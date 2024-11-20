Elder Choi explains how to have a simple, easy and happy life

Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during an Ensign College devotional held in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

Christ is the source of Latter-day Saints’ strength and the ultimate solution to their lives, said Elder Yoon Hwan Choi. “He is the gift and the source of joy. Our journey to exaltation is simple, easy and happy.”

Speaking to Ensign College students during a devotional held in the Conference Center Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 19, Elder Choi, a General Authority Seventy, shared three “straightforward strategies” that can “transform your life into a simple, lighthearted and joyful journey.”

Elder Choi was accompanied by his wife, Sister Bon Kyung Koo Choi, who also addressed students.

Set priorities

Heavenly Father’s plan for His children is called the “plan of happiness” because it is designed to make them happy, Elder Choi noted.

“However, there are too many things to do in our life. It seems like we never have enough time to do them all. Here is the way you can do them all. You can prioritize the things you need to do and do the first thing first.”

What should youth and young adults prioritize? Answers may include seminary and institute, serving a mission, school, education, career and eternal marriage, Elder Choi said.

The scriptures encourage, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33).

Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during an Ensign College devotional held in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. | Ensign College

“How can we seek the kingdom of God and His righteousness?” Elder Choi asked. Prayer, scripture study, “Come Follow Me” study, attending Church meetings and attending the temple regularly are important steps, he said.

Elder Choi shared the example of his son who, after completing his mission and mandatory military service in Korea, wished to improve his grades. “Instead of emphasizing the importance of studying harder, we encouraged him to give more time for the Lord.” Their son increased his time dedicated to reading scriptures, praying and visiting the temple and his grades improved significantly.

“When you prioritize living in the gospel, it becomes significantly easier to fulfill your life’s purpose as Heavenly Father desires. You will embark on a remarkable journey in life, filled with joy and happiness,” Elder Choi said.

Sister Bon Kyung Koo Choi joins her husband, Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, a General Authority Seventy, at the pulpit during an Ensign College devotional held in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. | Ensign College

Embrace challenges as part of the plan of happiness

Life is challenging, but it is supposed to be, said Elder Choi. “That is the course we need to go through to become celestial beings like God.”

Ironically, each person on earth chose this challenging life. “When we heard of this life, we ‘shouted for joy’ (Job 38:7) because our life plan had the solution for our shortcomings,” Elder Choi said. “Our Father had His Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, who is our Savior, as the total solution for the challenges we would have in this life. We did not have to worry about this life, rather we could have confidence in our lives.”

Whether or not individuals choose to be married, serve a mission, attend church faithfully or accept a church calling, they will have challenges, Elder Choi said. “The difference is that there is always a total solution for the challenges when you make a choice to follow the prophet.”

Sister Bon Kyung Koo Choi, wife of Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during an Ensign College devotional held in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. | Ensign College

Yoke with the Savior

Sister Choi joined her husband at the pulpit and showed the audience her purse, which was laden with a scarf, tissues, lipstick, vitamins, water bottle, her phone and other items. “Why do I carry all these things? Because I need them.”

When she carries her bag, her shoulders feel the weight, but her husband often carries it for her. “Our marriage has been a blessing, binding us together so that I don’t have to carry my burden alone,” she said.

Similarly, when individuals become yoked with the Savior, He can help carry the heavy challenges. “Challenges will still be there in our lives because we need them, just like the things in my bag, but they are no longer a burden when we’re yoked with the Savior,” Sister Choi said.

As individuals keep their covenants, Heavenly Father will give them His power to overcome. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity He gives us to learn and grow. The more challenges and trials we face, the greater the joy we can experience,” Sister Choi said.

Ensign College students walk to the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City for devotional on Tuesday, Nov .19, 2024. | Ensign College

Added Elder Choi, “Let us stay on the covenant path so that we can carry the heavy burden together with the Savior.”

The Savior offers the loving invitation, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).

Simplify life by setting priorities, Elder Choi said in conclusion. “Face life’s challenges as gifts from God, opportunities for growth. As long as you remain connected to the Savior, you do not have to bear your burdens alone. Together, we can bring His power into our lives as we walk the covenant path. … Our journey to exaltation is simple, easy and happy.”