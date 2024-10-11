Primary activities show inclusion, grow love of Jesus Christ

Primary leaders and teachers in the Columbus Georgia Stake represent people from the Book of Mormon for a stake Primary activity in June 2024.

In 3 Nephi 11, the Savior, Jesus Christ, appeared to the Nephites gathered around the temple in Bountiful. After testifying of His divinity, the Savior straightaway invited the people one by one, including children, to “arise and come forth” (verse 14).

This experience ultimately allowed them to “hear,” “see,” “feel” and “know” the Savior for themselves, after which the people did “bear record” of Jesus Christ (verse 15).

The Primary general presidency has taught that when children gather in Primary on Sunday, or during Primary activities, these can be sacred opportunities to follow the Savior’s pattern that invites Jesus Christ’s youngest disciples to “see,” “feel” and “know” Him for themselves.

Wards and stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world have held activities where they not only grew faith in Jesus Christ and His gospel, but also worked to accommodate children of all needs and abilities.

Inclusion for all children

When the Columbus Georgia Stake held a stake Book of Mormon activity for Primary children and their families, the leaders dressed as prophets from the Book of Mormon and children entered the multipurpose room following the “iron rod.”

There, multiple activities were available for families, planned and organized by Primary activities groups.

As an alternative to the main activity, the Primary room was designated as a quiet room — a space for those who needed a little less stimulus and chaos, explained the stake Primary secretary, Janine McPhie.

The room had tables set up with crayons, scissors, glue, card stock paper and Book of Mormon coloring sheets. This quiet space allowed all to participate and feel the love of the Savior, in ways which suited them best.

Children in the Columbus Georgia Stake color in a "quiet room" set apart during a stake Primary activity in June 2024.S | Sarah Barlow

McPhie said the leaders in the room interacted quietly with the children and joined them in coloring and creating. Some children spent just a few minutes in the room, others frequented the room many times. There were several signs in the multipurpose room offering the quiet space if needed.

Lori Gregson, the stake Primary president, said, “In preparation for the family Primary day, we planned activities that would engage all the senses, recognizing that children learn and engage in different ways. We hoped the Quiet Room would provide a needed space for some of our children who wanted to participate but would feel overwhelmed in the multipurpose room. I think the room fulfilled its purpose.”

A mini-MTC experience

Children in the Barrigada Guam Stake attended a mini-MTC during an activity in August, explained the Church’s Guam Newsroom.

Each Primary child received an envelope with a mission call to a specific area of the world. The children opened the envelope with their families, and then reported to the stake center — which served as a missionary training center.

Children heard from current missionaries serving in the Micronesia Guam Mission and had presentations from returned missionaries in the stake about the joy of teaching others about Jesus Christ.

The stake Primary president, Ellen Bush, said the stake president invited members of the stake to focus on things that will keep them on the covenant path. “What better way than for these children to receive a ‘mission call’ and then come together and learn about what it is like to serve a mission,” she said.

Children in the Barrigada Guam Stake attend a stake Primary activity on Aug. 24, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scarlet Ellsworth of the Yigo Ward said she was excited to open her mini-mission call.

“A few days ago I didn’t think I would want to go on a mission, but today everything really put things into perspective,” Scarlet said.

Parents shared how grateful they were for the opportunity to have the children from the stake be together.

Jill Haggerty of Santa Rita Ward said, “I think it’s so important for our children to see that there are lots of other people like them that share their same beliefs. These activities bring them together in such a fun way.”

Learning about the temple and the scriptures

In preparation for stake conference on Sept. 8, Primary children in the Seoul Korea South Stake submitted their own artwork.

The stake Primary president, Lee Sun-ri, said for about two months, the children drew and painted with the themes of temple, family and scriptures. “We planned the meeting with the hope that through this opportunity, children would feel the importance of the temple, family and scriptures from a young age, and that it will become a goal in life and a familiar part of their daily lives,” she said. Members of the stake are in the Seoul Korea Temple district.

Artwork by Primary children in the Seoul Korea South Stake is displayed during stake conference on Sept. 8, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In July, the Seoul Korea East Stake held a Primary activity with the focus on the Book of Mormon, said the Church’s Korea Newsroom.

The theme was Alma 37:37, said the stake Primary president, Nana Seo. “We planned the meeting with the hope that students would keep the Book of Mormon they are studying this year close by and apply it to their lives.”

They played games with scriptural themes and built replicas of Nephi’s boat as they talked about turning to the Lord when they are faced with difficult situations.

Ahn Gyu-bin of the Uijeongbu Ward said, “It was great that the stake Primary children could meet and feel the love of Jesus Christ in the hot summer. They could feel a sense of belonging to the Church while meeting and playing with friends their age.”

Personal development and service

An activity in May for the Primary children ages 8-11 of the Comayagüela Honduras Torocagua Stake had stations with the four areas of personal development in the Children and Youth Program: spiritual, social, physical and intellectual.

The children learned about faith, repentance, baptism, the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end along the covenant path. They spoke about exercise and nutrition and had games and activities for social and intellectual growth, reported the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

Comayagüela Honduras Torocagua Stake take part in a stake Primary activity on May 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Colombia, children in the Cartagena Colombia Stake helped with a stake activity where they donated toys to other children in need.

Johana González Torrenegra, the stake Primary president, shared her feelings: “It was a unique and invaluable experience, where we were able to bring joy to the hearts of many children and share the love that Jesus Christ has with them. … I am glad to have been able to be part of this wonderful activity and to be a light for many children.”