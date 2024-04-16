Church’s Member Tools app launches version 5.0

What started out as a basic ward directory app for members of the Church in 2010 has now become a full-fledged toolbox to help individuals minister more effectively at home, in classes and across wards and stakes.

Over the last three months, the Church has been rolling out a major update to its Member Tools app for iOS and Android device users. And additional changes are coming to the Leader and Clerk Resources section of the Church’s website.

In a video released by the Church in December, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé talked about both the origins and purpose of these resources.

“Originally this app was only a directory of members, and that was very helpful to members and still is,” he said. “But we have added, over time, more features with the intent of simplifying the work of local leaders and giving them easy access to the information that is important for them.”

App users will now be able to locate the temple nearest to their location in addition to seeing which temple district they are in. The temples’ ordinances schedule will also be displayed. The app will also allow users to submit names to the temple prayer roll straight from their phone or other device.

New missionary options in the Member Tools app will make missionary contact information available for both the missionaries assigned to a user’s ward and serving from a user’s ward and stake. Users can also connect friends with the missionaries nearest them.

The Church has published additional help on its website to help individuals understand how to use the different features of the Member Tools app. The page includes how-to videos, report descriptions and FAQs. The page also shows some of the most notable changes coming in version five of the app.

1 of 3 Screenshot of both light and dark modes in version 5.0 of the Member Tools app of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2 of 3 Screenshot of the prayer roll function in version 5.0 of the Member Tools app of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3 of 3 Screenshot of the friend referral tool in version 5.0 of the Member Tools app of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Justin Krebs, product manager of Member Tools, said the Church has many variables to consider when making changes to the resources it provides members.

“We’ve got people all over the world that have different access to technology, different comfort in using technology. So we thought about people that are new members to people that are maybe more seasoned and serving in leadership callings. How do you meet the needs of that diverse of an audience in one app?”

The results of having asked that question meant redesigning the look of the app and providing the chance for users to personalize the app’s home screen.

“What we found as we did the research is that it all comes down to customization. When you think about your phone, you’ve designed on your home screen what you want there,” Krebs said.

New features in Member Tools 5.0: Home screen personalization allows for changes to size, order and color of tool tiles.

Users can now see their assigned temple and the temple nearest their current location (location permission required).

Temple ordinance schedules are available.

Names can be submitted to the temple prayer roll.

Temple recommend expiration reminders can be enabled.

Missionary contact information is available for missionaries assigned to a user’s ward and serving from a user’s ward and stake.

Users can connect friends with the missionaries nearest them.

Local leaders can view reports, move membership records and record priesthood ordinations.

“The functionality there between Member Tools and LCR will be very similar with the same menu labels and so forth so that it will be quick to find what you’re looking for. So it becomes very reinforcing to keep accurate records and then use that information within your calling, within your family, ultimately in accomplishing the work of salvation and exaltation.”

The Savior said in John 15:16, “Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain.”

Member Tools and LCR both aim to help members of the Church to strengthen the faith of their ward members and by providing resources that help make ministering to individuals and families as easy as possible.

Users of both the Church website’s LCR interface and the Member Tools app will notice continued changes to the interface in both locations as the Church works to unify the layout across platforms and devices. Eventually, Member Tools and LCR will both be renamed to Member and Leader Tools.

The “Overview of What’s Coming” section of churchofjesuschrist.org/tools/help shares some of the roadmap for future improvements to this web and app experience and is updated regularly to preview upcoming release features.