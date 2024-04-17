Free, online event to help increase self-reliance in Brazil

A flier advertises Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo as a speaker for Geraçāo de Renda 2024, or Income Generation 2024, a free online event sponsored by the Welfare and Self-Reliance department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil on April 23 and 25, 2024.

This month, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its third annual Geração de Renda (Income Generation) event in Brazil — seeking to help people increase their self-reliance through better employment.

The free, online event takes place April 23 and 25 at 8 p.m. Brasilia time on the Autosufficiência Brasil YouTube channel. Registration is now available at https://autossuficiencia.org.br/geracao-de-renda/.

One of the main guests is Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, an internationally-known DJ and speaker, who will share lessons he has learned about entrepreneurship.

Other speakers will talk about networking, investing, female entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, technology and social media in business.

Diogo Pereira, a Church Welfare and Self-Reliance Services manager in Brazil, explained in an email to the Church News that the event will help participants looking to advance their businesses and personal projects gain more knowledge of business opportunities and learn from a wide range of inspiring and practical content.

The Brazilian nonprofit SEBRAE — Serviço Brasileiro de Apoio às Micro e Pequenas Empresas, or Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises — is supporting the event.

The Church is also planning the fifth Self-Reliance Education Week in Brazil in July. Last year’s online event helped young people get information and insight about professional and academic opportunities.

Self-Reliance resources from the Church

Self-reliance courses help Church members learn principles and skills that will empower them in caring for their own needs. Courses include topics such as how to find a job, how to start a business, how to manage finances, how to build emotional resilience and more.

Employment Services provides tools and coaching to help Church members and others find jobs, start businesses and progress through their careers. Those in the Active Job Search program share job leads, receive support, and practice job-search skills.

The Perpetual Education Fund and BYU-Pathway Worldwide are other resources that help people around the world improve their own circumstances. Free EnglishConnect classes can help people who need to learn English, while the Church has also worked with universities in Brazil to offer free Portuguese classes for immigrants and refugees moving into the country.