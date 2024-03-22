Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Living Faith

Church offers thanks for contributions of friends and members

Thank you video from Church comes following announcement of $1.36 billion spent on care for those in need during 2023

By Ryan Jensen
This screenshot from a Church video shows women serving food while Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson thanks members for their efforts in 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a thank you video featuring Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé following the Church’s announcement that it used $1.36 billion to care for those in need during 2023.

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2023 Summary was released Thursday, March 21, on Caring.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. In this video, produced by the Church, leaders express gratitude for all who support Latter-day Saint efforts to follow Jesus Christ by helping those in need.

The Church’s annual summary outlines how Latter-day Saints participated in 6.2 million hours of volunteer work and 4,119 humanitarian projects in 191 countries and territories.

President Johnson opened the video thanking those all who have volunteered in their congregations and communities and for responding to disasters around the world and for the way they followed a scriptural invitation.

“You have been much more than just hearers of the word; you have been doers,” President Johnson said, referencing the New Testament teaching found in James 1:22.

Bishop Caussé thanked Latter-day Saints for serving those in need in nearly 200 countries.

“Thank you for your discipleship, for your thoughtfulness, your sacrifice and your love,” Bishop Caussé said.

Related Stories
Church gives $1.36 billion to care for those in need during 2023, annual summary outlines
2022 report: Church expenditures total more than $1 billion for those in need
Improving maternal and infant health in Africa with an innovative training approach
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed
Why a ‘true temple marriage’ lasts in a world of high divorce rates
By 
Kaitlyn Bancroft
Jason Carroll, family initiative director at BYU’s Wheatley Institute, expounded on different kinds of marriage during a BYU–Idaho devotional on March 19.
Church offers thanks for contributions of friends and members
By 
Ryan Jensen
A thank you video from the Church of Jesus Christ came following the Church announcing $1.36 billion was spent to care for those in need during 2023.
This week on social: Leaders share their testimonies of the Savior ahead of Easter Week
By 
Mario Miguel
President Nelson tells women the Church is strengthened by them, Elder Uchtdorf on “For the Strength of Youth,” Elder Andersen talks to youth about temple marriage, and several leaders post videos sharing their testimonies of Jesus Christ ahead of Easter.
First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve testify of the Savior in Easter video series
By 
Ryan Jensen
New videos will be posted each day through Easter Sunday with Apostles’ testimonies of Jesus Christ.
Sister Ann Aylett Wood, widow of Elder Ray H. Wood, remembered for life of service
By 
Rachel Sterzer Gibson
After a life defined by service to her family and her faith, Sister Ann Aylett Wood, widow of Elder Ray H. Wood, died March 15 in Bountiful, Utah, at the age of 90.
Scott Taylor: Repentance and remembering — and not remembering
By 
Scott Taylor
The Lord has said He will “remember [sins] no more," so why do we remember our past mistakes?