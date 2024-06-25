Sister Spannaus shares how fasting and prayer lead to obtaining more light and truth

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during a devotional held in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Fasting and prayer are a great source of power and knowledge and a tool to gain more light and truth, taught Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, June 25.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a mission to help prepare the children of God to receive Jesus Christ at His Second Coming. And in order to be able to do God’s will, each person will need to not only have a firm foundation and faith in Jesus Christ but also be able to receive more light and truth.

“As we persevere in seeking Christ with real intention, in constantly having Him in our thoughts and in seeking divine direction, we will receive more light, and that light will illuminate our minds to make better choices and decisions,” Sister Spannaus said. “We will find purpose and direction in our lives.”

Fasting improves self-control

Sister Spannaus quoted President Ezra Taft Benson, who taught :“Periodic fasting can help clear up the mind and strengthen the body and the Spirit” (See “Do Not Despair,” October 1974 general conference).

She said she knows from many years’ experience that fasting improves self-control. As people refrain from eating and drinking for 24 hours once a month, they will notice an increase in their ability to refrain from harmful things. They will find personal power to overcome self-indulgence and selfishness.

“As we gain self-control, we will be refining our character,” she said.

Fasting develops gratitude

Sister Spannaus had her first spiritual experience with fasting and prayer after a tough math test when she was 13 years old.

She practiced a lot at home, paid close attention to her teacher at school and prayed to Heavenly Father with all her heart for help. When she passed, she was thrilled.

“It felt like a miracle. I wanted to show my gratitude to God, so for the first time in my life, I decided to fast consciously to give thanks for such a magnificent blessing. This experience was a turning point in my life,” Sister Spannaus said.

After that, she started fasting each month without her parents telling her — “because I knew for myself.”

Her husband, Brother Alin Spannaus, said fasting has been a habit throughout his life, allowing him to develop the ability to identify the hand of the Lord in his life and the blessings and miracles that have come.

Fasting leads to generosity

With fast offerings, members of the Church donate the money they would have spent on food for the two meals to help those in need.

One month, while Sister Spannaus was a young full-time missionary, she and her companion did not get their monthly allowance on time. They decided to pay their fast offerings and trust that the Lord would take care of them.

That fast Sunday, a woman told them she had some extra fish and wanted to share it with them. Another woman shared fruit from her tree, while another gave them a loaf of bread.

After hearing a powerful testimony during a stake meeting in 2006, Brother Spannaus had the impression to triple the amount of their fast offerings. Sister Spannaus agreed, and they paid the new amount on Sunday.

The next day at work, the human resources manager told Brother Spannaus that the company had miscalculated some of the deductions taken from his salary and needed to reimburse him. To his surprise, the amount was the new fast offering amount for an entire year.

Perhaps some may think this may have happened anyway, but to Brother Spannaus, this was another testimony that the Lord does not need money, “He needs our heart and will, and He can multiply our blessings any number of times — according to what He determines is expedient for us.”

Fasting and submission

Sister Spannaus said if all people do when they fast is go hungry, they are missing out on the best part of fasting — which is the opportunity to grow closer to God.

She said it would help the students to choose a purpose for their fasting — start by telling the Lord what they want to accomplish, and focus on that with real intention. This will allow them to spend that time really communing with God.

“I invite you to receive the blessings that come from fasting and praying with real intent. I promise you that the Lord will give you light and truth,” she said. “Fasting and prayer are powerful tools in the process of receiving more light, and we only need the will to do it.”