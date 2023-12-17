Church announces release of final series of Book of Mormon Videos coming in 2024

Captain Moroni raises the title of liberty in a scene from the “Book of Mormon Videos” project. The Church will release the final installment of Book of Mormon videos in 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has finished filming the last series of Book of Mormon Videos, with plans to release them in time for the 2024 “Come, Follow Me” study of the Book of Mormon.

Stories of Captain Moroni and the title of liberty, Helaman’s stripling warriors, and Samuel the Lamanite will be among the 45 episodes featured in the series.

“The Book of Mormon Videos are designed to help individuals, family and friends as they learn from the Book of Mormon,” said Elder David P. Homer, a General Authority Seventy and chair of the Church’s Scriptures Media Committee. “For some, they will enhance their study of the scriptures. For others, they may be a first introduction to the sacred text. And for others still, they may provide comprehension and understanding where literacy and reading are a challenge.”

The release of episodes from the final series of Book of Mormon Videos was announced Dec. 17 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Book of Mormon Videos will be available in as many as 60 languages.

The Church will release 11 new episodes during 2024, timed to coincide with lessons on the following subjects:

There are 34 episodes of Book of Mormon Videos currently available on the Gospel Library at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, on the Gospel Library app, on the Book of Mormon app and on YouTube.

Learn more about the Book of Mormon Videos at BookofMormonVideos.com.