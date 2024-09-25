Children in the Lubbock Texas Stake sand down wood beams as part of a project to build beds for children in need as part of the National Day of Service in September 2024.

Nicci Wadsworth remembers visiting New York City just days after Sept. 11, 2001. She recalls seeing the ash, smelling the smoke and touching the dust left behind after the terrorist attacks.

But she also remembers seeing large and small acts of service, which blessed many lives.

“I saw the people rise from the ashes and become rescuers,” she said.

That same rescuing effort has continued across the country with the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance throughout the month of September.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined interfaith, volunteer and community groups to promote and organize service opportunities for the National Day of Service.

Many projects were coordinated and supported by JustServe.org, a free website and app that helps people find volunteer opportunities in their local communities.

Wadsworth joined with volunteers in the Salt Lake Wilford Stake in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 11, to pack meals for students in the Granite School District.

“I think there is no better way to celebrate those people who lost their lives in service than to give more service,” she said. “And when we’re serving others, we are at our very, very best.”

Youth in Fort Worth, Texas, write notes for domestic violence survivors as part of a 9/11 National Day of Service event in September 2024. | Provided by Colette McCullough

Responding to tragedy with something extraordinarily positive

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area, served alongside others in Heber City, Utah. Together, they cleaned up the rodeo grounds, made sleeping mats for the homeless and cut fleece blankets for women in the women’s correctional facility.

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Utah Area, makes fleece blankets along with other volunteers at Main Street Park in Heber City, Utah, on Sept. 7, 2024. | John Dye

Elder Pearson said the service perfectly fits the mission of the Church on so many levels.

“The idea that we would respond to tragedy with love — to something incredibly negative with something extraordinarily positive,” he said. “I am just thrilled every year knowing there are tens of thousands of people across the state of Utah who are coming together to do something positive, to make a contribution, to beautify their community, and to serve one another.”

And it wasn’t just in the state of Utah where Latter-day Saints were serving.

Cleaning up local trails

Members of the Palmyra Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Lakes Stake, picked up trash along trails at Mount Charleston, along with Just Conserve, a club that works on environmental projects.

“By the end of the day, we had collected over 90 pounds of litter,” said Jeremy Roberts. “It was a meaningful experience, combining our passion for conservation with the values of service we’ve learned through JustServe.”

Feeding the hungry

In Colorado, 60 missionaries from the Colorado Denver North Mission along with others helped pack 200,000 meals at the NFL stadium where the Denver Broncos play football.

The meals were donated to the Food Bank of the Rockies and the Community Food Share, to feed people in need in the Denver metro area.

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help pack meals on Sept. 11, 2024, at the Denver Broncos stadium in Denver, Colorado, as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service. | Provided by Heidi Staheli

The missionaries served as table captains leading hundreds of volunteers, including Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

“I think it’s so important for us as missionaries to be out here and to do these service opportunities,” said Elder Luke Wanstrom from Kamas, Utah. “One of Jesus Christ’s most important teachings that He did in His earthly ministry was to serve others.”

Remembering those lost on 9/11

An interfaith choir welcomed volunteers to the Houston National Cemetery to commemorate 9/11, where they spent hours cleaning headstones in Houston, Texas.

Diane Hunt, of the Windrose Ward, Klein Texas Stake, said the volunteering gave her a sense of purpose and gratitude.

“I recognize the many blessings I have and the good we each can do when we utilize our gifts to bless those around us,” she said. “Our small, good deeds make a big difference.”

Serving the one

Julie Taylor was helping take pictures of eight different service activities for the Logan Utah Mount Logan Stake’s National Day of Service events, when she saw someone in need and was able to serve in an unexpected way.

She was driving between events when she saw a young woman crying on a nearby bench.

“I was able to sit with her and work through some difficulties she was facing,” Taylor said. “I’m so glad that I was in the right place at the right time to help a struggling young adult.”

Honoring heroes

In Flagstaff, Arizona, dozens of volunteers worked to display thousands of flags for the victims of 9/11. They worked to mend the flags, set them up and maintained them for days.

Members who took part said it was a treat to hear patriotic music play as they served.

A young volunteer sets up an American flag on Sept. 10, 2024, in Yavapai County, Arizona, as part of the National Day of Service. | Provided by Colette McCullough

Volunteers in Sanger, Texas, worked to enhance a playground at a local elementary school.

“Many of the volunteers here are so willing to pitch in and help, you can tell that they have servant hearts,” said Amanda Howland, Chrisholm Trail Elementary principal.

Sisters in the Colorado Springs North Stake help in a playground painting project as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service on Sept. 14, 2024. | Melissa Orton

Unexpected help arrived

In Ogden, Utah, Sheldon Martin of the Stone Creek Ward, West Haven Utah Stake, organized the elders quorum in his ward to help a neighbor in need of yard work.

Then the football team from Ben Lomond High School showed up to help, and the project was completed in just a few hours.

“We could not have completed the project without them,” Martin said.

He said he is able to feel Christ-like love when serving others.

In Dallas, Texas, more than 1,200 volunteers gathered to pack 437,000 meals for the North Texas Food Bank — which serves one of the most food-insecure areas of the country.

Volunteers pack thousands of meals for the North Texas Food Bank as part of the National Day of Service at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2024. | Provided by Colette McCullough

The Provo Utah Stake had so many volunteers show up for the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance that they ended early. The stake packaged eyeglasses for people in developing countries and prepared food kits. The service was planned for a week, but ended up only taking a few hours because of how many volunteers came to help.

David Hill pulls weeds during the 9/11 Day of Service in Island View Park in Centerville, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Shawn and Julie Hoth pull weeds during the 9/11 Day of Service in Island View Park in Centerville, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Gift bags are delivered to first responders at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, in September 2024. | Provided by Colette McCullough

Volunteers in Mesa, Arizona, fill a truck with food for the homeless as part of the National Day of Service in September 2024. | MELISSA MAXWELL