Religious leaders in Bolivia promote world peace at church gathering

A gathering of religious leaders from various religions and faith backgrounds joined together in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The group was part of the Bolivian Interfaith Dialogue, which celebrated the International Day of Peace and discussed the role of religion.
Religious leaders — including Latter-day Saints, Sikhs, Zen Buddhists, Catholics and Muslims — shared brief speeches promoting peace, mutual respect and ongoing dialogue.
Elder Carlos Velasco, Area Seventy, welcomed the group on behalf of the Church and spoke about peace from the Christian perspective.
The Bolivian Interfaith Dialogue began in 2023. The event emphasizes that peace is a central value in all religions and that gatherings like this are essential for overcoming differences, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The event included reading an interfaith declaration for the International Day of Peace — established annually on Sept. 21 by the United Nations General Assembly in 2001. The declaration highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue as a pillar for building a cohesive and peaceful society.
Officials from the embassies of France, the United States, Cuba and others attended the event along with other local government officials and national representatives — showcasing the power of faith as a vehicle for promoting worldwide peace.