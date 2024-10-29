Camilla, queen consort and wife of the British monarch King Charles III, attends the ribbon-cutting of the Preschool of Hope, funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Apia, Samoa.

Camilla, the queen consort and wife of the British monarch King Charles III, recently attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a preschool funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the main island of Samoa.

Charles and Camilla were in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings from Oct. 21–26. The preschool, named the Queen Camilla Preschool of Hope, officially opened following a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 25.

The new facility is part of the Campus of Hope, a shelter for victims of abuse and neglect that is run by the Samoa Victim Support Group. Although funded by the Church, the preschool also received support by Pacific Assist, a New Zealand- and Australia-based charity.

In a service held just prior to Camilla’s arrival, Elder Denny Fa’alogo, an Area Seventy, addressed the children of the Campus of Hope as well as the staff, Samoa Victim Support Group board members and other guests.

“As we gather to dedicate this preschool, we recognize that it is a house of hope, where the children will develop both academically and spiritually, preparing for futures filled with promises and purpose,” Elder Fa’alogo said in a news release from the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Makerita Fesolai, the manager of Campus of Hope, said the building of the preschool has long been their dream. The fulfillment of that dream began, however, in 2023 when Callum Blair, the director of Pacific Assist, learned that two preschools in Auckland, New Zealand, were closing and contacted Fesolai to ask if she would like the furniture.

Elder Denny Fa'alogo, an Area Seventy, speaks at the opening of the Preschool of Hope held at the Campus of Hope in Apia, Samoa, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Although there was no preschool at that time, Fesolai accepted the furniture. “I knew that the Lord would provide because He loves His children,” Fesolai said.

During the ceremony on Friday, Fesolai commented, “We have been praying for this day, and it has come true because The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was ready and willing to help.”

Elder Fa’alogo said, “Today marks the beginning of a journey filled with learning, love and growth for the young souls who pass through these doors.” He called the preschool “a sacred space” where children will be able to feel the love of God. “We are grateful for all those who have sacrificed and brought this vision to life.”

Fesolai explained that “The preschool will give these little ones a chance for a proper education and a good start for their future lives.”

The royal family’s social media account posted photos about Camilla’s visit, saying, “Her Majesty has opened the ‘Queen Camilla Pre-School of Hope’ as the Samoa Victims Support Group continues their mission to raise awareness and educate young people of tackling and preventing violence against women and girls. Thank you for your amazing work.”

From left: Fineasi Tamale, Church regional humanitarian coordinator; Siliniu Muliaga Lina Chang, founder and president of Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG): Makerita Fesolai, manager of Campus of Hope; Sister Lori Bott and Elder Brian Bott, Church humanitarian missionaries, are photographed in front of the new preschool in Apia, Samoa, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A photo of the interior of the Queen Camilla Preschool of Hope in Apia, Samoa, which was funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to provide education for young vulnerable children. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A photo of the exterior of the Queen Camilla Preschool of Hope in Apia, Samoa, which was funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to provide education for young vulnerable children. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints