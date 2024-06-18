Menu
New missionary training center coming to Democratic Republic of the Congo

The new MTC in Kinshasa will open in August 2024 and serve missionaries speaking or learning French

Missionaries teach in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
By Scott Taylor

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open a new training center for full-time missionaries in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, this summer.

The new missionary training center is scheduled to open in August 2024.

With a planned capacity of up to 200, the new MTC will serve missionaries who already speak French or will be learning French for their assigned service.

For two years, a limited number of local missionaries have received training at a temporary facility. The new, permanent training center will help accommodate an increasing number of missionaries from central Africa.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' new training center for full-time missionaries in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new training center is located a short drive from the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, which will allow training missionaries to attend the temple while at the MTC.

The new MTC was first announced Tuesday, June 18, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

It will be the third MTC on the African continent and the 11th worldwide. The Church’s other MTCs are:

  • Brazil Missionary Training Center in São Paulo, Brazil.
  • England Missionary Training Center in Chorley, England, near Preston.
  • Ghana Missionary Training Center in Accra, Ghana.
  • Mexico Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico.
  • New Zealand Missionary Training Center in Manukau City, New Zealand, near Auckland.
  • Peru Missionary Training Center in Lima, Peru.
  • Philippines Missionary Training Center in Quezon City, Philippines, in metro Manila.
  • Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.
  • South Africa Missionary Training Center in Roodepoort, South Africa, near Johannesburg.
  • Thailand Missionary Training Center in Bangkok, Thailand.
