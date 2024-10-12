Samuel Merrell, 8, draws a chalk piece inspired by stories from The Book of Mormon around his church building in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Over 100 chalk drawings of Book of Mormon stories have surrounded a ward house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Centerville, Utah, for weeks.

The drawings are part of a “Chalk the Block with Book of Mormon stories” event put on by the Centerville Utah South Stake in September. Children, youth and families gathered over several days to draw stories from the Book of Mormon on the sidewalk surrounding the building.

The drawings include depictions of Captain Moroni, the Jaredite barges, Abinadi, Lehi’s dream, the tree of life, the 2,000 stripling warriors, Samuel the Lamanite, and Jesus Christ’s appearance to the Nephites.

Kyle Naylor, the activities committee chairman in the Centerville Canyon Ward, came up with the idea.

Kyle Naylor, right, takes a piece of tape from Hannah Starford, 8, while Brittany Stratford, left, prepares the contest entry label for the chalk art on the sidewalk around their church building in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“We’ve pulled in each of the ward activity leaders and said, ‘go recruiting your ward and find artists,’” Naylor said. “And for every little Primary artist that we knew would want to come and participate, I hoped that we would find teenage and adult artists that would really have some real gifts to share, and happily, we’ve got a really good mix.”

A hundred people initially signed up to participate, but then another 25 people saw the sidewalk art and signed up as the event was happening.

People’s chalk art inspired by stories from The Book of Mormon are drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The chalk art is part of a contest and block party held by the local ward. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“We’ve had stories of people who have had experiences with their families,” Naylor said. “And having wonderful experiences to bond and to talk about the Savior and to talk about Book of Mormon stories.”

Naylor said he felt the Spirit as part of the activity — mostly because of the Spirit that comes from reading and studying The Book of Mormon.

“I was pondering on the concept of creation; on how the elements of a vision, combined with materials, combined with work results in beauty,” Naylor said. “What was once a bunch of chalk compressed in a tablet is now telling stories of Jesus on the sidewalk.”

Samuel Merrell, 8, draws a chalk piece inspired by stories from The Book of Mormon around his church building in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Brittany and Brian Strafford — cultural arts directors in the Centerville Utah South Stake — helped put on the event, including putting together a block-style party on the last night.

She said it was beautiful to see so many people come together with a desire to share their testimonies through visual art.

“It’s different than maybe music, singing or our testimonies,” she said. “It’s a different avenue to share the gospel and their testimony of the Savior.”

Brian Strafford said he appreciated the opportunity to deepen his study of The Book of Mormon in “Come, Follow Me” through art.

Sisters Ashlinn, left and Gwenlyn Herrmann, right, eat popcorn and cotton candy while looking at a chalk artworks inspired by stories from The Book of Mormon during a art contest and block party at their church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Many people involved caught spiritual momentum from the event, including dozens of children who walked around as artists worked on their drawings and asked them about what they were doing.

“The little kids are just fired up,” Naylor said. “It’s been fun to watch.”

Quinn Evans did a drawing of Lehi’s dream from 1 Nephi 8.

“This one was great to do with my son,” he said. “He helped me color this and talk about Lehi’s vision and go over the specifics.”

Evans said one of his favorite parts of the event was how long it took. He met people in his stake who he’d never met before and they spent days drawing side-by-side.

Although Evans created a drawing from his own imagination, many others chose to emulate favorite paintings of other artists.

Laura Page and her family drew the tree of life — a popular choice at the event.

“We just kind of picked some pictures online and just tried to copy them,” she said.

Amber Justensen, 13, from Centerville, draws a chalk piece inspired by stories from The Book of Mormon around her church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Ten-year-old Gracie Lake and her mom also drew a picture of the tree of life.

“When I’ve been working with my mom, I’ve been feeling really happy because we’re sharing creativity together and something spiritual,” she said.

Five-year-old Elliot Ballard came with his family on the last night to view the artworks. He said he would have liked to have done a drawing of Lehi’s dream.

“Because if I was in Lehi’s dream, I would probably want to eat the fruit,” he said.

Samantha Waldvogel drew a picture of the temple.

“I think this is a really cool idea, just because I feel like it brings the whole stake into it, because most people like doing some kind of art,” she said.

People’s chalk art inspired by stories from The Book of Mormon are drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Tom Bean teaches typography at Utah Valley University and drew out words echoing Alma 5:26: “[I]f ye have experienced a change of heart.”

“I just thought it was a good scripture that had some depth to me and maybe to other people,” he said.

Chalk art of different scriptures from The Book of Mormon are drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Aimee Cobabe

A chalk drawing of Jesus Christ done as part of a chalk art event in Centerville, Utah on Sept. 28, 2024. | Aimee Cobabe

Chalk art from The Book of Mormon is drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Aimee Cobabe

Chalk art from The Book of Mormon is drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Aimee Cobabe

Chalk art from The Book of Mormon is drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Aimee Cobabe

Chalk art from The Book of Mormon is drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Aimee Cobabe

Chalk art from The Book of Mormon is drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Aimee Cobabe

Chalk art from The Book of Mormon is drawn on the sidewalk surrounding a church in Centerville on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Aimee Cobabe