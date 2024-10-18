Making songs of devotion part of one’s everyday listening

Following the release of two digital sacred music collections — one in November 2023 and the other just earlier this month — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has added more online contemporary hymn arrangements and updated its Sacred Music app.

This includes two new albums and playlists that will both appear in the Music Library on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Sacred Music app in a new featured music folder called “Music for Everyday Listening.”

Information about the updates was published in an Oct. 18 news release from the Church.

Newest features

One of the featured albums is the second volume of “Songs of Devotion,” a collection of music that allows individuals to draw closer to God through their own musical style. The other album features member-submitted covers of hymns and children’s songs following a call for such music earlier this year. Besides the full album, additional songs will soon start appearing monthly and can be used as study resources in the digital “Come, Follow Me” lesson manuals.

The initial two playlists introduced as new features are “Peaceful Moments” and “Latter-day Vibes.” Each playlist provides a selection of calm and uplifting tunes, offering hours of listening enjoyment from the Church’s existing music library.

In addition, the newest update to the Sacred Music app (part of version 2.3) introduces a feature that allows users to create and synchronize their own playlists across their accounts. This ensures that one’s playlists will remain on the account even after updating or reinstalling the app. In an upcoming version, playlists will be accessible across different channels and available in the online Music Library.

In the upcoming version, playlists in the Sacred Music app will be shareable between users. For example, event organizers for camps, conferences or special occasions could share a playlist that aligns with the event’s theme. A choir director might distribute a concise playlist to choir members containing recordings of songs for upcoming performances, while Primary leaders could provide parents with a playlist featuring all the songs for the children’s sacrament meeting presentation.

In Doctrine and Covenants 25:12, the Lord told Emma Smith, “For my soul delighteth in the song of the heart; yea, the song of the righteous is a prayer unto me, and it shall be answered with a blessing upon their heads.”

The new features can bring together individuals, families and congregations in meaningful musical worship and draw upon the promised blessings coming from “the song of the heart.”