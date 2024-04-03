‘What a glorious message to share’: What Church leaders said in MTC devotionals in the past 6 months

Missionaries sing the opening hymn at a devotional with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for Thanksgiving at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

To aid in their mission to teach and testify of Jesus Christ, many ancient apostles and missionaries were gifted with words of instruction and encouragement before their travels around the world.

In the New Testament, this commission was an invitation from the Savior to His apostles to “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations” (Matthew 28:19) and a promise that “I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world” (verse 20). In the early days of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, missionaries like Thomas B. Marsh were sent with a charge to “send forth [the Lord’s] word unto the ends of the earth” and an invitation to “let thy heart be of good cheer” (Doctrine and Covenants 112:4).

Today, battalions of new teaching missionaries receive similar instruction and encouragement in 10 missionary training centers around the world. Weekly devotionals, held each Tuesday night, offer young adults the chance at the start of their 18- to 24-month missions to physically unite in their purpose to “invite others to come unto Christ.”

Elder Marcus B. Nash — a General Authority Seventy and then-executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department — said last September: “When they gather together like this, they realize that not only are they accompanying the Lord as they serve but there are a lot of others like them, and they’re part of this vast, worldwide, global and consecrated group of servants of God.”

One sister present at an MTC devotional said, “As a missionary, I’ve only been here for three weeks, and my testimony has grown so much.” Another shared, “It taught me that we have such a big responsibility and a blessing to be here at this time.”

After hearing from an Apostle at the MTC, another missionary commented: “I learned that the work that I am doing on this earth is magnificent and so significant. I am more than honored to be able to ... teach people about this incredible gift, the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

After hearing about the joy of repentance, one elder expressed a desire to add his missionary voice to the tens of thousands around the world, saying, “It is such a wonderful opportunity to be a disciple of Christ.”

The following are some teachings from Church leaders given at the Provo MTC in the past last six months.

President Johnson: ‘Expect miracles and joy’ by focusing on Christ

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks to missionaries in an evening devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

The Savior Jesus Christ, “whose Resurrection we celebrate this Easter season, is the source of our abiding joy,” testified Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson. In a devotional held March 19, she encouraged missionaries to “expect miracles and joy in your mission service by focusing on Jesus Christ.”

Missionaries can find joy through a focus on the Savior, she said, despite unfairness, pain or grief. “We don’t have to be pain-free to have joy. We can feel a bit overwhelmed and joyful at the same time. We can enjoy abiding joy when our focus is on Jesus Christ.”

President Johnson said that joy is possible because the Messiah has redeemed and delivered His people. This message is the “good news” that missionaries are set apart to share with the world.

This joy can be found through a covenant relationship with Heavenly Father, she said. A missionary’s role is to help their brothers and sisters access blessings and joy by making and keeping covenants of their own.

“The future is bright because you are good and noble and brave and reflect the Light of Christ in your countenances,” said President Johnson. “You have the abiding joy of the Savior and the power that comes with it.”

Elder Cook: Personal foundations ‘are usually built slowly’

Missionaries listen as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

A mission “is not a saving ordinance,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “but for almost all who serve, it is a profound foundation of faith.”

Talking of Laman and Lemuel, Elder Cook explained in his March 12 devotional message that simply having one powerful manifestation is not enough to bring about lasting conversion. The smaller and more common impressions that come by the Holy Ghost are just as or more important than the large spiritual manifestations.

“Personal foundations, like many worthwhile pursuits, are usually built slowly — one layer, one experience, one challenge, one setback and one success at a time.”

One essential element in building a personal foundation, the Apostle said, is a testimony of the Book of Mormon. He emphasized the need for each missionary and lifelong disciple of Christ to develop and maintain a personal testimony of the Book of Mormon during the current season of their lives and beyond.

“It needs to be so deep in your soul that you can withstand the vicissitudes of life,” said Elder Cook. “In a world that is in commotion you need the protection and armor that comes from a testimony of the Book of Mormon.”

President Lund: ‘Testimonies are cumulative’

President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, speaks with missionaries following the devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Both adult and child alike can have a testimony that the Church is true, “because testimonies are cumulative,” said Young Men General President Steven J. Lund. “... They come in waves, and they come in stages, and they come in layers, as we have experiences with the divine.”

On March 5, President Lund taught that little experiences here and there — “Sunday School lessons and prayers said” — provide testimony-building “flashes of insight that there is more to this world than is readily known to us.”

He encouraged listeners to consider the experience of Joseph Smith going to pray about which church to join. He already had faith in God and the words of James before kneeling in the grove. “Why did he go?” President Lund said. “He went because there was so much more to learn. Testimonies are cumulative things.”

In his search for light and truth, Joseph described being thrust into darkness before experiencing various levels of heavenly light and divine brightness. “On your missions, you may have some dark days,” said President Lund, “but it will become part of the beauty of your mission and your testimony.”

Knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ comes in degrees, with experience and inspiration that come, he said. “The more experience we have, the more we learn, the more like that we can be. Testimonies like that don’t come all at once; they accumulate.”

Elder Christofferson: Joy through repentance and the Atonement of Jesus Christ

Elder D. Todd Christofferson waves goodbye to the missionaries after the devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Repentance is not a thing to frown about, said Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “I maintain repentance is something we ought to smile about every time we have the privilege to even use the word.” Missionaries can experience this joy and help deliver it to others.

The Savior’s Atonement is sufficient, he said in a Feb. 13 devotional, with power to reach all. “We access it through repentance, and His atoning grace is waiting for us. And He is not just willing but anxious to help us, serve us and love us.”

Elder Christofferson reminded the missionaries they are to carry that message — that gift — as they meet and teach others everywhere they go.

“What a glorious message to share, what a wonderful opportunity,” he said. “Yes, you will smile when you talk about His miracle gift, and they need it just like you and I need it. Many of them don’t know where to turn to or if there is any hope.”

His most powerful teachings came in the final minutes of his address, as he bore “my sure witness of the infinite reach of the Atonement of Jesus Christ,” imploring his missionary listeners to use the entire four-word phrase — “Atonement of Jesus Christ” — and connect the divine act and its power with the Savior.

Sister Dennis: ‘You truly are angels’

From left, Sister Nora Wosink; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Sister Abigail Byington chat following a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Missionaries, said Sister J. Anette Dennis, are like those mentioned in Helaman 5:11: “angels to declare the tidings of the conditions of repentance.” Sister Dennis continued, “That is what you are going out to do. You truly are angels.”

In a Feb. 6 devotional, Sister Dennis — first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency — explained to listeners that they are sent to bring the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ into the lives of their brothers and sisters. These teachings of the Savior’s gospel, she said, help people begin to get on the path back toward Heavenly Father.

“It is about God’s sons and daughters and helping them come to know the love Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, have for them. It’s about helping them understand the blessings and increased power and capacity to go through the difficulties of life that can come to them through entering into a covenant relationship with God.”

The power of God will change lives through missionary work, even if missionaries may never know the difference they’ll make in the lives of others. And this difference can extend for generations.

“You may never know the results of the seeds you plant as you strive to help people come to know their Savior,” Sister Dennis said. “Some who do not end up accepting the restored gospel now may do so years down the road because of the seeds you will plant in their lives.”

Bishop Caussé: A vision toward the future ‘is an act of faith’

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé plays the piano at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Having a vision toward the future “is an act of faith,” said Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé. For missionaries, this includes three specific faiths:

“Faith in yourself, that you can be an instrument in the hands of the Lord.

“Faith in the people you meet, that one day they can be exalted beings, that the Lord is going to bless them tremendously because of their faith.

“And faith in God and Jesus Christ, in particular in His atoning sacrifice.”

Faith in oneself is not based on one’s abilities, Bishop Caussé said on Jan. 23; rather, “it is faith in the fact you can be the conduit for God’s work.” Faith in others means not judging too quickly, but rather “approaching people with this happy optimism and ... [seeing] them in the beautiful way that the Lord sees them.”

Faith in God and Jesus Christ requires personal experience of Their love. The best way to be a good missionary, said Bishop Caussé, is to experience the Atonement of Jesus Christ rather than teach repentance theoretically or as a concept.

He said: “To be a missionary, you first have to understand and experience the blessings of your Savior Jesus Christ — repent every day, have experiences with the Lord, feel a closeness to the Lord, receive the feeling of His love in your life. And then, because of that, we will be much more of a conduit of the Spirit as we invite people to repent, because you have repented yourself.”

Elder Soares: 5 principles to help missionaries find joy

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Provo, Utah. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

On Jan. 9, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared five principles to help missionaries find joy — not only during their missions but throughout their lives. These principles were:

“Feeling joy increases our desire to share the gospel with others.” “Joy is a principle of power.” “Our joy is a choice.” “Forget yourself and get lost in this great cause.” “We can feel true joy by focusing our mission on Jesus Christ.”

Elder Soares testified that applying these principles will bring full joy and love to one’s heart. The Lord rejoices as His servants find joy in laboring in His vineyard.

“Learning how to rely upon Jesus Christ will help you to rejoice, experience exceeding joy and have the strength to overcome trials and challenges that will certainly come in your life post-mission,” said Elder Soares. “If you do so, I promise you as an Apostle of the Savior Jesus Christ that you will become one more witness of the prophetic promises of having joy in your service.”

Christ is the source of all joy, Elder Soares concluded. “Please never forget that as we choose to follow Jesus Christ, we will always find joy, no matter the circumstances in our mission or life.”

Elder Cook: Loving and serving the Savior

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a special Christmas Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Apropos of the Christmas morning, Elder Cook spoke of gifts — particularly the gifts from Jesus Christ. “We humbly acknowledge the precious gifts the Savior has bestowed upon us,” he said in a devotional held Dec. 25, 2023.

Elder Cook recalled seeing as a youth a series of Christmas window displays depicting individuals and families in various situations with a thematic question, “If Christ came tonight, to whom would He come?” After his initial reflections on the Second Coming, he thought of a better question — “If Christ came tonight, who would be prepared to greet Him?”

Citing Pilate’s statement to onlookers to look upon the Savior before His Crucifixion (John 19:5), Elder Cook asked his listeners to “Behold the man” with five invitations:

“Consider His miraculous birth.” “Ponder His perfect and sinless life and His example.” “Contemplate His death, Resurrection and Atonement.” “Anticipate His Second Coming.” “Serve the Savior — be His hands.”

Said the Apostle: “We are grateful that missionaries and members are striving to love, share and invite others to come to Him — not just now, but through eternity.”

(Some Church leaders — such as Elder Cook and President Johnson — are assigned to speak more than once a year because of their assignments with the Missionary Executive Council or organizational callings.)

President Johnson: ‘Let love be the motivator in your missionary service’

Brother Douglas R. Johnson takes a picture of Relief Society General President Camille N Johnson and a missionary who drew her a portrait after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

On Dec. 12, 2023, President Johnson shared that strength in missionary work comes from loving God and others, seeking spiritual instruction through revelation and finding Christ in temple worship.

“You will be joy-filled missionaries, distinct from the world,” she said, “when love of God and your neighbor drives your missionary efforts.”

As missionaries feel the love of God, they are impelled to partner with Him to provide relief to others, she said.

“When we’re deliberate in looking for the love of God, we recognize that He is showering us with His love every single day. When we recognize His love for us, we love Him purely in return and are possessed of that attribute of charity.”

Quoting Doctrine and Covenants 4:2, President Johnson said, “We show our love for Him by loving and serving our neighbor with ‘heart, might, mind and strength.’ So, sisters and elders, let love be the motivator in your missionary service.”

Bishop Budge: ‘There’s no greater blessing than to be an instrument in God’s hand’

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks at his devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Missionaries can see the supernal blessing of being an instrument in God’s hands, said Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric. “He’ll take each of you in His hands and do some of the most amazing miracles, and you’ll be right where the action is.”

He talked in a Nov. 28, 2023, devotional about drawing closer to the Savior and helping others do the same by internalizing and sharing His light.

“You are not the light; He is the light,” Bishop Budge explained. “His light shines through you so that others can feel and see and come to know Him.”

Success in missionary work does not come from how others choose to respond to a missionary’s message, he said, because they have agency to accept the gospel message or not. “Your responsibility is to teach clearly and powerfully, so they can make an informed choice that will bless them.”

Successful missionaries “must first be committed to the process of coming unto Christ, through repentance, in order to help others make commitments that will bring them closer to Jesus Christ through repentance.” As missionaries repent daily, said Bishop Budge, they can teach repentance more authentically and powerfully.

Elder Rasband: Miracles have not ceased

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional for Thanksgiving at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

On a day of “gratitude and thanksgiving,” Elder Ronald A Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified in a Thanksgiving Day devotional that miracles have not ceased.

“Miracles are divine acts, manifestations and expressions of God’s limitless power,” said Elder Rasband on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. “You, every one of you here, is a miracle.”

He asked them to be both determined and humble. “May you pray for miracles and express gratitude to Him as they come. May these miracles and the answers to your prayers remind you of Jesus Christ, whose glorious and eternal work this is.”

Elders and sisters have witnessed miracles more than they realize, said Elder Rasband, even if they are small in comparison to the Savior’s New Testament miracles. “Believe me, in the mission field you will witness the miraculous hand of God in your service. Pray for it and look for it.”

The Apostle explained to the missionaries that they will “work at the forefront of the gathering of Israel” and will “witness miracles daily.”

Sister Spannaus: Choosing the Light of Christ

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to the missionaries during her devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

While Jesus Christ is the light, missionaries are the conduit by which light reaches other people, said Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus. On Nov. 14, 2023, she encouraged missionaries to “study and know the character of God” so they can help others understand who He is.

Because each person on Earth chose the Father’s plan, they will each experience, at some point in their lives, the same decision between light and darkness that they faced in the premortal existence, said Sister Spannaus.

“When you teach them the doctrine of Christ, they will be able to recognize the truth through the Holy Ghost,” she said. “And then, they will have their opportunity to decide — one more time — as we all did before coming to Earth.”

Sister Spannaus reminded missionaries that they are “divinely equipped” to gather Israel through their inclusive natures and other gifts. Now, they can show love to people by sharing gospel truths with them, she said.

“So we are together in this cause, trying to help save the Father’s children so that each one can partake of the fruit that is sweeter than all that is sweet,” she said. “... The Father’s work is still ongoing, and nothing will stop it.”

Elder Uchtdorf: Spread hope ‘to a world that so desperately needs it’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, gesture at the crowd after speaking at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A missionary’s name tag, said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is a reminder to bear witness of the Savior and serve in His way. “Let the name on your name tag remind you that just as vital as what you do is who you are — and who you are becoming. The call to represent Jesus Christ and bear witness of His name is an invitation to become more like Him.”

In a devotional held Nov. 7, 2023, Elder Uchtdorf taught about the Christlike attributes of faith and hope, encouraging listeners to share with others their faith after developing it themselves.

Faith produces miracles, he said, but not as a result of belief alone. “Someone trusts God enough to go forward, take action and do good. That is faith. Doubt and fear are opposed to faith because they stop us from taking action.”

With hope, said Elder Uchtdorf, “you can keep your confidence and optimism and enthusiasm, no matter what is going on around you and in your life — because you have faith in God’s promises, extended through the atoning sacrifice of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

This personal hope doesn’t stop at an individual level. Missionaries, shared Elder Uchtdorf, can “spread that hope to a world that so desperately needs it — a world where too many people have given in to pessimism and despair.”

Elder Andersen: As missionaries put Jesus Christ first, their faith and belief will grow

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during his devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told “my wonderful, fellow disciples of Jesus Christ” that when they meet people around the world, the most important thing they will do is encourage them to come to a greater faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

“When you don’t know what to say, you speak of Christ,” said Elder Andersen in an Oct. 24, 2023, devotional. “And as you do, there will be a Spirit that comes into that room, into your voice. Because the knowledge of Jesus Christ is the most important knowledge you can share.”

By putting the Lord Jesus Christ first, thinking and speaking of Him, “you will find deep into your bones will come a knowledge, faith and belief in the Lord Jesus Christ. It will be a solid foundation for you for all of your life and for all eternity,” Elder Andersen said.

He told the missionaries that they will encounter opposition in their lives and in the lives of those they teach. But they will come to realize that the main choices in life are between good and evil.

Elder Andersen counseled the missionaries to pray deeply in the MTC and to open the New Testament and read about the Savior. “Try as much as you can to hear the witness of others. As you live the gospel — as you are doing — this is the best way you can become truly converted.”

President Freeman: Jesus Christ is ‘the one thing’ that is the most important

After her devotional, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman poses for pictures with missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News,

President Emily Belle Freeman read Alma’s declaration to the people in Gideon: “Behold, there is one thing which is of more importance than they all — for behold, the time is not far distant that the Redeemer liveth and cometh among his people” (Alma 7:7).

The Young Women general president then asked, “What is the one thing more important than they all? It is Jesus Christ.” On Oct. 3, 2023, she told missionaries that as they teach the doctrine of Christ, they will be changed and they will change others.

President Freeman drew from “Preach My Gospel” Chapter 3 and the scriptures to teach the doctrine of Christ: Faith, repentance, baptism, the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.

These steps in the doctrine of Christ are circular, explained President Freeman. Faith in Jesus Christ leads to repentance, which leads to making covenants with Him, then receiving the Holy Ghost, and becoming more like Christ while enduring — which leads to more faith, and so on.

“What are we going to teach about Jesus Christ?” asked President Freeman. “His doctrine. And that is going to change lives. It is going to change your life, and it is going to change the life of everyone you come in contact with.”