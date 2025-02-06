‘Do your best’ when working to make inspired choices, says Young Women general presidency

The Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman, center; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor, right; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor, left — hold "For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices" during a video on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Making inspired choices is not about getting a “yes” or “no” about every possible decision; it is about living in a higher and holier way — the Lord’s way. It is also about “doing your best,” explained the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, discussed the first chapter of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide, titled “ Make Inspired Choices ,” in a video posted to the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account and Facebook page on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

President Freeman said the presidency members wanted to share some of their favorite parts of the chapter and the notes they made in the margins of the book on pages 4-5.

Sister Runia said, “This guide is an inspired document that helps us move from rules to reasons — the reasons why we make the choices that we make. And motives matter.”

She reminded listeners how President Russell M. Nelson taught that keeping the Sabbath day holy and hallowed is not just about a list of things to do and not to do; it is about giving a sign to God (“ The Sabbath Is a Delight ,” April 2015 general conference).

Sister Runia pointed out the line in the sixth paragraph of chapter 1, which says, “While others can help you, your spiritual growth is personal.”

Said Sister Runia: “It’s between you and the Lord. He knows your heart.”

President Freeman added that in the same paragraph, it says, “Do your best.” She told those watching the video that she has a broken foot right now and feels slow, but the Lord knows she is doing her best — “and that is so important for each of us to remember. … He knows we are doing our best, and that’s what we love about repentance. Just try again to do your best.”

Sister Spannaus said her favorite part of the chapter is where it says, “Your Father in Heaven trusts you.” In that same paragraph is this sentence: “He knows you can make a difference in the world, and that requires, in many cases, being different from the world.”

Sometimes people don’t like to be different; they want to fit in, said Sister Spannaus, but sometimes someone’s choices will need to be different from their friends’ choices. Daniel in the Old Testament chose to be strong in the decisions he made, and the Lord blessed him.

“In our life, maybe we have a few big decisions, but the most decisions that we make are daily and small decisions,” Sister Spannaus said.

Sister Runia said she likes to think about whether a choice or decision is bringing more light into her life or taking away light — such as choosing something to watch or listen to. Do those things strengthen the Spirit or take away from it?

President Freeman pointed out how many words in the second paragraph of the chapter have to do with building, such as foundation, measure, build and building blocks.

“It’s talking about making Jesus Christ your standard, your rock-solid foundation, and then it says, ‘Build your life on His teachings, and measure your choices by them,’” she said, adding that the guide is like a set of instructions and that making covenants in the temple will bind each person to the Lord.

Someone asked during the Instagram Live event how to know if they are doing their best. President Freeman said one of the best things to do is to pray. When she prays and asks Heavenly Father how she is doing, she feels a soft, settling reassurance that He is aware of what she is going through and what she is experiencing.