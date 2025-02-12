Seek spiritual ‘whys,’ Elder Ricardo P. Giménez tells BYU students

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, a General Authority Seventy, never dreamed that he’d one day give a devotional address at Brigham Young University. So when that opportunity came, he seriously pondered what he should share with students — and why he should share it with them.

“The reason why this [speaking assignment] is important for me is because I love Him; I love our Savior,” Elder Giménez said, adding that love for Jesus Christ “will help us understand the real ‘why’ behind all the things we do as disciples of the Savior. This will help us have a covenantal connection with the heavens, understanding His truths, His eternal and absolute truths that will never change.”

Elder Giménez spoke about spiritual “whys” — particularly the importance of understanding why Latter-day Saints live the gospel — during a BYU devotional on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The world typically focuses on consistently accomplishing goals and completing tasks, Elder Giménez said. Although setting goals and working hard to achieve them is good, having a goal-oriented mindset about faith can cause Church members to lose focus of Jesus Christ.

“Doing righteous things and appropriately doing them is great,” Elder Giménez said, “but when we connect them with the ‘why,’ we will be blessed to understand the reason. It won’t be just doing it right; we will also get it right.”

Seeking the ‘whys’

Students listen as Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. | Ellie Alder, BYU

Elder Giménez used the hypothetical example of someone who treats family history work like literal work: a list of tasks, from finding names to completing proxy temple ordinances, to be finished as efficiently as possible. This person, upon completing an endowment session for an ancestor, might pass straight through the celestial room without stopping because their “work” at the temple is done, and now they have other tasks to complete.

A better approach, Elder Giménez said, would be to first draw closer to Jesus Christ. Consider that temple worship is one way an individual can show the Savior that they love Him; and ponder how completing temple ordinances is an act of love for ancestors. Then attend the temple prepared to worship mindfully and to communicate with God.

In both examples, someone is doing a righteous thing, Elder Giménez said. But in one case, the goal seems to be merely using blessings from Heavenly Father, while in the other, the individual embraces the full purposes and blessings of temple work.

“Thus, when we are intentional, looking to be aware of the ‘why,’ including when we go to the temple, we will comprehend the meaning of President [Russell M.] Nelson’s promise when he said, ‘Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple,’” Elder Giménez said, quoting President Nelson’s October 2024 general conference address.

An invitation to act

Elder Giménez also cautioned students to be wary of voices claiming that fundamental truths and the restored gospel of Jesus Christ aren’t necessary. These voices might also say that a personal relationship with the Savior is enough and organized religion isn’t essential.

But God the Father and His Son appeared to Joseph Smith, ushering in the Restoration, Elder Giménez testified; and the Church is Heavenly Father’s established means of creating covenants with His sons and daughters.

“It is more than just a personal relationship with Heavenly Father and His Son that we need,” Elder Giménez said. “It is a covenantal connection that will give us access to covenantal love and the necessary ordinances to attain the highest kingdom of glory prepared for all those who are true and faithful to their covenants.”

Elder Giménez closed his message by inviting listeners to ponder their personal gospel “whys.” Seek a connection between acts of worship and love for the Savior, he said; then write down those “whys” and share them with friends, roommates or others.

If someone doesn’t know their “whys,” that’s OK, Elder Giménez continued. They can still write down their feelings and ponder ways to find spiritual answers.

“Please start today and do it until [April 2025] general conference,” Elder Giménez said, adding, “Please ponder on these thoughts and feelings and decide to act, even if it starts with just a desire to believe.”

He then bore witness of Jesus Christ’s reality and divinity “with all the energy of my soul. ... [The Savior] loves you. He knows exactly what is happening in your life. His arms are wide open, extending the invitation, ‘Come unto me ... and I will give you rest’ (Matthew 11:28).”