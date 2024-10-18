Young Men General President Lund shares with BYU–Pathway students ‘the most valuable investment’ they can make

While speaking to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a devotional broadcast on Oct. 18, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund compared their pursuit of an education to the charging of a cannon: “Education gives you voice and courage and power to defend what is true and what is needed,” he said.

But while commending students for their efforts, President Lund said he wished to address a topic even more important than education — “which is saying a lot.” The most valuable investment individuals can make is to strengthen their own families, he said.

President Lund recalled a news story from several years ago where a 7-year-old boy rode a bicycle through Everglades National Park in Florida, crashed into a wooden bridge and flew over the rails and into the jaws of an alligator.

His mother, however, pummeled the animal with such ferocity that it released him and disappeared into the swamp.

“Such is the power of families,” observed President Lund. “God sent us into this world not to be alone but to create families that could endure. He has given us the capacity to form families that are capable of not just fending off the horrors of this world but of thriving in the world to come.”

Heavenly Father’s plan for His children is for them to learn all they can here in mortality and then to return to live with Him and someday become perfect parents with perfect children, President Lund explained. “That’s the vision. And that miraculous outcome is entirely possible for every one of us through His gospel and through Jesus Christ.”

Heavenly Father provided His children with the model of families because He wants them to be happy and have the support they need to be happy. “God’s pattern of finding joy in this life by carefully nurturing our families was first modeled in the Garden of Eden, but it has since been confirmed by science. Modern research continues to demonstrate that people tend to be happier and lead better, more secure lives within families than without,” President Lund said.

For those who find themselves in a less-than-ideal family situation, President Lund said, “remember that the Lord makes up the difference where the world cannot. By placing our trust and faith in the Lord, we can have success in our careers and in our families. He always provides a way.”

President Lund noted that many come from the “heroic” efforts of single-parent families. “Don’t misunderstand that I would in any way not honor those sacrifices made for you,” he said, adding, “None of us get to choose all of our circumstances, but when we do, we get to make a choice — and that’s what we are here to do. Let’s make the one that will lead to the greatest eternal joy. Most often that won’t be the easy option.”

Strengthening families means “praying often together; it means studying God’s word together to give us perspective; and it means repenting and forgiving, always,” President Lund said.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a devotional broadcast on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Screenshot from byupathway.org

To enjoy the fullness of blessings families can provide, individuals must learn to repent as well as put God first. “He loves us. We just have to love Him back. And He explained how to do that. The Savior said simply, ‘If ye love me, keep my commandments’ (John 14:15).”

Individuals can also show love for God by being the best parents they can be, President Lund continued. “[God] joins with us as we work and build and struggle in this life. His influence can mean everything to us and our families — especially when life’s ‘alligators’ arrive at the doors.”

President Lund said he met a bishop and his wife a few weeks ago who had tragically lost their young daughter in an automobile accident. The day after the accident, the bishop’s ward congregation was surprised to see the bishop and his wife enter the chapel for sacrament meeting.

Instead of sitting on the stand, the bishop sat with the priests and at the appropriate time pronounced the words of the sacramental covenant. “This good father and mother testified to me that that promise has been fulfilled,” President Lund said. “That they did, in fact, to their everlasting comfort, ‘have his Spirit to be with them’ (Moroni 5:2).”

In conclusion, President Lund said, “It is my prayer that your family and mine will continue to build better lives together through this powerful formula of seeking knowledge, and strengthening our families and showing our reliance on God and His promises as we learn and keep His commandments and covenants.”