U.N. panel hears how families are essential in promoting the right to education

Former Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, second from left, addresses a side event at the 57th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

While speaking on a panel at the 57th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Jean B. Bingham — a European Union representative and former Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — advocated for parental engagement in education.

The panel discussion was called “The Role of the Family in Promoting the Right to Education for Children.” The audience included diplomatic representatives from 46 member states.

In her remarks, Sister Bingham spoke about parents’ roles, early education programs, supporting equal educational opportunities for girls, and the significant role families play in the development of their children, explained a news release from the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

In February 2017, Sister Bingham traveled to Uganda at the invitation of UNICEF, the United Nations International Children’s Fund. There she visited the Bidibidi Refugee Settlement and saw services provided to incoming refugees — including schools set up for the children.

“These were the happy places,” Sister Bingham said to the panel on Sept. 19, explaining how mothers in the camp supported their children’s education by providing fresh water, repairing the fence and taking turns staying in the playground with the children.

A child walks near a school in Bidibidi Refugee Settlement in Kampala, Uganda, in February 2017. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Even with just one parent available, it was demonstrated that parental support had the greatest impact on children’s learning,” Sister Bingham said.

She explained that parents are the most critical accelerators in educational programs sponsored by the Church around the world.

In conclusion, Sister Bingham said leaders “need to empower parents to provide the support and encouragement that will be most effective in the education of their children.”

Others on the panel spoke about the role of the family as the first educator for children and how parents have a unique understanding of their children’s needs.

Sister Bingham also participated in a faith-based panel discussion at the United Nations in April 2017, and spoke about educational priorities during the International Women-in-Diplomacy Day symposium in March 2021.

More recently, current Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson addressed the European Union Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, about religious liberty for women and has spoken at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in London, England.

The Church maintains offices with international organizations such as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Organization of American States.