From one community to another: JustServe rallies volunteers to aid those affected by the Jasper wildfires

Representatives of Full Circle Hinton thrift shop, left, and a representative of Islamic Relief Canada, right, show donated backpacks full of school supplies. JustServe helped connect volunteers and donors with relief agencies after a wildfire in Jasper, Alberta, in July 2024.

In July 2024, wildfires caused by lightning drove many people out of their homes and communities in Jasper, Alberta. Individuals, families, business and faith communities were enlisted to help aid those affected by the wildfires with the help of JustServe.

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, JustServe is a website and app used to spread the word of those in need, and it provides a way in which people can serve in their community.

When the members of the Jasper community were evacuated to Grande Prairie, JustServe supported the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership (GPREP) and rallied local businesses, organizations and community members looking to provide donations to evacuees.

Left photo: Richard and Jean-Ann Garside deliver donated items for the Jasper wildfire evacuees in July 2024. Right photo: Volunteers rally to provide help during the wildfire response. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After setting up a page dedicated to the “Jasper Wildfire Response.” Erin Litchfield, Grande Prairie’s JustServe specialist, began contacting local organizations who could provide collection and distribution locations.

As these locations were sent out, the community responded, reported the Church’s Canada Newsroom. Clothing, blankets, hygiene items, water and snack foods were all brought to the donation centers, in anticipation to the arrival of those affected by the wildfires.

Sarah Mosaico, JustServe specialist for North/Central Alberta, said, “By utilizing JustServe, community members and provincial- and national-level organizations worked together, providing relief and hope to Jasper residents following the devastating Jasper wildfire.”

A global relief

Left photo: Global footwear company Merrell connected to Jasper Relief Effort through JustServe to donate 200 pairs of waterproof shoes. Right photo: Donated items for evacuees of the Jasper wildfire in July 2024 in the Canadian province of Alberta. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The relief page on the JustServe website was also received on a global level. Merrell, a global footwear company, generously donated 200 pairs of high-quality, waterproof shoes. The Islamic Relief Canada (IRC) reached out to support displaced Jasper children, offering back-to-school supplies such as paper, notebooks, scissors and water bottles.

“We knew that the devastation caused by the fires was extensive, and Islamic Relief Canada wanted to step in and provide support to those in need,” said Nabeel Hameed, IRC Alberta regional manager of fund development. “Thankfully, we were able to connect with JustServe, which made the process of helping simple.”

“All of those items were taken within a few days,” shared Colette Walker, a leader with Jasper Relief Effort. “The evacuees are so very grateful; it really touched their hearts and ours.”

Love and unity

Teixa Bullock helps load donated items for the Jasper wildfire response before they are delivered to Hinton, Alberta, in July 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a project led by Morgan Nish of a neighboring ward, more than 200 water bottles and 100 granola bars were collected and donated for the evacuees.

“When I came across the opportunity through JustServe, I thought that this would be great to share with my Relief Society,” Nish said. “It aligned with our purpose to delight in service, relieve suffering and care for those in need. Our involvement fostered a sense of accomplishment, unity and increased love for others.”

In the spirit of love and unity, Linley and Robin Coward, local store owners, received and helped distribute the donated food and water. They shared how they had also been in the same situation years before where they had to evacuate their home, so they were familiar with the feeling of being displaced.

Elder Robert W. Mendenhall, an Area Seventy, said that “people from all walks of life want to lift others, especially in these challenging situations. JustServe is a valuable resource that our faith group is pleased to provide and is bringing greater unity to communities across Canada.”

Colette Walker, center, the Hinton Search and Rescue director of logistics, and two volunteers with Jasper Relief Effort receive donations for firefighters and other first responders collected by JustServe volunteers after the July 2024 wildfire in Jasper, Alberta. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Left photo: The Schofields deliver donated items to the Jasper wildfire response effort in July 2024 in Jasper, Alberta. Right photo: Dennis Larson accepts donations from a volunteer representing three local community leagues. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints