Young adults invited to connect through new social media pages

YA Weekly readers now have new places to find inspiring messages and connect with others: the YA Weekly Instagram page and Facebook page.

YA Weekly is a weekly publication found in the Church’s Gospel Library. It has been written for young adults, by young adults, since 2018, according to its Gospel Library introductory page.

“Our goal is to help you find answers to your challenges and the strength to face them,” it states. “We’ll do this by exploring the gospel of Jesus Christ together and examining how young adults all over the world are striving to live it.”

The digital magazine’s new Instagram page made its first post on Wednesday, July 31, with a photo of a young woman looking at a statue of Jesus Christ. The caption invites young adults to connect with each other and strengthen their testimonies.

Subsequent posts introduce a series that will share stories of faith from young adults around the world and another that will share insights from institute teachers.

A video post invites all young adults — single, married, parents, missionaries “and everyone in between” — to join the page.

The new Facebook page includes the same posts.

Learn more at @ya.weekly on Instagram, YA Weekly on Facebook or at bit.ly/3WvNNVU.