Doctrine and Covenants, Pearl of Great Price now available in ASL

A mother talks to her daughter using American Sign Language (ASL). The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides ASL videos for the Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price, which is now available in Gospel Library.

The Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price are now available in American Sign Language (ASL) videos in the Gospel Library, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday, Dec. 5.

These two books of scripture, and the existing ASL version of the Book of Mormon, continue to fulfill the revelation given to Joseph Smith that “every man shall hear the fulness of the gospel in his own tongue, and in his own language” (Doctrine and Covenants 90:11), the announcement states.

In a Dec. 5 letter to Church leaders, the First Presidency encouraged members to use the scriptures in regular personal and family study and in Church meetings and assignments. “As members prayerfully learn and teach from the scriptures, their testimonies will grow, and they will receive greater direction in their daily lives,” the letter states.

In 2025, Latter-day Saints will study the Doctrine and Covenants at home and church as part of the Church’s annual “Come, Follow Me” curriculum for individuals and families.

The Book of Mormon Videos were also recently made available in ASL and descriptive audio. Additional ASL resources available to members include study helps, Scripture Stories and Bible Videos, which can be found in the Gospel Library and on YouTube.

The Church’s Bible Videos became available in ASL in June 2023, along with audio description versions of Bible Videos in Media Library and Gospel Library.

Find additional resources at Disabilities.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.