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 87 of 87 Actors perform with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square during their annual Christmas concerts at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Note: This was originally published on Oct. 23, 2022, and has been periodically updated.