14 international singers join Tabernacle Choir for October 2024 general conference

The international musicians performing with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the October 2024 general conference as global participants pose for a photos with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. They are, from left: Axa Dennise Zarate of Peru; Laura Echarri Hermoso of Spain; Florence Meissner-Adamer of Germany; Elise Gauthier of France; Olivia Araya of Chile; Cmila Cardús of Argentina; Yanina Murga of Ecuador; Nicolas Watbled of France; Daniel Österlund of Sweden; Marcelo Maldonado of Bolivia; Anges Mambassa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Jason Choi of South Korea; Nelson López Sosa of Paraguay; and Christian Wolfert of Germany.

Fourteen musicians from 12 countries are joining The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for the October 2024 general conference Oct. 5-6, as part of the choir’s global participant program. They are from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, France, Germany, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain and Sweden.

The program moved from a pilot program to a permanent program earlier this year.

Ten singers participated in each of the April 2023 and October 2023 general conferences. Twelve musicians from 10 countries, including the first ones from Europe, sang with the choir during the April 2024 general conference.

Each global participant is initially recommended through area leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Then each goes through the multistep choir audition process with a recording, musical theory tests and live singing session with choir officials — a similar process for those who live within 100 miles of Salt Lake City. Also, they must be able to travel to the United States and demonstrate English proficiency.

It is anticipated that they will visit Salt Lake City in groups of 12 for each general conference, and each participant will serve up to five years or until they have visited general conference twice, according to choir leaders.

This conference, two singers, Yanina Murga of Ecuador and Olivia Araya of Peru, are back for a second conference.

Those selected join the choir virtually for rehearsals leading up to general conference and also spend about two weeks in Salt Lake City for more training, including Choir School, rehearsals with the choir and attending “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Those interested in becoming global participants should visit thetabernaclechoir.org/global-participant-program for information.

Here they are listed by Church area:

Europe Central Area

Elise Gauthier, 28, of Brive la Gaillarde, France, and currently studying in Vienna, Austria

Laura Echarri Hermoso, 45, of Pamplona, Spain

Florence Meissner-Adamer, 34, of Tubingen, Germany

Nicolas Watbled, 50, of Bearn, France

Christian Wolfert, 43, of Frankfurt, Germany

Europe North Area

Daniel Osterlund, 50, of Stockholm, Sweden

South America Northwest

Camila Cardus, 28, of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Marcelo Maldonado, 39, of Cochabamba, Bolivia

Yanina Murga, 46, of Guayaquil, Ecuador

Axa Dennise Zarate, 26, of Tacna, Peru

South America South

Olivia Araya, 41, of Chillan, Chile

Nelson Lopez Sosa, 35, of Luque, Paraguay

Asia North Area

Jason Choi, 40, of Seoul, South Korea

Africa Central Area

Anges Mambassa, 42, of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo