Religious leaders in Bolivia promote world peace at church gathering

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Various religious leaders at an event hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. The event of religious leaders from various faiths focused on discussions around peace, mutual respect and the role of religion.

A gathering of religious leaders from various religions and faith backgrounds joined together in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The group was part of the Bolivian Interfaith Dialogue, which celebrated the International Day of Peace and discussed the role of religion.

Religious leaders — including Latter-day Saints, Sikhs, Zen Buddhists, Catholics and Muslims — shared brief speeches promoting peace, mutual respect and ongoing dialogue.

Elder Carlos Velasco, Area Seventy, welcomed the group on behalf of the Church and spoke about peace from the Christian perspective.

Elder Carlos Velasco, Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, welcomes attendees at an interfaith gathering in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Bolivian Interfaith Dialogue began in 2023. The event emphasizes that peace is a central value in all religions and that gatherings like this are essential for overcoming differences, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The event included reading an interfaith declaration for the International Day of Peace — established annually on Sept. 21 by the United Nations General Assembly in 2001. The declaration highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue as a pillar for building a cohesive and peaceful society.

Minister Sardani Sahiba Sham Kaur Khalsa of Sikh Dharma speaks to a group of faith and government leaders at an event hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Officials from the embassies of France, the United States, Cuba and others attended the event along with other local government officials and national representatives — showcasing the power of faith as a vehicle for promoting worldwide peace.

Invited members of various embassies and the UN at an event hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. The event of religious leaders from various faiths focused on discussions around peace, mutual respect and the role of religion. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A group of faith and government leaders at an event hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints