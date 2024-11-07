Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Living Faith

Church provides relief in Papua New Guinea after crippling ocean flooding

Missionaries on Parama Island, along with residents and local members, walked 2 kilometers to and from supply boats to bring supplies ashore

A senior missionary and a Parama Island resident share a moment of mutual comfort while providing relief efforts to those affected by the Oct. 22 flooding in Papua New Guinea.
A senior missionary and a Parama Island resident share a moment of mutual comfort while providing relief efforts to those affected by the Oct. 22, 2024, ocean flooding in Papua New Guinea. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Leah Haynes

By Leah Haynes

Leah Haynes is an intern for the Church News.

In just a few hours on Oct. 22, 2024, the isolated Parama Island in western Papua New Guinea was flooded with “king tide” ocean waves, wrecking homes, destroying plots of land and leveling buildings.

Shortly after damage assessment, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shipped food, water, tarps and water filters to a waiting barge in Daru, the provincial capital of the south-coast Western Province. The items were then shipped to the remote island of Parama, 17 kilometers (10.6 miles) east of Daru, the Church’s Pacific Newsroom reported.

Of the 400 people that live on Parama Island, nearly one-third are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, residing in the Parama Branch of the Daru Stake.

Food, water, water filters and tarps for shelter were loaded in Daru, Papua New Guinea, for shipment to remote Parama Island, where nearly one-third of the 400 island residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ following "king waves" that destroyed the island on Oct. 22, 2024.
Food, water, water filters and tarps for shelter are loaded in Daru, Papua New Guinea, for shipment to remote Parama Island, where nearly one-third of the 400 island residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "King waves" caused severe damage to the island on Oct. 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church humanitarian missionaries, together with local Church missionaries and leaders, traveled up the Gulf of Papua to the Fly River, then inland to reach Parama Island and deliver relief supplies. They arrived in the late morning on Oct. 29.

Upon arrival, volunteers found the island in ruins from water damage. However, the local members were in high spirits — confident and resilient — and ready to start rebuilding.

When relief supplies arrived in Parama Island on the morning of Oct. 29, the ocean tides were far too low for the boat to make deliveries, so supplies were transferred to smaller dinghies that could move closer to the shore.

The boats could move in only 1 kilometer from the shore due to the dangerously low tide. So local missionaries and members spent three hours that afternoon walking to and from the boats, carrying water, water filters and other supplies on their heads.

Water purifiers, along with water, rice and other food supplies, are carried into shore by both adults and children on Parama Island on Oct. 29, 2024.
Water purifiers, along with water, rice and other food supplies, are carried into shore by both adults and children on Parama Island on Oct. 29, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“After the devastation of the king tides, the resilience and faith of the people of the Parama Island shine through as they joyfully receive temporary relief to aid them through this challenging time in their lives,” said Johnny Leota, the country office manager in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. “Their gratitude and love of the Savior has increased as they witness His love through emergency efforts from the Church.

“Continued relief efforts will include finding solutions with local leaders of the community to safeguard against future disasters.”

Related Stories
By the numbers: Humanitarian aid around the world
More than 12,000 Latter-day Saints give aid in aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton
The Church provides aid in the Philippines following a super typhoon, a volcano explosion and fires
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed