Church releases statement on media portrayals titled ‘When entertainment media distorts faith’

Editor’s note: In light of recent and upcoming portrayals of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members in entertainment, the Church released the following statement on Aug. 16 through ChurchofJesusChrist.org titled “When entertainment media distorts faith.”

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, like other prominent global faith communities, often finds itself the focus of the attention of the entertainment industry. Some portrayals are fair and accurate, but others resort to stereotypes or gross misrepresentations that are in poor taste and have real-life consequences for people of faith.

“While this is not new, a number of recent productions depict lifestyles and practices blatantly inconsistent with the teachings of the Church. Others irresponsibly mischaracterize the safety and conduct of our volunteer missionaries. We understand the fascination some in the media have with the Church, but regret that portrayals often rely on sensationalism and inaccuracies that do not fairly and fully reflect the lives of our Church members or the sacred beliefs that they hold dear.

“Millions of Church members around the world are deeply dedicated to family, fidelity, service and the gospel of Jesus Christ. We invite all to consult reliable sources of information and listen to the voices and authentic experiences of individuals and families who find great joy and satisfaction in living these principles.

“The true story of our faith is best seen in the countless lives of those who strive daily to follow our Savior Jesus Christ.”