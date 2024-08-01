Menu
Living Faith

Young adults invited to connect through new social media pages

YA Weekly magazine has launched new social media pages for young adults to share their faith and strengthen each other’s testimonies

A screenshot of YA Weekly's new Instagram page, taken July 31, 2024.
A screenshot of YA Weekly's new Instagram page, July 31, 2024. Screenshot from Instagram
Kaitlyn Bancroft

By Kaitlyn Bancroft

Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

YA Weekly readers now have new places to find inspiring messages and connect with others: the YA Weekly Instagram page and Facebook page.

YA Weekly is a weekly publication found in the Church’s Gospel Library. It has been written for young adults, by young adults, since 2018, according to its Gospel Library introductory page.

“Our goal is to help you find answers to your challenges and the strength to face them,” it states. “We’ll do this by exploring the gospel of Jesus Christ together and examining how young adults all over the world are striving to live it.”

The digital magazine’s new Instagram page made its first post on Wednesday, July 31, with a photo of a young woman looking at a statue of Jesus Christ. The caption invites young adults to connect with each other and strengthen their testimonies.

Subsequent posts introduce a series that will share stories of faith from young adults around the world and another that will share insights from institute teachers.

A video post invites all young adults — single, married, parents, missionaries “and everyone in between” — to join the page.

The new Facebook page includes the same posts.

Learn more at @ya.weekly on Instagram, YA Weekly on Facebook or at bit.ly/3WvNNVU.

