Marilyn Clement, 92, of Moreland, Idaho, holds a plaque given to her Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, for her work indexing 1 million names in family history work.

Ninety-two-year-old Marilyn Clement began her indexing journey about 15 years ago — after the death of her husband. Clement decided to use what time she had to help others find out more about their ancestors.

Since then, Clement, of the Snake River 2nd Ward, has indexed 1 million names.

“I didn’t do it for recognition. I just enjoy doing it. I live alone, and it gives me something worthwhile to do,” Clement said, “but it’s been a joyous experience.”

President Robert A. Murdock, first counselor in the Blackfoot Idaho West Stake presidency, was eager to acknowledge Clement for her accomplishment, and on Wednesday, Nov. 13, presented her with a plaque.

President Murdock said: “Most of the stake did not realize that she had done a million names of indexing. There was quite the gasp among the audience. I looked at her, and I said, ‘Everyone is blown away,’” he said in an article in the East Idaho News.

The vital role of indexing

From 2000 to 2002, Clement and her late husband had a profound experience as they worked in a family history library. Touched by her experience, Clement began indexing a few years later; but with new technology, she became overwhelmed.

Not knowing where to start, she began attending family history and indexing classes in her ward building, where instructors helped her understand the process. To those who have a desire, they will give the guidance needed to succeed. “She didn’t even know how to do indexing, but she soon learned and began to see the good she was doing for hundreds, then thousands, then a million individuals,” added President Murdock.

Indexing volunteers view a digital image of a record, then type in the names, dates and places listed on that record. This data is then used to create a searchable index that allows people to quickly find records about their ancestors. This process not only helps advance the Lord’s work by reuniting God’s children with their families but it also “soften people’s hearts” and draws them closer to the Savior.

“Family history wouldn’t be possible without indexing,” Clement told the Church News. Individual details, like names and dates, are added to records such as census forms and birth certificates that become resources to those completing their family histories, allowing names to be brought to the temple and ordinances to be completed.

The miracles of indexing

“It’s a blessing to me,” expressed Clement as she expounded on the many blessings and miracles she’s experienced throughout her life, especially while dedicating her time to indexing: a family of seven children, 25 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren who love and supports her, and even the ability to continue driving herself around town.

As this experience as strengthened her testimony and relationship with Heavenly Father, she hopes many will begin indexing as it allows others discover and gather their family.

President Murdock concluded: “I would invite everyone to follow her example of serving others; there are so many ways to serve now for senior members. ... The Church is in need of online institute instructors, our seniors can help there, too. We also have employment centers that need help, along with FamilySearch centers, bishops’ storehouses, girls camps and visitors’ centers. Full-time senior missionaries are needed, along with mission office staff. Family history is becoming more exciting as the database grows.”

From the left, President Robert Murdock, first counselor in the Blackfoot Idaho West Stake presidency; Snake River 2nd Ward Bishop Steve VanOrden, who is also Clement's son-in-law; Michelle VanOrden, her daughter; Marilyn Clement; and President Zac Fillmore, second counselor in the stake presidency. | Provided by President Robert A. Murdock