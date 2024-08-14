Blankets, beehives and puppet shows a part of the Church’s humanitarian efforts in Europe

People work in a greenhouse in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In June 2024, the Church celebrated a decade of working with Muslim Aid in the country on projects such as providing greenhouses to those in need to promote self-sufficiency.

Through working with organizations, government and other faiths, volunteers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are finding ways to fill needs and promote self-reliance in the Europe Central and Europe East Areas.

Below are some of those recent efforts.

Sharing love through blankets in Albania

Full-time missionaries from the Adriatic South Mission serving in Albania hug blankets they made for new mothers in need in May 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For several months, Latter-day Saints in Albania have been taking part in the “blanket and a hug” project. They were inspired by the story they heard of an elderly blind woman who would tie fleece blankets and hug each one before giving them away to help those in need, explained a news release from the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

First, more than 80 full-time missionaries in the Adriatic South Mission stationed in or near Albania gathered in December 2023 to make 28 large fleece blankets and write Christmas and New Year’s cards for children in a Saranda orphanage and nearby families in need. The Church also donated a set of washers and dryers to the orphanage.

Then in May 2024, a group of 30 Latter-day Saint women made 100 baby blankets and accompanying cards to give to new mothers in need. The Church also donated equipment and newborn essentials as well to the Mother and Child Hospital Foundation.

Full-time missionary Sister Caroline Casper said, “I gave that blanket a big hug, hoping the mother would feel even a fraction of the love that her Heavenly Father has for her.”

Greenhouses, beekeeping and pregnant heifers in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Distributing pregnant milk cows to families in need in Bosnia and Herzegovina has helped families meet their nutritional needs and provided a financial boost through the sale of surplus milk. In June 2024, the Church and Muslim Aid marked 10 years of working together on projects like these. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On June 28, more than 100 people from different faiths gathered in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to celebrate a decade of working with Muslim Aid.

The Church and Muslim Aid have worked together on several projects — including greenhouses, beekeeping and pregnant heifers — to help the country’s residents who were previously living below the poverty line develop self-reliance. These projects have helped more than 13,000 people in 80 different cities and municipalities.

People not only received fully stocked and installed greenhouses, they also underwent training to learn how to be successful. Those who received beekeeping materials also had instructional support and an educational campaign. Then, families in need received pregnant milk cows — allowing them to have fresh milk and make money through selling surplus milk.

Through their work together, the Church and Muslim Aid have focused on sustainable solutions rather than temporary relief, said Eric Rottermann, the Humanitarian Services manager for the Church’s Europe Central Area.

“We have a great partnership. It’s fantastic to be able to draw on their expertise in agronomy and their understanding of the local culture. We couldn’t have hoped for a better partner in the projects we do here,” he said in a news release from Europe Newsroom.

Related Story Greenhouse initiative in Bosnia and Herzegovina allows families to build self-reliance

Newborn training in Montenegro

Nurses and doctors from Montenegro learn from a volunteer medical team from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mid 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A two-week free conference sponsored by the Church provided free training to more than 65 maternal and newborn nurses and physicians in the Balkan nation of Montenegro — and the professionals will then return to their own health institutions and train others.

A news release dated July 4 from the Church’s Europe Newsroom said at the same time that personnel were learning how to help newborn babies with respiratory problems, a young mother was giving birth to twins with the exact symptoms.

Respiratory therapist trainer Dan Woodhead said nurses quickly set up the equipment and initiated treatment for both babies.

“I assisted when needed, which was very little, and they did a fabulous job,” Woodhead said. “Once the [breathing equipment] was on the infants they responded really well to the therapy, which was good for the staff to witness.”

The Church has sponsored similar trainings in multiple countries around the world for many years. Maternal and newborn care is also a priority of the Relief Society’s global initiative for women and children.

Related Stories Neonatal and maternal care training saves lives in Sierra Leone

Donations in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria

Students learn culinary schools at a vocational school in Sokyryany, Ukraine, thanks to a donation from the Church announced on May 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church worked with public organizations and the government in Sokyryany, Ukraine, to update an educational center for youth. Now more than 120 students will be able to learn culinary skills, explained a news release on May 9.

The project is the latest in a series of aid provided by the Church to people in the Sokyryany community.

Two humanitarian projects in Saratov, Russia, were completed on July 11. One provided equipment for blind and visually impaired people – including smartphones with voice guidance and talking kitchen scales. The other project installed a specialized play area at a local kindergarten. Saratov Russia Stake President Evgeny Markelov presented the donations at the official ceremonies.

Church volunteers and members took part in children’s health fairs in June and July in several regions in Russia, putting on puppet shows to demonstrate healthy habits, personal hygiene and proper nutrition.

Volunteer Eva Bondarenko said she could see that “our performance brought the children not only benefit, but also joy.”

Volunteers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hold a music and puppet show at the Kenes Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 4, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church volunteers in Almaty, Kazakhstan, also used puppets to teach children about health at the Kenes Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Disabled Children on July 4. The Church has been working with the center for many years.

Alana Bastain said she had a wonderful experience volunteering. “I realized that service does not have to be difficult and time-consuming: in just a few hours, you can easily and enjoyably bring joy to someone’s life.”

The Church donated medical and therapeutic equipment, tables, chairs, carpet and a piano to Center for Complex Services for Children with Disabilities and Chronic Diseases in the city of Haskovo, Bulgaria, on May 15. The center’s director presented a letter of thanks on behalf of the entire staff.