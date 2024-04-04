64 new Area Seventies named, sustained in leadership session of April 2024 general conference

A view of the Salt Lake Temple, the Church Office Building and the international flags of the new plaza located between the Church Office Building and the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

During the Thursday, April 4, leadership session of April 2024 general conference, 64 new Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced and presented for a sustaining vote, with 52 Area Seventies identified for release on or before Aug. 1.

The 64 new Area Seventies represent 31 different countries and territories. The lists of the newly sustained and to-be-released Area Seventies was published April 4 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

It’s the fourth time in as many years that Area Seventies were sustained not in a weekend session of general conference but in the preceding leadership session.

The meeting, highlighted by messages from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was held at the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah.

New Area Seventies

Third Quorum (Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas)

Fourth Quorum (Asia and Asia North areas)

Fifth Quorum (Brazil Area)

Sixth Quorum (Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas)

Seventh Quorum (Europe Central, Europe North, Eurasian and Middle East/Africa North areas)

Eighth Quorum (Pacific and Philippines areas)

Ninth Quorum (South America Northwest and South America South areas)

Tenth Quorum (North America Central, North America Northeast and North America Southeast areas)

Eleventh Quorum (North America Southwest and North America West areas)

Twelfth Quorum (Utah Area)

Area Seventies to be released on or before Aug. 1, 2024

Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas)

Solomon I. Aliche

Dunstan G. B. T. Chadambuka

I. Raymond Egbo

Eustache Ilunga

Anthony M. Kaku

Thabo Lebethoa

Clement M. Matswagothata

Ifano Rasolondraibe

Fourth Quorum of the Seventy (Asia and Asia North areas)

Alan C. K. Cheung

Hiroyuki Domon

Akinori Ito

Christopher H. Kim

Stephen Chee Kong Lai

Djarot Subiantoro

Fifth Quorum of the Seventy (Brazil Area)

Marcos Cabral

H. Moroni Klein

Luiz C. D. Queiroz

Carlos G. Süffert

Sixth Quorum of the Seventy (Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico areas)

Guillermo A. Alvarez

Karim Del Valle

John J. Gallego

Itzcoatl Lozano

Edgar P. Montes

Tomás G. Román

Seventh Quorum of the Seventy (Europe Central, Europe North, Eurasian and Middle East / Africa North areas)

Michael Cziesla

Saulo G. Franco

Tarmo Lepp

Helmut Wondra

Eighth Quorum of the Seventy (Pacific and Philippines areas)

Julius F. Barrientos

Glenn Burgess

Mernard P. Donato

Sapele Fa’alogo Jr.

Robert Gordon

Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South America South areas)

Efraín R. García

Bhanu K. Hiranandani

Tito Ibañez

V. Daniel Lattaro

Eduardo D. Resek

Ramon E. Sarmiento

Luis Spina

Sergio R. Vargas

Tenth Quorum of the Seventy (North America Central, North America Northeast, and North America Southeast areas)

Zachary F. Evans

Richard S. Hutchins

Jared W. Stone

Eleventh Quorum of the Seventy (North America Southwest and North America West areas)

Mark A. Gottfredson

Kevin Lythgoe

Voi R. Taeoalii

Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy (Utah Area)