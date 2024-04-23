Latter-day Saints celebrate religious freedom at events in Iowa, Missouri

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg celebrate Iowa's Religious Freedom Day with Latter-day Saint youths and local religious leaders in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 10, 2024.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently participated in separate but similar events that both promoted religious freedom in Iowa and Missouri in March and April.

“Religious freedom is super important to me,” said Mattea Wright, a Latter-day Saint young woman from Marshalltown, Iowa. “I want the ability to believe how I want to believe, and I think others should have that ability as well.”

Missouri

On the morning of March 7, close to 100 people gathered at the rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City as Gov. Michael L. Parsons issued a proclamation declaring the date as Missouri Religious Freedom Day.

Among those in attendance were Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, an Area Seventy, local Latter-day Saint Church leaders and youth, as well members of the state legislature, religious leaders and other honorable guests. The event was a non-partisan, interfaith celebration of religious freedom.

People gather on the steps of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City after Gov. Michael L. Parsons issued a proclamation declaring March 7, 2024, as Missouri Religious Freedom Day. Among those in attendance were Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, an Area Seventy, local Latter-day Saint Church leaders and youth, as well members of the state legislature, religious leaders and other honorable guests. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The proclamation held historic meaning for Latter-day Saints. On Oct. 27, 1838, then-Missouri Gov. Lilburn Boggs issued an extermination order, which sought to drive the Saints from the state. Nearly 140 years later on June 25, 1976, then-Missouri Gov. Christopher S. Bond officially rescinded the order and expressed “deep regret for the injustice and undue suffering” the order had caused the Saints.

In connection with the March 7 event, Latter-day Saint youths toured the governor’s mansion and had a light brunch with the governor and his wife.

Rep. Aaron Crossley, a Democrat who represents the Jackson County area in the Missouri state legislature, applauded the event.

“Being able to help people learn how to connect with their government is the best part of my job, and getting to share this with youth leaders from the Church was a true highlight for this session,” he said. “Seeing such brilliant and engaged young people gives me hope for the future.”

Close to 70 Latter-day Saint youth and leaders in Missouri participated in a similar event in April 2023.

Iowa

More than 150 people attended a similar event — the 11th annual Iowa Religious Freedom Day — at Drake University and the state capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 10.

Gathered in the capitol rotunda, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, accompanied by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, signed a proclamation marking April 13 as Iowa Religious Freedom Day. Elder Morgan, local Latter-day Saint Church leaders and youth, government leaders, religious leaders and other honorable guests attended the event.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg celebrate Iowa's Religious Freedom Day with Latter-day Saint youths and local religious leaders in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We are here to affirm that … our liberties are more secure when religious belief is both strong and free, when people of faith and non-religious beliefs can openly participate in public debate and when government respects our God-given rights,” Gov. Reynolds said before signing the proclamation and taking photos with the young people.

As part of the event, Church organizers sponsored an interfaith breakfast in conjunction with the Iowa Catholic Conference and the Des Moines Area Religious Council. Proceedings opened with a Sikh hymn and remarks on religious freedom.

Elder Morgan invited two dozen youth from around the state of Iowa to participate in the religious freedom event this year and post about their experiences on social media.

Later that afternoon, a symposium with the theme of “What Good is Religion in the 21st Century?” was held at Drake University. Elder Morgan was among the speakers.

As part of Iowa's Religious Freedom Day, Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, an Area Seventy, speaks at a symposium on the theme of “What Good is Religious in the 21st Century?” held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gracie Sprague, a Latter-day Saint young woman from Waukee, Iowa, enjoyed meeting Gov. Reynolds and learning about religious freedom.

“It’s just really cool to be here,” she said. “I get to see how everyone is coming together from different religions … to talk about religious freedom and how it’s important to each of us in our different groups.”

Learn more about Iowa’s Religious Freedom Day at iowareligiousfreedomday.org.

— Susan Sims and Cindy McDavitt contributed to this article.