Video: ‘Aloha spirit’ in Laie — Uniting under the presiding culture of the gospel of Jesus Christ

In the Church News video titled, "Aloha Spirit," leaders and students of BYU–Hawaii and the Polynesian Cultural Center talk about the gospel connects cultures.

LAIE, Hawaii — On the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii, the Polynesian Cultural Center, BYU–Hawaii and the Laie Hawaii Temple create a unique environment that is a “puʻuhonua,” or a place of refuge, for Latter-day Saint young people.

“You come to Hawaii. You come to this community that’s been based on that aloha spirit,” said BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III. “What you feel is this idea that people greet you with that word. And it means more than just hello. It means more than just goodbye. It reminds you of the love that you should have for the people around you.”

This Church News video, titled “Aloha Spirit,” features leaders and students associated with the university and the Polynesian Cultural Center.

“There’s a presiding culture at the Polynesian Cultural Center, and that’s the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said P. Alfred Grace, cultural center president. “That’s what brings us all together.”