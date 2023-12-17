Church announces release of final series of Book of Mormon Videos coming in 2024

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has finished filming the last series of Book of Mormon Videos, with plans to release them in time for the 2024 “Come, Follow Me” study of the Book of Mormon.
Stories of Captain Moroni and the title of liberty, Helaman’s stripling warriors, and Samuel the Lamanite will be among the 45 episodes featured in the series.
“The Book of Mormon Videos are designed to help individuals, family and friends as they learn from the Book of Mormon,” said Elder David P. Homer, a General Authority Seventy and chair of the Church’s Scriptures Media Committee. “For some, they will enhance their study of the scriptures. For others, they may be a first introduction to the sacred text. And for others still, they may provide comprehension and understanding where literacy and reading are a challenge.”
The release of episodes from the final series of Book of Mormon Videos was announced Dec. 17 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The Book of Mormon Videos will be available in as many as 60 languages.
The Church will release 11 new episodes during 2024, timed to coincide with lessons on the following subjects:
- “Jacob Teaches the Allegory of the Olive Tree” | Jacob 5
- “The Lord Delivers the People of Limhi and Alma” | Mosiah 21-24
- “The Lord Delivers the People of Ammon” | Alma 23-27
- “Moroni Raises the Title of Liberty” | Alma 46
- “Helaman’s Stripling Soldiers Fight for Freedom” | Alma 53-58
- “Nephi and Lehi Testify of Jesus Christ” | Helaman 5
- “Samuel the Lamanite Prophesies of Jesus Christ” | Helaman 13-16; 3 Nephi 1
- “The Lord Appears to the Brother of Jared” | Ether 1-6, 12-13
- “Mormon Preserves the Sacred Record” | 3 Nephi 5; Mormon 1-7
- “Mormon Teaches About Faith, Hope and Charity” | Moroni 7
- “Mormon Teaches About the Salvation of Little Children” | Moroni 8
There are 34 episodes of Book of Mormon Videos currently available on the Gospel Library at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, on the Gospel Library app, on the Book of Mormon app and on YouTube.
Learn more about the Book of Mormon Videos at BookofMormonVideos.com.