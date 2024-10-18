Self-reliance profiles: Baker learns better business practices

Marjorie Duran, of the Lynbrook New York Stake, is pictured in 2024. She took a self-reliance class from the Church called Starting and Growing My Business.

Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of profiles of people increasing their self-reliance through classes from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While Marjorie Duran, of the Lynbrook New York Stake, had the right recipes, she did not have the right experience, and her cupcake business failed a few years ago.

To learn and grow for the future, Duran took a self-reliance class from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called Starting and Growing My Business.

“I know what I did wrong, and I can fix it,” she said. “I never managed my money the way you have to for business.”

The 12-week course taught her key principles she can use if she wants to start a business again. Others in the group with her were also looking to improve their own situations.

The faith-based materials include spiritual insights, videos, training, goals and discussion — which helped people feel close and reminded them of the importance of honesty in business.

“I love it because you hear from everyone in the class. You hear each other’s experiences,” Duran said.

While Minerva Paguero, also of the Lynbrook Stake, enjoyed talking with her fellow group members and sharing food and treats, she has this advice about anyone who takes the class: “You need to take it seriously, it’s like you are in college.”

Her group members talked together about how they failed and how they succeeded and learned from each other’s experiences.

Each member of her group worked on their own goals and business ideas and before the course ended, each presented their business proposals. Though all were different, there was a common theme “to improve your life and to make your community better.”

Minerva Paguero, of the Plainview New York Stake, is pictured in 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Facilitators see class members grow

Facilitators lead each self-reliance group from the Church. Besides starting and growing a business, other 10-12 week courses are focused on things like emotional resilience, employment, education and personal finances. These are organized by stake or area.

When Dellon Murray, in the New York New York Stake, was living in Guyana, he was asked to help women expand their “Sweetie Stands” — small tables where people sell juice and treats.

“They needed to develop a future for themselves,” Murray said.

His branch president called him to facilitate a Starting and Growing My Business class. There were 28 people in the class, and all but two of them were women.

The class taught the participants how to look for ways to identify customer needs and expand their business. Before long the group members were holding regular sales and increasing their product lines.

Those who completed the course received certificates, which then helped some of them qualify for small business government grants. Ten members of the class launched their own businesses.

Dellon Murray, in the New York New York Stake, is pictured in 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Learning and thriving

Duran would like to be a pastry chef someday and start an online business, but now she is concentrating on making cakes for special occasions, trying out recipes in her own kitchen and praying for inspiration.

Her husband and children are her testers for the things she makes in her kitchen. “They always love my baking,” she said.

Paguero said to be successful in the class, people should follow through with the weekly assignments or commitments — and follow the Spirit: “When you see the Lord’s hand, you know what you need to change.”

Now that Murray lives in New York City, he still remembers the impact that the class he facilitated had on himself as well — teaching him how to refocus on customer relations and needs in his own online business for example. It also reminded him how the gospel helps us make and keep covenants.

He said, “Heavenly Father does not want His children to suffer. He provides the means for His children to thrive.”

— Elder Bob Hansen and Sister Lorraine Hansen, self-reliance missionaries in the New York New York City Mission, contributed to this article.