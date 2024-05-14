Tickets available May 14 for Bells at Temple Square concert in June

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform during “Bells in Motion” spring concert on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Bells at Temple Square’s annual summer concert, titled “Joyfully Ring,” will be Friday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m., the Tabernacle Choir announced Monday, May 13.

Tickets, which are free and required, will be available on May 14, at 10 a.m. MDT on mpv.tickets.com, on a first-come, first-served basis. Previous concerts have been in the Tabernacle on Temple Square.

The 2023 concert, “Bells in Motion,” featured music from hymns to classical music to familiar tunes. The program included: “Prelude on Herzliebster Jesu,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Arise, O God, and Shine,” “Be Still, My Soul,” an organ solo of “Toccata” from Organ Symphony No. 1, “Retrospective,” “Crown Imperial,” “Fantasy on Kingsfold,” “Rhapsody” in B flat minor, “What a Wonderful World,” “Dizzy Fingers,” “Flashdance ... What a Feeling,” “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” the string quartet playing “Orange Blossom Special,” “Puttin’ on the Ritz” and “Them Basses.” Organ solos were by Temple Square organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

About the Bells at Temple Square

The all-volunteer handbell choir, led by conductor LeAnna Willmore and associate conductor Geoff Anderson, was formed in 2005 as part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization. The choir plays on seven octaves of handbells and hand chimes.

The 32-member handbell choir’s performances include two yearly concerts, taking part often in the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and a major role in the choir’s annual Christmas concerts. The ensemble rehearses weekly. The rehearsals are currently not open to the public.

Watch the bell ringers’ 2022 holiday concert, “Visions of the Season”; the 2023 spring concert, “Bells in Motion”; and see the Bells at Temple Square playlist on YouTube. (The 2023 holiday concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle was canceled.)

2022 holiday concert: ‘Visions of the Season’

2023 spring concert: ‘Bells in Motion’