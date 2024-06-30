This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Alma 17-22, which includes Ammon saving King Lamoni’s flocks and King Lamoni’s conversion.

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these chapters.

Alma 17

“The Lord promised peace to His disciples as He was about to leave them. He has made the same promise to us. But He said that He would give peace in His way, not in the world’s way. …

“The sons of Mosiah needed that gift of peace as they embarked on their mission to the Lamanites. With more than a little anxiety as they sensed the greatness of their task, they prayed for reassurance. And ‘the Lord did visit them with his Spirit, and said unto them: Be comforted. And they were comforted’ (Alma 17:10). …

“You will at times have your faith challenged by Satan; it happens to all disciples of Jesus Christ. Your defense against these attacks is to keep the Holy Ghost as your companion. The Spirit will speak peace to your soul. He will urge you forward in faith. And He will bring back the memory of those times when you felt the light and the love of Jesus Christ.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, April 2017 general conference, “‘My Peace I Leave with You’”

“The missionary experiences of the sons of Mosiah also help us understand how to become instruments in God’s hands. ‘And it came to pass that they journeyed many days in the wilderness’ (Alma 17:9). We must be willing to journey. The sons of Mosiah were willing to step outside their surroundings and do that which was uncomfortable. Had Ammon not been willing to journey into a foreign land, inhabited by a wild and a hardened and a ferocious people, he never would have found and helped Lamoni and his father, and many Lamanites may have never learned about Jesus Christ. God has asked us to journey, go on missions, accept callings, invite someone to church or help someone in need.”

— Elder Don R. Clarke, then of the Seventy, October 2006 general conference, “Becoming Instruments in the Hands of God”

The sons of Mosiah depart on their missions in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Like the sons of Mosiah, we must wax ‘strong in the knowledge of the truth’ (Alma 17:2). These brothers continually studied the gospel. Through fasting and prayer and immersing themselves in the scriptures, they came to know that Jesus is the Christ, and they learned to hear His voice.

“Likewise, as sisters of the Relief Society we should strive to increase our testimonies of Jesus Christ through prayer and scripture study and to seek spiritual strength by following the promptings of the Holy Ghost.”

— Sister Mary Ellen Smoot, then the Relief Society general president, October 2000 general conference, “We Are Instruments in the Hands of God”

“We whose conversion is sufficient must reach out to those who wander. As we do, we will find great joy in gathering the Lord’s sheep.

“Ammon, the Nephite missionary, provided an example for us. He had chosen to serve the Lamanite king and was sent to watch the flocks of Lamoni. When a band of renegades attacked and scattered the sheep, Ammon’s fellow servants had fear and began to weep. What did Ammon say? ‘Be of good cheer and let us go in search of the flocks, and we will gather them together and bring them back unto the place of water’ (Alma 17:31).

“Now, we may read this as a story about some shepherds trying to round up some missing sheep, but the message is much more powerful and significant than that. Ammon was a missionary with noble intentions to bring the king and his kingdom back to the fold of righteousness, to the well of living water. The challenge looked daunting to those who could see only, in everyday terms, sheep strung out on hillsides and not enough manpower to round them up. They were discouraged and fearful that the king would discover their loss.

“Ammon not only led the force to recapture the sheep, he drove away the evil men who caused the problems; and his heroic efforts persuaded the king to follow him and to follow the Savior.

Ammon teaches us that no matter our circumstances, we can be an example to others, we can lift them, we can inspire them to seek righteousness and we can bear testimony to all of the power of Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Robert D. Hales, then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1997 general conference, “‘When Thou Art Converted, Strengthen Thy Brethren’”

Ammon defends King Lamoni's flocks from the Lamanites in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos.

Alma 18

“Let us all remember that God looketh not upon the color of the jersey or the political party. Instead, as Ammon declared, ‘[God] looketh down upon all the children of men; and he knows all the thoughts and intents of the heart’ (Alma 18:32). Brothers and sisters, in the competitions of life, if we win, let us win with grace. If we lose, let us lose with grace. For if we live with grace toward one another, grace shall be our reward at the last day.”

— Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Seventy, April 2016 general conference, “The Healing Ointment of Forgiveness”

“It is almost impossible to be an effective instrument within our own families, with our neighbors, or even from the pulpit unless we can discern the whisperings of the Holy Ghost. Ammon was able to perceive the thoughts of the Lamanite king because he was living close to the Lord (see Alma 18:16).

“Our ability to hear the voice of the Spirit is dependent upon our willingness to keep the commandments … . If we want to experience the inexpressible joy of gospel living and feel of Christ’s atoning mercies, obedience to all, and not just a select few, of God’s commandments is the only way.”

— Sister Mary Ellen Smoot, then the Relief Society general president, October 2000 general conference, “We Are Instruments in the Hands of God”

King Lamoni prays in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alma 19

“As the light of Jesus Christ and His gospel grows brighter within our countenances and our hearts, it becomes easier for us to discern what is truly valuable from the counterfeits the world offers. Knowledge that Christ loved us enough to willingly bear the weight of our sins removes the need for pride and an unwarranted trust in the arm of flesh. Belief that the Atonement restores to us all we lose to sin and missteps along life’s path creates a hope greater than any temporal pleasure or momentary mortal thrill.

“Consider the experience of King Lamoni. Though he had unfettered power, great earthly treasures, and servants to wait on him hand and foot, he lived in spiritual darkness. When he was willing to permit Ammon to teach him the gospel, a most remarkable thing occurred: Lamoni ‘fell unto the earth, as if he were dead’ (Alma 18:42). ‘Ammon knew that king Lamoni was under the power of God; he knew that the dark veil of unbelief was being cast away from his mind, and the light which did light up his mind … was the light of the glory of God … yea, this light had infused such joy into his soul’ (Alma 19:6).

“Only the glory of God and the light of life everlasting produce a joy profound enough to overwhelm one completely and to eliminate ‘the dark veil of unbelief.’”

— Sister Virginia U. Jensen, then first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2000 general conference, “‘Lead, Kindly Light’”

“I encourage you who have already made correct cultural choices to help others to do likewise. Teach them to recognize the long-term blessings of peace and happiness that come from a decision to place Father in Heaven, His plan and His Son at the center of their priorities. Follow Ammon’s example. He patiently taught King Lamoni to recognize and to abandon incorrect traditions. Many were blessed by his decision to discard them. Ammon taught truth so clearly that Lamoni was touched by the Spirit and desired to give up all of his false traditions (see Alma 18:24–41; Alma 19:35–36).”

— Elder Richard G. Scott, then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1998 general conference, “Removing Barriers to Happiness”

Ammon teaches King Lamoni in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alma 21

“Teaching our members and families about the things pertaining to righteousness is essential in the process of achieving an enduring conversion since it can lead them to obtain a correct knowledge of the Lord’s commandments, the principles and doctrines of the gospel, and the requirements and ordinances with which we must comply in order to achieve salvation in the Lord’s kingdom.

“There are many examples in the scriptures that confirm the importance of teaching the ‘things pertaining to righteousness’ to help obtain an enduring conversion. In the account that is given of Ammon and his brethren preaching the gospel among the Lamanites, we read: ‘And Ammon did preach unto the people of king Lamoni; and it came to pass that he did teach them all things concerning things pertaining to righteousness’ (Alma 21:23).

“We can see the results of diligently teaching all things pertaining to righteousness as we continue reading the account in chapter 23, where it says, ‘As many as believed, or as many as were brought to the knowledge of the truth … were converted unto the Lord [and] never did fall away’ (Alma 23:6).”

— Elder Francisco J. Viñas , then of the Seventy, April 2010 general conference, “Things Pertaining to Righteousness”

Alma 22

“From the example of Lamoni’s father, we learn the importance of a soft heart that is willing to change. Lamoni’s father was willing to give up half of his kingdom to Ammon in exchange for his life (see Alma 20:21–23). After Ammon simply requested that the king allow Lamoni to worship as he desired in his own kingdom, the generosity and greatness of Ammon’s words caused the king to be troubled in mind and heart (see Alma 20:24; 22:3). When Aaron arrived to teach the king, his heart had changed and he had an easiness to believe, as he said to Aaron, ‘Behold I will believe’ (Alma 22:7). He then expressed a willingness to give up all he possessed, even to forsake his kingdom, to have the joy of the Lord (see Alma 22:15). When he first prayed, he offered that which Heavenly Father wanted when he said, ‘I will give away all my sins to know thee’ (Alma 22:18). An easiness and willingness to believe the word of God will come from repentance and obedience.”

— Elder Michael T. Ringwood of the Seventy, October 2009 general conference, “An Easiness and Willingness to Believe”

“Contrition is costly — it costs us our pride and our insensitivity, but it especially costs us our sins. For, as King Lamoni’s father knew twenty centuries ago, this is the price of true hope. ‘O God,’ he cried, ‘wilt thou make thyself known unto me, and I will give away all my sins to know thee … that I may be raised from the dead, and be saved at the last day’ (Alma 22:18). When we, too, are willing to give away all our sins to know him and follow him, we, too, will be filled with the joy of eternal life.”

— President Howard W. Hunter, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1993 general conference, “‘Jesus, the Very Thought of Thee’”

King Lamoni and his wife greet Ammon in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Lamoni’s father was a king who had bitter enmity toward the Nephites. A great missionary by the name of Aaron — one of the sons of Mosiah — had come to the Lamanite nation to bring them the gospel. He proceeded to the king’s home and subsequently engaged him in a gospel discussion about the purpose of life. Once the king became receptive to his message, Aaron taught him about Christ, the plan of salvation and the possibility of eternal life.

“This message so impressed the king that he asked Aaron, ‘What shall I do that I may have this eternal life of which thou hast spoken? Yea, what shall I do that I may be born of God, having this wicked spirit rooted out of my breast, and receive his Spirit, that I may be filled with joy?’ (Alma 22:15)

“Aaron instructed him to call upon God in faith to help him repent of all his sins. The king, anxious for his own soul, did as Aaron instructed:

“’O God,’ he prayed, ‘Aaron hath told me that there is a God; and if there is a God, and if thou art God, wilt thou make thyself known unto me, and I will give away all my sins to know thee’ (Alma 22:18).

“Now I want you, my brethren, to hear again this humble man’s words: ‘I will give away all my sins to know thee.’

“Brethren, each of us must surrender our sins if we are to really know Christ. For we do not know Him until we become like Him. There are some, like this king, who must pray until they, too, have ‘a wicked spirit rooted’ from them so they can find the same joy.

“Attaining a righteous and virtuous life is within the capability of any one of us if we will earnestly seek for it.”

— President Ezra Taft Benson, then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1983 general conference, “What Manner of Men Ought We to Be?”