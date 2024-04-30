Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch, right, and his wife, Sister Alynda Kusch, center, greet a student following their spring semester opening devotional in Salt Lake City on April 23, 2024.

The adversary wants people to look at sin very differently than Heavenly Father wants people to look at it.

Satan would have people believe that, since they will never be perfect in this life, it is impossible to entirely avoid sin, and they can just see their bishops later to take care of any problems.

But Heavenly Father would have His children realize that while they will make mistakes during mortal life, they are disciples of Jesus Christ and are capable of using every resource to fight temptation. They can follow the Savior’s example of obedience and draw upon His Atonement and divine grace in their daily efforts to become who God wants them to be.

Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch taught these principles during the spring semester opening devotional on Tuesday, April 23. His wife, Sister Alynda Kusch, also spoke during the devotional.

President Kusch testified that the Savior is perfectly aware of the difficulties of experiencing temptation. The scriptures don’t say that He had an extraordinary power to resist temptation; rather, they say that, “He suffered temptations” (Doctrine and Covenants 20:22).

“Not heeding, not watching, not listening to, not reading, not talking about and not following things on social media that tempt us to sin, is a strength we can develop if we lack that now,” President Kusch said. “We get to choose how we respond. Every righteous choice we make now will have huge dividends — not only in mortality but for all eternity.”

Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch speaks during the spring semester opening devotional in Salt Lake City on April 23, 2024. | ENSIGN COLLEGE

A spiritual ‘battle plan’

President Kusch outlined a “battle plan” for resisting temptation. The first component is having an “unshakeable understanding of who you really are,” which will increase an individual’s desire and power to act righteously.

The second component is cultivating a personal testimony. Each person must “take charge” of their testimony, President Kusch said — developing, nurturing, strengthening and protecting it. A personal testimony and accompanying personal conversion will protect individuals from those who would divert them from the gospel path, he said.

“When challenges come, and come they will, and when you have questions about Church practices, principles or doctrines, you can rely on past spiritual experiences and assurances of truth to be unshaken in your faith,” President Kush said. “Questions and challenges that come do not change the truths that God previously revealed to you by the power of the Holy Ghost.”

Related to that is the third element of the “battle plan,” he said: each person increasing their capacity to receive personal revelation.

The final component is making temple worship a priority as often as personal circumstances permit. He referred to April 2024 general conference, during which President Russell M. Nelson promised that nothing will bolster testimonies, soothe spirits or protect from darkness more than regular temple worship.

President Kusch said that as individuals strive to follow this “battle plan,” their lives “will be filled with light, and there will be no place for darkness. We will be so busy doing good that there will be little time to even think about Satan’s devious efforts.”

Sister Alynda Kusch speaks during the spring semester opening devotional in Salt Lake City on April 23, 2024. | ENSIGN COLLEGE

Knowing Jesus Christ

In her remarks, Sister Alynda Kusch emphasized the importance of coming to know Jesus Christ like a friend. This means spending time with Him, talking to Him, listening to Him and otherwise striving to cultivate a genuine relationship with Him.

It also means believing in Him (having faith and confidence in Him) and believing Him — “believe that His promises are for you,” Sister Kusch said, adding, “He knows you completely, so He knows how to bless and help you perfectly. He has promised that He will do this for you. Believe that He will.”

Another component of truly knowing the Savior is following Him, Sister Kusch said. Jesus Christ is kind, loving, keeps His promises, forgive and forgets, is obedient and honest, and keeps the covenants He makes. Sister Kusch asked listeners to consider if the same traits describe them.

“Learn about Him and then act in ways that show you are trying to be like Jesus,” she said. “If you do this, the Holy Ghost will teach you what you need to improve. He will also help you see what things you are doing that are right and that are helping you to be more like the Savior.”

A disciple of Christ, she continued, is someone who is trying to truly know Him and become like Him. “Then when someone meets you and knows you, they will be able to say... ‘I can see the Savior in you. You remind me of Him.’”