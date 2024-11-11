Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and commissioner of the Church Educational System, speaks during a devotional to high school-age youth and their parents from throughout Utah County at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — As many Americans are questioning the need for a four-year college degree, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of Church education, reiterated how important education is to the Lord.

He told hundreds of seminary-age youth and their parents gathered in the Brigham Young University Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, that if they consecrate their learning to heaven, God will help them.

Leaders within the Church Educational System have conducted similar gatherings, such as at the University of Utah earlier this year and in Las Vegas last year. The event was an opportunity for parents and students to learn more about the educational opportunities available at the church’s several universities and colleges, especially BYU and BYU–Idaho.

Elder Gilbert quoted President Russell M. Nelson’s teaching that education is a religious responsibility.

“If it is a religious responsibility, He is going to help you,” Elder Gilbert said. “You need to involve the Lord.”

Elder Gilbert promised students that the Lord would bless them in ways they never thought possible, if they make Him a partner in their educational efforts. He said that could be done at any school by prioritizing seminary and institute classes.

“He’ll help you now as you’re in high school. He’ll help you as you progress on to college,” he said.

Sister Christine Gilbert echoed that same promise from her husband and said: “Make seminary, institute and personal gospel study part of your lifelong learning.”

Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese speaks during a devotional to high school-age youth and their parents from throughout Utah County at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese spoke alongside his wife, Sister Wendy Reese, and encouraged those gathered to focus on academic and spiritual excellence.

“Some people will try to force us into this idea that you have to choose between being spiritually strong and academically strong,” he said. “But at BYU, we resist that false dichotomy. We resist it because prophets, seers and revelators have prophesied on this campus over and over again that it’s possible.”

President Reese said there is still work to be done at BYU to build on the incredible things past presidents have done.

“Work left to be done to be called, and be worthy of being called, a Christ-centered, prophetically directed university of prophesy,” he said. “And that is what we aim to be.”

President Reese said the university is “unequivocally true to the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

He invited prospective students to prepare themselves academically and spiritually for whatever education they decide to pursue.

“That looks like attending seminary and engaging in the discussion in seminary,” he said. “That looks like reading your scriptures on a regular basis. It looks like developing a relationship with your Savior Jesus Christ. It looks like developing meaningful communication with your Father in Heaven.”

President of Brigham Young University-Idaho Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith both speak during a devotional to high school-age youth and their parents from throughout Utah County at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III, joined on stage by Sister Jennifer Meredith, said the mission of BYU–Idaho is at the heart of everything they do. That mission is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church and their communities.

“One of our students recently said this: ‘I love that I can grow in both my scholarship and discipleship while I’m studying at BYU–Idaho,’” he said.

A second temple is under construction near the BYU–Idaho campus, the Teton River Idaho Temple. President Meredith pointed to this as one indicator that something special is happening in Rexburg.

He testified that Jesus Christ is the “High Priest of good things to come” and that good things will come “when we seek to come unto Him.”

Attendees listen during a devotional to high school-age youth and their parents from throughout Utah County at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Ayleen Arredondo, a junior at Provo High School, said she felt inspired to involve the Lord in her education.

“Because I know that He has my back, and He will help me get through all my struggles,” she said.

Arredondo said she’ll involve the Lord by doing the small things: keeping the commandments and renewing her covenants every Sunday.

“I feel like just by doing those things, we can involve Him in our everyday learning and that way we can focus and be able to have Him by our side when things get rough,” she said.

Jack Weaver, a senior at Timpview High School, said he personally hasn’t liked school as much as he knows he should, but hearing that God wants him to have an education as part of the mortal experience was a good message to hear.

“I know that even though sometimes it’s hard, that He still wants us to learn, and we can get through it and it’s all part of the mortal experience,” he said.

Attendees listen during a devotional to high school-age youth and their parents from throughout Utah County at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese and Sister Wendy Wood Reese talk with Colin Silvey, 16, center, and Jack Bartholomew, 16, on the right, after a devotional to high school-age youth and their parents from throughout Utah County at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News