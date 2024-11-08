Self-reliance profiles: Fashion designer prepares for the future

Vanessa Hueyopan, of the New York New York YSA Stake, is pictured in 2024. She took a self-reliance class from the Church called "Find a Better Job."

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of profiles of people increasing their self-reliance through classes from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Part one on “Starting and Growing My Business” is here. Part two on “Emotional Resilience” is here. Part three on EnglishConnect is here.

Vanessa Hueyopan, of the New York New York YSA Stake, is studying to be a fashion designer with a focus on modesty and sustainability.

“Fashion can be powerful and elegant,” the Brooklyn native said.

To gain knowledge and experience, Hueyopan is taking college classes and volunteering at fashion shows. And she is preparing for the future by taking a self-reliance class from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called “Find a Better Job.”

Participants in the 12-week classes meet together as a group with a facilitator. Hueyopan said the class members communicated with each other often and lifted each other through prayer.

She learned tips for improving her resume and cover letter and how to best promote herself to potential employers. The class gave her a sense of purpose during the challenging times that come with job searching.

“It helped me step out of my comfort zone,” she said.

The returned missionary also appreciated the spiritual side of the classes — especially as she will be entering a competitive field.

“Believing in God is a wonderful foundation and helped me know what I needed to get better at,” Hueyopan said.

‘You can help others’

Joelennys Negron, in the New York YSA stake, has a degree in visual arts and knows how hard it can be to find employment.

“Job hunting can feel hopeless and hurt your soul,” Negron said. That’s why he believes group classes like Find a Better Job are so important.

Negron is now a group facilitator. At each meeting, he leads the group through the manual, videos, discussions and goal setting.

Because of his experience, Negron said everyone should take a self-reliance class, not just people who are dealing with challenges. “If you don’t have a need, you can help others.”

Negron had the opportunity to work on community mural projects around New York City, where he saw how “people are working on a common goal.”

He can see the same thing happening in the self-reliance classes — where a group of people working together creates a sense of family.

“The spiritual aspect is important,” he said. “We focus on the positive through Jesus Christ.”

‘The Spirit is there with you’

Kwacey Coggins, also in the New York YSA stake, completed not only the Find a Better Job class but also two other self-reliance classes from the Church — Emotional Resilience and Personal Finance.

Coggins has learned a lot since joining the Church 20 years ago, and he recognizes that pride can get in the way of learning. But the self-reliance classes “helped me put pride to the side and let Heavenly Father bless me,” he said. “You need Heavenly Father to help you.”

Two of the groups he took part in met in person and one met virtually, and each had a specific manual using gospel resources and principles. Coggins learned more about himself by sticking with the class.

“The Spirit is there with you and you feel more comfortable, more at peace,” Coggins said.

Related to the Find a Better Job class is another course from the Church called “Education for Better Work.”

Nuria Medina, in the Brooklyn New York Stake, took the 12-week class through her stake, meeting online with a small group of people who showed her a “feeling of love, like a family.”

She was a kindergarten teacher in Peru, but now that she lives in New York, Medina hopes to one day be a medical therapist. She has been studying at local colleges and took EnglishConnect classes from the Church to improve her language skills.

“I want to progress and ask Heavenly Father for opportunities,” Medina said. “Knowledge is very important.”

Medina now feels more comfortable speaking in front of others and is making plans to meet her goals for her future.

— Elder Bob Hansen and Sister Lorraine Hansen, self-reliance missionaries in the New York New York City Mission, contributed to this article.