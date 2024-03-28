Menu
Video: 'Aloha spirit' in Laie — Uniting under the presiding culture of the gospel of Jesus Christ

Church News video “Aloha Spirit” highlights BYU–Hawaii and Polynesian Cultural Center leaders and students on how the gospel connects cultures together. Watch it here.

By Sarah Jane Weaver
In the Church News video titled, "Aloha Spirit," leaders and students of BYU–Hawaii and the Polynesian Cultural Center talk about the gospel connects cultures.
In the Church News video titled, "Aloha Spirit," leaders and students of BYU–Hawaii and the Polynesian Cultural Center talk about the gospel connects cultures.

LAIE, Hawaii — On the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii, the Polynesian Cultural Center, BYU–Hawaii and the Laie Hawaii Temple create a unique environment that is a “puʻuhonua,” or a place of refuge, for Latter-day Saint young people.

“You come to Hawaii. You come to this community that’s been based on that aloha spirit,” said BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III. “What you feel is this idea that people greet you with that word. And it means more than just hello. It means more than just goodbye. It reminds you of the love that you should have for the people around you.”

This Church News video, titled “Aloha Spirit,” features leaders and students associated with the university and the Polynesian Cultural Center.

“There’s a presiding culture at the Polynesian Cultural Center, and that’s the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said P. Alfred Grace, cultural center president. “That’s what brings us all together.”

Pu’uhonua: How BYU–Hawaii has become ‘a place of refuge’
Church News podcast, episode 180: BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III on the spiritual and intellectual mission of the university
Church News podcast, episode 181: BYU–Hawaii and the Polynesian Cultural Center: Teaching and sharing the ‘aloha spirit’ and love of Christ
Family Name Assist feature now available — with no family history research needed
By 
Scott Taylor
New feature in Leader and Clerk Resources allows local leaders to assist Church members in gathering information on deceased family members to do proxy baptisms and confirmations in the temple.
During ‘Gathering of the Tribes’ conference, Elder Echo Hawk urges Native American attendees to actively participate in the gathering of Israel
By 
Jill B. Adair
Elder Larry J. Echo Hawk told attendees from 61 tribes across North, Central and South America and the Pacific, "because of your heritage, it is your work, it is your time, your responsibility."
First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve testify of the Savior in Easter video series
By 
Ryan Jensen
New videos will be posted each day through Easter Sunday with Apostles’ testimonies of Jesus Christ.
President Holland speaks of the Savior’s ‘solitary journey’ in new video
By 
Ryan Jensen
Days before Easter, President Jeffrey R. Holland shares his testimony of the Savior’s willingness to suffer on behalf of all God’s children.