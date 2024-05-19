Senior missionary dies in California auto accident

Sister Mary Hardin and her husband, Elder Paul Hardin, were involved in a traffic accident on Saturday evening, May 18, 2024, in Fresno County, California. Sister Hardin died at the scene.

A senior sister missionary serving in the California Fresno Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Saturday evening, May 18, in a car accident in Fresno County, California.

Sister Mary Hardin, 65, from San Antonio, Texas, and her husband, Elder Paul Hardin, were stopped at a red light when a pickup truck struck their vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to a statement from Sam Penrod, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sister Hardin died at the scene. Elder Hardin is hospitalized with critical injuries. They have been serving as missionaries since January.

“We invite all to offer prayers for those involved, especially Elder Hardin,” Penrod said. “We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hardin family, their friends and the missionaries with whom they were serving. We pray they will each feel comfort and peace at this difficult time and experience an outpouring of the Savior’s love during this time of sorrow.”