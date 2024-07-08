How Latter-day Saints are serving others in El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic

Latter-day Saints participate in a day of cleaning with government and community leaders in the Llopango District of San Salvador, El Salvador, June 2, 2024.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are providing compassionate service in a variety of ways in countries across the Church’s Central America and Caribbean Areas.

In El Salvador, Latter-day Saints donned yellow Helping Hands vests and teamed up with others in the community for a day of cleaning.

In the Dominican Republic, Church members worked with local officials to distribute food and beds to families affected by severe weather.

In Honduras, Latter-day Saints were honored for their dedicated involvement in blood donation efforts.

El Salvador

Latter-day Saints participated in a day of cleaning with government and community leaders in the Llopango District of San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, on June 2, according to a news release from the Church’s El Salvador Newsroom.

Sporting yellow vests, Church members — mostly young single adults — collected garbage and cleaned up streets, sidewalks and parks around the community.

San Salvador El Salvador Ilopango Stake President Jorge Ruíz said the cleaning day allowed members to serve as the Savior would.

“Without a doubt we are strengthened and grow spiritually by attending Sunday meetings, but equally when we participate in service activities,” he said.

Dominican Republic

On June 8, Church members collaborated with local officials to provide 150 boxes of food and more than 50 beds to families affected by heavy rains in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

The food and beds will be distributed by the mayor’s office to the areas most affected, including Yagüita del Pastor, Villa Verde, los Santos and Gurabo, according to the Church’s Dominican Republic Newsroom.

Honduras

The Church and its members were among those recognized by the Honduran Red Cross for their collaboration in 20 years of blood donations in Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on June 14. The recognition came in commemoration with World Volunteer Blood Donor Day, as reported by the Church’s Honduras Newsroom.

In San Pedro Sula, Elder Marvin I. Palomo, an Area Seventy, said, “The voluntary donations that our brothers make is just a sample of the mission of this Church. We follow the example of our Savior Jesus Christ, who was the first to offer His blood for and on behalf of all of us.”

Glenda Arriaga, director of the Honduran Red Cross Blood Bank, expressed gratitude and appreciation for all those who are “providing life through donation.”

Marco Aguilar, manager of the Regional Blood Center of the Honduran Red Cross, thanked the Church for its support over the years.

“We thank The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their support throughout all these years. Without a doubt they have become invaluable support for the Red Cross, and on behalf of the many patients who benefit from your service, we say thank you.”