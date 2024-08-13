BYU–Pathway Worldwide to adults in Kiribati: ‘You will have a future here’

From left, Sister Holly Frehner and Elder Wilbur Frehner, self-reliance missionaries; BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton and his wife, Sister Melinda Ashton; Elder Iotua Tune, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Maii Toanimatang Tune; Matt Eyring, BYU–Pathway Worldwide vice president of advancement, and his wife, Amy Eyring; Jazzeth Kau and Kala Kau, BYU–Hawaii student life vice president, pose for a photo during a devotional in Kiribati in July 2024.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton had a simple message recently for Latter-day Saints and others within the greater community of Tarawa, Kiribati: “The Lord loves and favors you. He wants you to be established here in Kiribati with an education and a job.”

President Ashton and his wife, Sister Melinda Ashton, as well as other leaders from BYU–Pathway Worldwide and BYU–Hawaii, visited Tarawa earlier this July to help adults and young adults interested in higher education become better acquainted with the opportunities afforded by BYU–Pathway and BYU–Hawaii and help answer questions, assist with registration or apply for online jobs.

The team from BYU–Pathway Worldwide and BYU–Hawaii visited the campus of Moroni High School from July 15-18 and met with students, teachers, BYU alumni and country office employees.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton speaks at a devotional in Tarawa, Kiribati, in July 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In addition, they held a special devotional in Tarawa where more than 500 adults and young adults attended, according to the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

During the meeting, President Ashton assured, “You can stay here and raise a family and have online jobs. You can stay here and build up the Church. You will have a future here in Kiribati. Tonight, we will help you know how to accomplish these goals.”

Historically, many young adults in Kiribati have traveled out of country for higher education with many then getting jobs abroad.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide allows many more individuals to access a quality education while staying in country all for substantially less cost.

Matt Eyring, BYU–Pathway Worldwide vice president of advancement, and his wife, Amy Eyring, help job seekers in Kiribati register for BYU–Pathway in July 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Facilitated online, the BYU–PathwayConnect program is designed to provide students with entry-level, preparatory coursework including courses in math, English and religion. Afterward, students can then continue to work online toward a certificate or degree offered through Ensign College or BYU–Idaho.

According to byupathway.org, tuition for BYU–Pathway Worldwide varies depending on a student’s location; for a student in Kiribati tuition is roughly $7 per credit. But the provider also offers many additional discounts. Any student who has returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for example, within the past 60 months is eligible for a 25% tuition discount. BYU–Pathway students can also receive a tuition discount of 10%, 25% or 50% off based upon need. In addition, the reduced price of tuition for students who start their degree through BYU–Pathway’s PathwayConnect is locked in for the student’s entire degree program.

Through a partnership announced in November 2021, BYU–Hawaii — which caters specifically to students in Oceania and the Asian Rim — began streamlining admission to the university for students who first complete BYU–PathwayConnect.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide launched in 2009 and has grown to serve more than 74,000 students annually from more than 180 countries.

Vanuatu and Kiribati are currently in the Suva Fiji Temple district. That temple is 1,072 kilometers (479 nautical miles) due east of Vanuatu and 2,168 kilometers (1,171 nautical miles) southeast of Kiribati. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Kiribati

Kiribati (pronounced Kee-ree-bus) is a nation of about 30 atolls — or small islands — in the central Pacific Ocean near where the equator and international dateline meet.

The Church has grown steadily in the island country. The first stake was created in 1996 by Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Today, the country is home to roughly 22,000 Latter-day Saints in 42 congregations.

In October 2020 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tarawa, Kiribati. Although the location and rendering for the future house of the Lord have been released, no groundbreaking date has been announced yet.

Earlier this year Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Kiribati and encouraged Latter-day Saints to prepare spiritually for the blessing of a temple soon to be built in Tarawa.

“If you will be a temple-ready people, you will cultivate love,” Elder Cook said.