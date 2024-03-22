Church offers thanks for contributions of friends and members

This screenshot from a Church video shows women serving food while Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson thanks members for their efforts in 2023.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a thank you video featuring Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé following the Church’s announcement that it used $1.36 billion to care for those in need during 2023.

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2023 Summary was released Thursday, March 21, on Caring.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. In this video, produced by the Church, leaders express gratitude for all who support Latter-day Saint efforts to follow Jesus Christ by helping those in need.

The Church’s annual summary outlines how Latter-day Saints participated in 6.2 million hours of volunteer work and 4,119 humanitarian projects in 191 countries and territories.

President Johnson opened the video thanking those all who have volunteered in their congregations and communities and for responding to disasters around the world and for the way they followed a scriptural invitation.

“You have been much more than just hearers of the word; you have been doers,” President Johnson said, referencing the New Testament teaching found in James 1:22.

Bishop Caussé thanked Latter-day Saints for serving those in need in nearly 200 countries.

“Thank you for your discipleship, for your thoughtfulness, your sacrifice and your love,” Bishop Caussé said.