Video: University of Utah President Taylor Randall talks about his faith

‘The principles of the gospel are my motivation for life’

University of Utah President Taylor Randall sits down for an interview.
In a Church News video on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, University of Utah President Taylor Randall shares how the principles of the gospel are his motivation for life. Screenshot from YouTube
Ryan Jensen

By Ryan Jensen

Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

Faith brings a richness — “a richness of what people are and what humanity is” — to a university campus, said University of Utah President Taylor R. Randall.

Randall was named the 17th president of the University of Utah in the fall of 2021.

“You know, I’ve been at this university president job for coming on three years, in August, and I’m not sure there’s anything that actually prepares you for a job like this, particularly at this moment in time,” he said.

This Church News video, titled “My Motivation,” features Randall, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talking about his faith.

“The principles of the gospel are my motivation for life. It informs my leadership in almost everything,” he said.

