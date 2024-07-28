How people have seen Christ’s love when someone reached out to them as ‘the one’

Ahead of his 100th birthday, President Russell M. Nelson invited all to reflect on the parable of the shepherd who leaves the ninety-nine sheep to find the one as they prayerfully look for ways to bring light into the life of someone who may be struggling.

The halfway point has passed in the 100 days between when President Russell M. Nelson issued an invitation on June 1 and his 100th birthday on Sept. 9.

The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said he has no need of physical gifts for his birthday; instead, he said, one spiritual offering that would brighten his life “is for each of us to reach out to ‘the one’ in our lives who may be feeling lost or alone.”

In the parable of the lost sheep, the shepherd had 99 of his flock safely by his side, but he went in search of the one who was lost.

“What a beautiful example the Savior has shown us — that through each of us ministering to just one within our reach, we can spread the love of Jesus Christ throughout the world,” said President Nelson, concluding his June 1 social media post with the hashtag #99plus1.

Since that time, people all over the world have shared their own examples of ministering, reaching out, helping, listening, lifting, comforting and more.

Craig Sharma, of the Bowmanville Ward in the Oshawa Ontario Stake, was feeling broken and devastated after a divorce. One day, one of his friends invited him to go golfing.

As they talked together on the course, there was no judgment, just genuine friendship. He felt loved and valued.

“That day became a turning point of sorts,” Sharma said. “Our conversation reminded me that the more we obsess about our difficulties, our struggles, our doubts and our fears, the more difficult things can become. But the more we focus on our Savior and on the joys of following the disciple’s path of loving God and serving our neighbor, the more likely we are to successfully navigate the challenges and difficulties of life.”

Marie Hurd, of the Kimberly 6th Ward in the Kimberly Idaho Stake, said when her husband was sick, a few women in the ward would send her weekly messages that were either funny or uplifting.

“What they may not have realized is that those texts got me through the rough times,” Hurd said. “Something so simple made my days — ‘Through small and simple things, great things come to pass’” (see Alma 37:6).

A member of the Roseville California Stake shares how a thank you note from someone was an example of reaching out to "the one" from President Russell M. Nelson's invitation ahead of his 100th birthday. | Screenshot from Instagram

A few days after giving a talk in sacrament meeting, Christy Sheppard, of the Roseville 9th Ward in the Roseville California Stake, received a thank you note in the mail from a man in her ward

“He was specific in sharing what parts of my talk he liked. It was so thoughtful, especially since giving a talk can be stressful,” Sheppard said. As each of her family members gave talks over time, personalized notes came for each of them.

“I found out this was something he does regularly,” Sheppard said. “It is really touching to think about how many people have felt supported and appreciated over the years, because of this person’s desire to show gratitude and kindness in each note that is sent.”

Hazelle Domingo Canosa had been praying for help through her challenges. Then, on her birthday last year, two missionaries knocked on the door.

“We gladly received them in our home, believing they were the answer to my prayers,” Canosa said. She and her family were baptized a few months later and are members of the Claveria Ward in the Ballesteros Philippines Stake.

“I know they were sent to us by Heavenly Father and the Savior Jesus Christ, who were mindful of our quest to find the covenant path,” she said.

Ideas to reach out to the 1

Social media posts from the Church’s official accounts have shared some ideas on how to reach out to “the one.” These include:

Ministering to the one.

Text the one who has been on your mind.

Make room for one more.

Visit the one who is alone.

Add one more set of hands.

Apologize to the one you’ve fallen out with.

Mourn with one who mourns.

Serve the one in the house of the Lord.

Reach out to one friend you’ve lost touch with.

Children can follow the invitation as well. The Friend Magazine shared these ideas:

Write a note or draw a picture for someone in need.

Look for ways to serve mom or dad.

Share a toy with a friend.

Ask to say a prayer as a family.

Be a friend to someone who feels left out.

Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and general officers and leaders of the Church have been echoing President Nelson’s invitation, sharing insights about serving closely with him and sharing examples of when they or others have been cared for as “the one.” Find that Church News article here.